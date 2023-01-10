 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   If you left your pressure cooker on the PATH train to the WTC today, NYPD would really like to have a word with you   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could only be better if it had a lite brite inside
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Could only be better if it had a lite brite inside


Fark user imageView Full Size


oooh that's not what you said
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: vudukungfu: Could only be better if it had a lite brite inside

[Fark user image image 425x605]

oooh that's not what you said


I should reinstall AMA.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we get overreacty about random things, but I think a pressure cooker on public transportation would make me a potential pants wetter.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad. Mom's meatloaf was very discouraging.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always figured that if you wanted to rob a bank, just have a few henchmen leave duffel bags, beat-up briefcases, and pressure cookers around town. Bonus points if you add a couple of random wires on each. Cops will be too busy freaking out over those to worry about bank robbery.

Although you do run the risk that the cops are more worried about a few bucks stolen from our capitalist overlords than the possibility of people getting blown up. So you gotta make sure the decoys are around even richer people.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I know we get overreacty about random things, but I think a pressure cooker on public transportation would make me a potential pants wetter.


That wouldn't even approach the top 10 sketchy shiat you see on the subway each day here.

https://instagram.com/subwaycreatures
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: My bad. Mom's meatloaf was very discouraging.


Meatloaf in a pressure cooker?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't so long ago that a bomb could go off in Newark and no one would be able to tell the difference.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Diabolic: My bad. Mom's meatloaf was very discouraging.

Meatloaf in a pressure cooker?


Like he said, very discouraging.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Diabolic: My bad. Mom's meatloaf was very discouraging.

Meatloaf in a pressure cooker?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some of them double as air fryers. Super useful.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: vudukungfu: Could only be better if it had a lite brite inside

[Fark user image 425x605]

oooh that's not what you said


I would play that.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The most suspicious part of this story is why the train in the station for an hour before the thing was found.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a pressure cooker. I think I've used it once in the last ten years.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
beans potatoes and bacon...20 minute miracle!  pressure cookers are great!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

