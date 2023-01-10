 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Snowboarder gets caught in a landslide, avoids escape from reality   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Salt Lake County, Utah, Snowboarding, Snow, Utah, Blake Nielson, Wasatch Range, isolated wind slab, Avalanche  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just a poor boy, he needs no sympathy.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can anybody find him someone to love?

/wait...
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TUSK!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But did he see his reflection in the snow covered hills?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta watch out. Those'll bring you down.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you're afraid of changing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Easy come, easy go.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
SNL - Stevie Nicks likes big piles of nachos
Youtube W6FeBzqhn1o
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cripes man, open your eyes and see!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blondambition: But did he see his reflection in the snow covered hills?


How effed up was Stevie that a pile of coke looked like her reflection?

I've always wondered that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least the Yeti hasn't got him.

/ Yet.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bismillah!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Bismillah!


No! We will not let him go!
 
Bob Down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And you're rushing headlong, out of control
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blondambition: But did he see his reflection in the snow covered hills?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's an avalanche, subby.  A landslide is more like:

Fleetwood Mac - Landslide (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube WM7-PYtXtJM
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's just a poo-er boy.
 
guinsu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: blondambition: But did he see his reflection in the snow covered hills?

How effed up was Stevie that a pile of coke looked like her reflection?

I've always wondered that.


Glass table top. It was the 70s
 
