(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Police spot man loading blanket wrapped body into a car. This does not end how you might expect   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just lawn clippings Lou, pay attention
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See. Mind your own business.
Eye witnesses identification/information/ suspicions are farking 🗑
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Cleopatra, wasn't it?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess: Hobbyist mortician?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man told police the woman he had carried out had overdosed on drugs, so he took her to Harborview Medical Center.

He took her to Harborzoo? That's premeditated murder right there, IMHO.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing to see, it was a Jean-Paul Gaulthier bag.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going in blind, no comments, haven't read the article, I'm putting my bet on RealDoll.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Going in blind, no comments, haven't read the article, I'm putting my bet on RealDoll.


Well, I was pretty off. Not sure how to feel about my brain going straight to 'RealDoll', but hey.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it make more sense to just call 9-1-1 and let the pros transport her after they administer Naloxone?

/if she codes en-route they are certainly better able to deal with it than Robber McWarrant
 
stevecore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lol.  It literally had me going till the very end.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Neighbor better watch his back. Snitches get stitches
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He got the cable fixed?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Arachnophobe:

Well she did overdose.

So yeah..... could be darker things afoot
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It did end how I expected:  'The man was booked into the King County Jail...'
 
zerkalo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In west Seattle? The passive-aggressive shunning will be brutal
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Arachnophobe: Going in blind, no comments, haven't read the article, I'm putting my bet on RealDoll.

Well, I was pretty off. Not sure how to feel about my brain going straight to 'RealDoll', but hey.


To be fair, you weren't really that far off.  At least not according to some folks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

strutin: Wouldn't it make more sense to just call 9-1-1 and let the pros transport her after they administer Naloxone?

/if she codes en-route they are certainly better able to deal with it than Robber McWarrant


Like she needs a 500 buck bill for the ambulance.  Along with the ER.
Take me to the ER. Or let me die. Don't call me a farking ambulance.  I'm not rich.
 
PunGent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Going in blind, no comments, haven't read the article, I'm putting my bet on RealDoll.


Lars?  Is that you?

/not very obscure
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Took her to medical center, but got arrested on prior burglary charge. Mission accomplished unsuccessfully?
 
FF Goose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby was correct, it did not end with any of the multiple endings I was expecting.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No good deed, etc, etc

Wait... he had a robbery warrant out for him and the lady OD'd?  Yup, strange things are afoot at the Circle K
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Arachnophobe: Going in blind, no comments, haven't read the article, I'm putting my bet on RealDoll.

Well, I was pretty off. Not sure how to feel about my brain going straight to 'RealDoll', but hey.


Nobody throwing stones here. That's my default conclusion.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not a body if it's not dead. Duh.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The guy wasn't shot?  That's what I was expecting.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: It's not a body if it's not dead. Duh.


You're not living in a body?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But why did the cops put a spot on the man?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No good deed goes unpunished or something like that.
 
