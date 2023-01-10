 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Two Korean War experts find that the 27-year-old Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. contains over 1,000 name misspellings, also missing about 500 names of veterans who should be on there. Someone might want to cahange that   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, Korean War Veterans Memorial, United States, National Park Service, Proxy war, South Korea  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 7:47 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
IT WAS MY FIRST DAY ALRIGHT?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
신의 푸른 지구에서 무엇
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So like, when the families and friends visited, did they just not say anything about the msitakes? Did they complain they couldn't find their men on the memorial? Did they just kinda say that white people made the memorial so they expected nothing better? Did they sue because as it turned out, the army was supposed to draft the guy on the memorial, who was on tbe list of names, but somebody redirected the draft card to the wrong dude?

...I have somany questions about the list used and where it came from and what tdid this mean for the public? I've seen documentaries about the memorial and never saw this factoid, and it seems significant actually.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So like, when the families and friends visited, did they just not say anything about the msitakes? Did they complain they couldn't find their men on the memorial? Did they just kinda say that white people made the memorial so they expected nothing better? Did they sue because as it turned out, the army was supposed to draft the guy on the memorial, who was on tbe list of names, but somebody redirected the draft card to the wrong dude?

...I have somany questions about the list used and where it came from and what tdid this mean for the public? I've seen documentaries about the memorial and never saw this factoid, and it seems significant actually.


The wall in question only completed last year. It is an add-on to the Korean War memorial.
 
Luse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So like, when the families and friends visited, did they just not say anything about the msitakes? Did they complain they couldn't find their men on the memorial? Did they just kinda say that white people made the memorial so they expected nothing better? Did they sue because as it turned out, the army was supposed to draft the guy on the memorial, who was on tbe list of names, but somebody redirected the draft card to the wrong dude?

...I have somany questions about the list used and where it came from and what tdid this mean for the public? I've seen documentaries about the memorial and never saw this factoid, and it seems significant actually.


WTF?! You do know they're talking about the names of fallen American soldiers. That list includes every race present in the US. Also, unless you have some sort of secret knowledge, I'm sure the list was compiled and the memorial built by a similarly comprised group so please, explain your race baiting. WTF is wrong with you?


/ most of your questions are answered in the short ass article
 
raulzero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay, nobody's gonna like this but...

How many ways can you spell 'Kim' and 'Park'?

/married to asian since 1996
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.