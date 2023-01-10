 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   We're Jordan's Fish and Chicken, they're Jordan's Fish and Chiken. Totally different. They're the ones mopping the floor barefoot, not us. Big Mac vs Big Mic. Golden arches vs golden arcs   (wthr.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, X-Force, viral videos, Last week, Marion County Public Health Department, show metal trays of food, specific location, copycat name, couple of videos  
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The second "Chicken" was mispelled on purpouse Admins....

It's Jordan's Fish and Chiken

That's part of the problem.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

logieal: The second "Chicken" was mispelled on purpouse Admins....

It's Jordan's Fish and Chiken

That's part of the problem.


Maybe have a HeadsUp Admins field in the submission form...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A spite store?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks, Admins!

I know you are overworked.
 
Two16
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jones' Good Ass BBQ & Foot Massage - *the Original Commercial
Youtube WPkMUU9tUqk
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show metal trays of food sitting on the floor, workers wearing no shoes stepping over them, and a mouse strolling across the floor of the convenience store area."

Or, as several Farkers noted earlier "totally normal and why should the poor suffering workers have to wear shoes just become some dumm racist karen and her dumm crotchfruits, in THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC"
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those places are both crap. You gotta go to Original Jordan's Fish and Chicken. And definitely don't go to Famous Original Jordan's Fish and Chicken.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am Jordan's fsh and chicken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trademarks are powerful weapons and any savvy business would be wise to file for one to protect their good name

So I certainly hope Jordan's Fish & Chiken filed for theirs to show those uptight whiners at Jordan's Fish & Chicken what's what
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eckspat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

logieal: The second "Chicken" was mispelled on purpouse Admins....

It's Jordan's Fish and Chiken

That's part of the problem.


Clearly they learned how operate from another company who likes to spell chikin weird, but sells their with a side of hate religious style.

skylerguns.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



Now I have no clue who Jordan is, or of his chicken/chikin/chiken is tasty... but if people keep submitting Indiana stuff Drew will have to give us Indianaians our own tag like Florida.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For now, the copycat restaurant -  Jordan's Fish Chicken and Sandwiches at the corner of 42nd Street and Post Road - has a suspended license and is closed until further notice.

Wait - whihc was shut down? the Chicken or Chiken one?
Did the article accidentally correct the spelling in that sentence?
 
