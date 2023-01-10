 Skip to content
(CNN) CNN tries to explain why it's harder than it used to be to win the lottery. But unless their explanation uses all one-syllable words and no math concepts beyond what's covered in second grade, its probably too advanced for the average lottery player
65
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More numbers = less chance of getting the right one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: More numbers = less chance of getting the right one.


No, that uses multi-syllabic words. Try this:

More to pick from means you pick less right.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Contrary to the saying.  No one has to win, ever.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first Fark thread to achieve sentience will be accompanying an article titled "How many Powerball tickets should you tip your server from your reclined airplane seat?"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love how much time we waste on all this bullsh*t.

CNBC "OMG you have to pay all these taxes so why even bother playing!"

CNN: "Well, ackshually.... if you carry the 1..."

Oh my god, f*ck off. It's $2. Shut the f*ck up already.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Favorite lottery story: A group of people in my office were pooling their money for lottery tickets. One of them, we'll call him Larry, came to me and asked if I wanted into their pool, adding they had a system and were assured of winning. I said, no thanks and no you don't have a system and you're not going to win. He explained. If you buy one ticket, you have a one in 200,000,000 or whatever chance of winning. If you buy 2 tickets you have a one in 100,000,000 chance, thus for each ticket you buy your odds double. No Larry that's not correct let me explain "LALALALA I CAN'T HEAR YOU NEGATIVE NANCY I HAVE FIGURED IT. WE ONLY HAVE TO BUY 35 TICKETS AND THE ODDS OF WINNING ARE CERTAIN."  "You may not recognize me but I'm your boss' boss' boss' boss and it's probably best to dial that down a little. "OMG I SHOULD SELL ALL MY STOCK IF THIS IS THE BRAINPOWER RUNNING THIS PLACE. I'M NOT EVEN GONNA NEED THIS JOB TOMORROW"
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how much time we waste on all this bullsh*t.

CNBC "OMG you have to pay all these taxes so why even bother playing!"

CNN: "Well, ackshually.... if you carry the 1..."

Oh my god, f*ck off. It's $2. Shut the f*ck up already.


Fox News: "BIDEN STEALS WINNING LOTTERY TICKET FROM STRAIGHT WHITE MAN. IF ONLY HE'D HAD A GUN"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: More numbers = less chance of getting the right one.


Q.E.D.

/Quite. Easily. Done.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The expected value of a $2 ticket is more than $2.  Buy 'em up, stats nerds!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image


She was fine!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is fingers are crossed for Fark island.

/everyone who smarts this post gets a free ticket.
//just kidding bribery is probably against the rules here.
///till I buy the site and Musk it up!
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winning used to be nearly impossible. Now it's nigh impossible.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours


If you buy $1 billion dollar tickets 2 or 3 times a week, you end up in constant day dream mode and you dont get nothing done.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours


This. I don't buy lottery tickets usually. I buy one when it's at like, a billion dollars, because it's fun to talk with my husband about the infinitesimally small chance that we might already be a billionaire. Then we aren't and the $2 was still worth it.

The problem with the lottery is the people that buy 50 tickets are often the ones that can least afford to do so and who could really use that $100. The people that I know for whom even the $100 wouldn't be THAT big a deal (or at least doable now and then) only buy one for a lark, and not all the time.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want better odds buy bitcoin from Russian whores with car names on twitter
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: More numbers = less chance of getting the right one.


media.tenor.com
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user image


How naïve. Its the mob that wins the big prizes.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

flucto: Favorite lottery story: A group of people in my office were pooling their money for lottery tickets. One of them, we'll call him Larry, came to me and asked if I wanted into their pool, adding they had a system and were assured of winning. I said, no thanks and no you don't have a system and you're not going to win. He explained. If you buy one ticket, you have a one in 200,000,000 or whatever chance of winning. If you buy 2 tickets you have a one in 100,000,000 chance, thus for each ticket you buy your odds double. No Larry that's not correct let me explain "LALALALA I CAN'T HEAR YOU NEGATIVE NANCY I HAVE FIGURED IT. WE ONLY HAVE TO BUY 35 TICKETS AND THE ODDS OF WINNING ARE CERTAIN."  "You may not recognize me but I'm your boss' boss' boss' boss and it's probably best to dial that down a little. "OMG I SHOULD SELL ALL MY STOCK IF THIS IS THE BRAINPOWER RUNNING THIS PLACE. I'M NOT EVEN GONNA NEED THIS JOB TOMORROW"


So did he win?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours


So they've figured out a way to tax daydreaming.
 
eKonk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: flucto: Favorite lottery story: A group of people in my office were pooling their money for lottery tickets. One of them, we'll call him Larry, came to me and asked if I wanted into their pool, adding they had a system and were assured of winning. I said, no thanks and no you don't have a system and you're not going to win. He explained. If you buy one ticket, you have a one in 200,000,000 or whatever chance of winning. If you buy 2 tickets you have a one in 100,000,000 chance, thus for each ticket you buy your odds double. No Larry that's not correct let me explain "LALALALA I CAN'T HEAR YOU NEGATIVE NANCY I HAVE FIGURED IT. WE ONLY HAVE TO BUY 35 TICKETS AND THE ODDS OF WINNING ARE CERTAIN."  "You may not recognize me but I'm your boss' boss' boss' boss and it's probably best to dial that down a little. "OMG I SHOULD SELL ALL MY STOCK IF THIS IS THE BRAINPOWER RUNNING THIS PLACE. I'M NOT EVEN GONNA NEED THIS JOB TOMORROW"

So did he win?


Well Obviously -- the odds of winning were certain!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.org
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: More numbers = less chance of getting the right one.


/
Sure

//
I don't know if they have it anymore.
But.  There was a game where you win if you hit zero numbers.  F.M. in the butt. I never one that one.  Apparently you get one often enough to loss , big Time.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love how much time we waste on all this bullsh*t.

CNBC "OMG you have to pay all these taxes so why even bother playing!"

CNN: "Well, ackshually.... if you carry the 1..."

Oh my god, f*ck off. It's $2. Shut the f*ck up already.


And the real value is in imagining what you'd do with the money.  I'd make sure all of my family that I'm close with never has to worry about money again, and I run for political office to do as much good as I can for as many people as I can. :)
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
djfitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's a surefire way to win the same amount as the lottery:

Take that money and throw it in the sewer.
You will have at least saved yourselves the time of traveling to the liquor store.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

media.makeameme.org


I'm no mathmagician so I cant say for sure, but I wish I had that blondes kind of luck.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: All I know is fingers are crossed for Fark island.

/everyone who smarts this post gets a free ticket.
//just kidding bribery is probably against the rules here.
///till I buy the site and Musk it up!


If so. Please give TF members a monthly green light.
Also. Figure out how to make TF more integrated so people miss it when it isn't paid.  I have received TF a ton of times.  Only this time did I even Figure out it's benefits
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After taxes and everything else it's only enough to do 400 or so women at the same time, so it's really not worth it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jokes on you guys, I learned about that in this book.

static.simpsonswiki.com
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours

This. I don't buy lottery tickets usually. I buy one when it's at like, a billion dollars, because it's fun to talk with my husband about the infinitesimally small chance that we might already be a billionaire. Then we aren't and the $2 was still worth it.

The problem with the lottery is the people that buy 50 tickets are often the ones that can least afford to do so and who could really use that $100. The people that I know for whom even the $100 wouldn't be THAT big a deal (or at least doable now and then) only buy one for a lark, and not all the time.


Considering how fat Americans are I think we all can afford two bucks or even 500. Because it boggles the mind that with this inflation and srink inflation why are we still fat?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: NewportBarGuy: I love how much time we waste on all this bullsh*t.

CNBC "OMG you have to pay all these taxes so why even bother playing!"

CNN: "Well, ackshually.... if you carry the 1..."

Oh my god, f*ck off. It's $2. Shut the f*ck up already.

And the real value is in imagining what you'd do with the money.  I'd make sure all of my family that I'm close with never has to worry about money again, and I run for political office to do as much good as I can for as many people as I can. :)


Fark user image
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: If you want better odds buy bitcoin from Russian whores with car names on twitter


That dude with a Russian mail order wife got a whole netflix 🎥 🤷‍♂
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

media.makeameme.org


At this point I'd give her the ticket for just 48 hours.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djfitz: Here's a surefire way to win the same amount as the lottery:

Take that money and throw it in the sewer.
You will have at least saved yourselves the time of traveling to the liquor store.


I'm going to the liquor store anyway!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours


You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: NewportBarGuy: I love how much time we waste on all this bullsh*t.

CNBC "OMG you have to pay all these taxes so why even bother playing!"

CNN: "Well, ackshually.... if you carry the 1..."

Oh my god, f*ck off. It's $2. Shut the f*ck up already.

And the real value is in imagining what you'd do with the money.  I'd make sure all of my family that I'm close with never has to worry about money again, and I run for political office to do as much good as I can for as many people as I can. :)


/
But watch Maddoff on Netflix made realize money is a myth. Those people did nothing with that money. I've done more with my pennies.
 
djfitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours

You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.


Not true!

It's also a tax on the desperate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djfitz: Here's a surefire way to win the same amount as the lottery:

Take that money and throw it in the sewer.
You will have at least saved yourselves the time of traveling to the liquor store.


/
This is why I do QP. Because if I played the same numbers all the time. I'd be locked into spending on it forever.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djfitz: Here's a surefire way to win the same amount as the lottery:

Take that money and throw it in the sewer.
You will have at least saved yourselves the time of traveling to the liquor store.


...but it's the liquor store. Lottery tickets are a secondary priority.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours

You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.


Meh.  As long as you're not throwing real (this amount varies greatly based on individual circumstances) money at it, I really don't see the harm.  It's the difference between a day dream with 0% chance vs one with slightly greater than 0% chance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours

You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.


Considering stupid people don't earn enough to have to pay taxes.  Maybe this is how they pay their fair share?????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: Begoggle: emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours

You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.

Meh.  As long as you're not throwing real (this amount varies greatly based on individual circumstances) money at it, I really don't see the harm.  It's the difference between a day dream with 0% chance vs one with slightly greater than 0% chance.


All I know is nothing says I can't one day marry JLO. Nothing is a zero chance
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.


It's the same as it's always been, much like those who loudly proclaim the lottery as being a tax on stupid people.

I don't play it, but I also choose not to judge the proclivities of others as long as they're not hurting anyone.

But by all means, continue being a pompous dick. See how that works out for you.
 
djfitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: djfitz: Here's a surefire way to win the same amount as the lottery:

Take that money and throw it in the sewer.
You will have at least saved yourselves the time of traveling to the liquor store.

...but it's the liquor store. Lottery tickets are a secondary priority.


That's quite the business model...

"The Lottery: You're already at the liquor store buying stupid shiat, what's one more stupid thing?"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: emersonbiggins: The $2 or $4 or $10 at an infinitesimally small chance at $1B dollars is a small price to pay to daydream for a few hours

You can daydream for free.
What's with the sudden influx of shilling for lotteries here?
The lottery is a tax on stupid people.


I don't get the hate for spending a few bucks for a chance to win a billion.  You don't hear the same idiotic comments about playing poker or fantasy football being a tax on the stupid.  It's entertainment.  Go to bed and there's a chance you wake up a millionaire after spending $20.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djfitz: Al Roker's Forecast: djfitz: Here's a surefire way to win the same amount as the lottery:

Take that money and throw it in the sewer.
You will have at least saved yourselves the time of traveling to the liquor store.

...but it's the liquor store. Lottery tickets are a secondary priority.

That's quite the business model...

"The Lottery: You're already at the liquor store buying stupid shiat, what's one more stupid thing?"


A liquor store by me probably sells more lottery tickets than booze.  They have a lottery area where you can scratch your tickets and behind the counter is plastered with winning tickets.  They have a good beer selection, but I'm not waiting in line for 15 minutes while people pick out $75 in lottery tickets.
 
