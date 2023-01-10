 Skip to content
(CBC)   Ken Lee, if living is without you   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It takes nothing to let go so young. No hope. No love. No dream. Nothing.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Toronto, not even once.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that the girls who did this are under 18 so likely won't spend more than just a few years in jail (and a kiddie one at that) for the crime.  Additionally, in Canada their identities will be protected so they can't be rightfully shamed once released.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Evil


Subby for the headline or the girls for the murder?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read that headline in Subby's Mexican Tio's voice.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: edmo: Evil

Subby for the headline or the girls for the murder?


My guess "teenage girls"

/ Not a teenage girl or a cop.
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He found out Eight Was Enough
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to think if I was attacked by eight teen aged girls, that I would at least cause significant damage to one or two of them, before I was bested by the lot.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey subs, thanks for the earworm.... you dick!!!
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ken Lee, 59, identified as victim of alleged 'swarming' attack by teen girls in Toronto

Ah yes, much like locusts or wasps...but probably with more hurtful language.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'd like to think if I was attacked by eight teen aged girls, that I would at least cause significant damage to one or two of them, before I was bested by the lot.


Depends on how quickly the knives come out.
Most people wouldn't punt a teenage girl prior to being stabbed by one. And after she's stabbed you, playing hulk smash gets a lot more difficult.
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess he gave them the bad finger...
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This story just makes me sad.
Poor guy killed by children who have only known hateful lives.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'd like to think if I was attacked by eight teen aged girls, that I would at least cause significant damage to one or two of them, before I was bested by the lot.

Depends on how quickly the knives come out.
Most people wouldn't punt a teenage girl prior to being stabbed by one. And after she's stabbed you, playing hulk smash gets a lot more difficult.


This; from the sound of it he didn't perceive them to be a threat until it was too late.  In other news, when did Canadian youth get so deranged?  Our polite neighbor to the north would appear to be getting stabby.
 
Watubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Took me too long to realize it wasn't teenage bees
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Combustion: Hey subs, thanks for the earworm.... you dick!!!


Here's another!
The Bobbettes - Mr Lee.wmv
Youtube AQ0eoH4l4us
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ken Lee or Without you by Mariah Carey (ENGLISH SUBTITLES)
Youtube FQt-h753jHI
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I regret that I have but one upvote for this headline.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Teen Girl Squad got dark
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: The sad thing is that the girls who did this are under 18 so likely won't spend more than just a few years in jail (and a kiddie one at that) for the crime.  Additionally, in Canada their identities will be protected so they can't be rightfully shamed once released.


And? A child's mind isn't what an adult's is. Jfc. Wtf is wrong with you?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'd like to think if I was attacked by eight teen aged girls, that I would at least cause significant damage to one or two of them, before I was bested by the lot.


Most people have it shoved into their mind to not hit girls.
I'd killed at least one of them. By choking them. Period.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"A friend of Lee's who saw his alleged attack told CBC Toronto the girls had tried to take a liquor bottle from her and Lee had tried to stop them. The lead detective on the case later confirmed that police believe there was an attempted theft - "likely of a liquor bottle" - during the initial phase of the deadly encounter."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everybody's talkin' about your headline, subby.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'd like to think if I was attacked by eight teen aged girls, that I would at least cause significant damage to one or two of them, before I was bested by the lot.

Depends on how quickly the knives come out.
Most people wouldn't punt a teenage girl prior to being stabbed by one. And after she's stabbed you, playing hulk smash gets a lot more difficult.


Stabbing some to death takes a while.  I don't understand how theses ladies stayed at this that long.
Unlike a gun. You can empty a gun in seconds before you even know what you are doing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gbv23: I guess he gave them the bad finger...


I'd assume touched one of them?
[Wait am I hoping for that? ]
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/so I guess he denied their request?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bedonkadonk: FTFA:
"A friend of Lee's who saw his alleged attack told CBC Toronto the girls had tried to take a liquor bottle from her and Lee had tried to stop them. The lead detective on the case later confirmed that police believe there was an attempted theft - "likely of a liquor bottle" - during the initial phase of the deadly encounter."


Oooooooo.
Wait.
So.
This is what I'm seeing.
They try to take it.
Victim laughs.
Then it gets stabby?
??????
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ now  

Representative of the unwashed masses: The sad thing is that the girls who did this are under 18 so likely won't spend more than just a few years in jail (and a kiddie one at that) for the crime.  Additionally, in Canada their identities will be protected so they can't be rightfully shamed once released.


Yeah, because doing something stupid you did in your childhood should follow you the rest of your life.
 
