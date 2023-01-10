 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(7 News Australia)   Is this wrong? Should the supermarket employee not be doing this? No really, because apparently people are divided on this   (7news.com.au) divider line
37
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

935 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 2:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes. People buying their meat at Woolworths should be very, very concerned that the plastic packaging it's completely sealed in touched the floor and not at all concerned that the meat itself comes from mistreated animals raised in factory conditions.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t, really?

No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?

You know why they have those?

TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!

cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes. People buying their meat at Woolworths should be very, very concerned that the plastic packaging it's completely sealed in touched the floor and not at all concerned that the meat itself comes from mistreated animals raised in factory conditions.


I was listening to the radio a while back and the personalities were talking about how some truckload of chicken tenders had overturned.  Spilling packages of tenders everywhere.  They were aghast at the concept of anyone eating them because they were "on the freeway".  Totally skipping past the point that the tenders are in packages, and the packages are in cases, and the cases are most likely palletized.  It's not like there was a trailer with tons of free range tenders driving down the road and it spilled little naked tenders everywhere.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yes it's in sealed packaging and the food is not actually being contaminated.

On the other hand, it's still on the floor, where it can get other shiat on the packaging that I don't have any desire to touch when handling the packaging. There are ways for stockers to handle this without strewing them about the floor, as Rev.K has shown.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Were they there longer than ten seconds?  If so, then sure, that's a rule violation.

Wait, they're packaged?  Like, sealed in plastic with no chance of floor contamination?  Oh.  Well, I guess you need to shut the hell up then.  I mean, unless you like licking the packages off the meat once you get it home.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you knew what went on out of customers' sight before that meat got to that floor in public view, you wouldn't be so worried about the meat being on the floor.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they're publicly showing that they don't have a problem spreading out food on the floor like this, imagine what they're doing behind closed doors.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Holy sh*t, really?

No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?

You know why they have those?

TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x637]


My god man, get with the times! They should be flinging the meat from the cutting table right to the checkout lane...

th.bing.comView Full Size


Come on now! Let's get with modern times!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Wait, they're packaged?  Like, sealed in plastic with no chance of floor contamination?  Oh.  Well, I guess you need to shut the hell up then.  I mean, unless you like licking the packages off the meat once you get it home.


- the packages are stacked, one on top of the other, which allows for the spread of whatever was on the floor

- shoppers who handle those floor packages likely go handle other things at the store, another source of spread of contamination

- the simple customer service optics of a grocery store meat department that puts packages of meat on the floor is not a good look.


Sure, it may be a very small risk, but it is 100% avoidable by using standard equipment that likely every grocery store meat department has.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're stocking coolers, have a six inch plastic riser or something similar to set product on, never on the floor. It's not the worst violation ever, but a simple one to fix
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but if it's Woolworth's, I'm guessing it's Australia, and I'd think that Australians have 1013 other things to worry about killing them.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This should be a big deal to those of us who eat our meat raw and use the bottom of the package as a plate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Holy sh*t, really?

No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?

You know why they have those?

TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x637]


? Maybe only shop at places that give works the correct tools for the job?
Woodworth doesn't seem like the place to buy steak. Stick to HEB. They have one of those.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you're stocking coolers, have a six inch plastic riser or something similar to set product on, never on the floor. It's not the worst violation ever, but a simple one to fix


Management probably didn't want to spend money on that.

People will blame the employee
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Holy sh*t, really?  No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?  You know why they have those?  TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!


Pretty sure the main reason is that it's easier to transport them that way.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Rev.K: Holy sh*t, really?

No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?

You know why they have those?

TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x637]

? Maybe only shop at places that give works the correct tools for the job?
Woodworth doesn't seem like the place to buy steak. Stick to HEB. They have one of those.


I love HEBs meat/butcher section. Never had a bad cut of meat from there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I complained about this and ended up banned from the store. Not sure if they just meant the local branch though....
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi folks, I'm Chase Patterson, the new meat manager at the Dubuque, Iowa Eagle Country Market. Our farm-to-table approach includes floor-storage of our quality cuts of chicken, pork, and beef. Why this striploin right here was just pulled out of a sealed package from the women's washroom, how did that get there?! Come on down for our 2 for 1 special on ground beef, free cookies for the kids! (the cookies have also been on the floor)".
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: This should be a big deal to those of us who eat our meat raw and use the bottom of the package as a plate.


If there's a better way then it's news to me.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dunno. I lost it at my supermarket when I saw this gentleman take a seat so he could casually make a phone call for several minutes. Sat right on tons of smoked sausage. I know the grocery store couldn't have prevented him from doing this unless they saw him, and I told the manager and he took care of it right away. People are animals, I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That floor is probably considerably cleaner than Karen's counter.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really makes you want to remind these people about how this same meat also spent months in the same container as animal poop.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If you knew what went on out of customers' sight before that meat got to that floor in public view, you wouldn't be so worried about the meat being on the floor.


There may well be maggots in the OJ i buy; I still don't want you sprinkling any in it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How is this even an issue?  What kind of slob sees this and says it's ok because it's in plastic?

Those bags leaks.  I'm no expert, but I'm sure the floors aren't kept to the same sanitary standards as the packaging area.  So sure, keep doing this and hope nothing is growing on the floor.

And a wise man once told me never to work on my knees.  Get a farking cart.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Remember, you're alone in the kitchen"


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Pocket Ninja: Yes. People buying their meat at Woolworths should be very, very concerned that the plastic packaging it's completely sealed in touched the floor and not at all concerned that the meat itself comes from mistreated animals raised in factory conditions.

I was listening to the radio a while back and the personalities were talking about how some truckload of chicken tenders had overturned.  Spilling packages of tenders everywhere.  They were aghast at the concept of anyone eating them because they were "on the freeway".  Totally skipping past the point that the tenders are in packages, and the packages are in cases, and the cases are most likely palletized.  It's not like there was a trailer with tons of free range tenders driving down the road and it spilled little naked tenders everywhere.


MMMmmmmm, "little naked tenders"
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I dunno. I lost it at my supermarket when I saw this gentleman take a seat so he could casually make a phone call for several minutes. Sat right on tons of smoked sausage. I know the grocery store couldn't have prevented him from doing this unless they saw him, and I told the manager and he took care of it right away. People are animals, I guess.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Phone calls are like sausages. It is best not to see them being made.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [Fark user image 850x566]

"Hi folks, I'm Chase Patterson, the new meat manager at the Dubuque, Iowa Eagle Country Market. Our farm-to-table approach includes floor-storage of our quality cuts of chicken, pork, and beef. Why this striploin right here was just pulled out of a sealed package from the women's washroom, how did that get there?! Come on down for our 2 for 1 special on ground beef, free cookies for the kids! (the cookies have also been on the floor)".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rev.K: Holy sh*t, really?

No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?

You know why they have those?

TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x637]

My god man, get with the times! They should be flinging the meat from the cutting table right to the checkout lane...

[th.bing.com image 850x565]

Come on now! Let's get with modern times!


Picture of fishmonger at Pike Place Market fails without showing the monkfish they keep on display

Helpful picture of Lucrezia Mongfish possessing her daughter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Psychopusher: Wait, they're packaged?  Like, sealed in plastic with no chance of floor contamination?  Oh.  Well, I guess you need to shut the hell up then.  I mean, unless you like licking the packages off the meat once you get it home.

- the packages are stacked, one on top of the other, which allows for the spread of whatever was on the floor

- shoppers who handle those floor packages likely go handle other things at the store, another source of spread of contamination

- the simple customer service optics of a grocery store meat department that puts packages of meat on the floor is not a good look.


Sure, it may be a very small risk, but it is 100% avoidable by using standard equipment that likely every grocery store meat department has.


I'm not saying they shouldn't be using one of those carts -- frankly I can't begin to understand why Woolies doesn't have those or isn't using them.  Every supermarket I've been to uses them.  But consider that the average person doesn't wash their hands before every time they hande food at home and you'll realize there's a whole lot more than store cooties they'll be spreading when they cook that steak, the cooking of which would probably kill any pathogens they're smearing all over the place anyway.  (Chemicals are another matter, but again, how many people wash their hands every time they go to handle food at home?)
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How is this even an issue?  What kind of slob sees this and says it's ok because it's in plastic?

Those bags leaks.  I'm no expert, but I'm sure the floors aren't kept to the same sanitary standards as the packaging area.  So sure, keep doing this and hope nothing is growing on the floor.

And a wise man once told me never to work on my knees.  Get a farking cart.


And even wiser one told me if it weights more than 50lbs, get a lift/cherry picker/crane.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: On the one hand, yes it's in sealed packaging and the food is not actually being contaminated.

On the other hand, it's still on the floor, where it can get other shiat on the packaging that I don't have any desire to touch when handling the packaging. There are ways for stockers to handle this without strewing them about the floor, as Rev.K has shown.


And that right there is where the argument needs to end.  THAT is why it's wrong.

Yeah, it's sealed.  But the floor is filthy.  The packaging touching the floor - the WET packaging touching the floor - and picking up all the floor funk is the problem.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Were they there longer than ten seconds?  If so, then sure, that's a rule violation.

Wait, they're packaged?  Like, sealed in plastic with no chance of floor contamination?  Oh.  Well, I guess you need to shut the hell up then.  I mean, unless you like licking the packages off the meat once you get it home.


I dunno what kind of plastic your food comes in. Maybe you get the Oscar Meyer or Hillshire pre-packaged meat that comes in a zip lock hard plastic container. Mine comes in clingwrap. Which is as impenetrable as clingwrap.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That wouldn't fly in the States since the outside package could pick up contaminants and transmit them when opened.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rev.K: Holy sh*t, really?

No one has ever been to the grocery store and the meat department wheels out those metal tubs or racks full of meat to stock the shelves?

You know why they have those?

TO KEEP THE PACKAGES OFF THE F*CKING FLOOR!

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x637]


There're probably more germs on those container racks than there are on the floor. At least the floor gets mopped.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lol. As someone who workerd at a "high end" grocery chain, I can tell you it's not the meat department you should be worried about.

/wash that produce ppl.
//wash iat real good.
///I've seen things.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.