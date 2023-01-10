 Skip to content
(Boing Boing) Weeners WANTED: Enthusiastic college marketing grads willing to discover the fine art of thrusting an enormous wang-shaped vehicle repeatedly into America's cities, towns, and rural areas. Valid driver's license, and dirt trail experience recommended
    Wienermobile, Oscar Mayer  
posted to Main » and Business » on 10 Jan 2023 at 2:08 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar Mayer Wiener - The Simpsons
Youtube AceUuduHKg0
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Husband, I will support the household and remain true if you would like to follow this dream of yours.

<3,
educated
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is 'dirt trail experience' like 'Hershey Highway certification'?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you need a college degree to drive a hot dog car?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the rules of driving the wiener mobile is No Hotdogging!
 
Gustopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that thing hasn't been been rolled yet. There's still time.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was an Oscar Meyer weiner
That is what I truly want to be
Cause if I was an Oscar Meyer weiner
Everyone could BITE ME
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Why do you need a college degree to drive a hot dog car?


More responsible than a recent HS grad? Cheaper to insure?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: Is 'dirt trail experience' like 'Hershey Highway certification'?


It's ass farking
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd do this, except for the "enthusiastic" part.  I'm happy to drive it around town on all my errands and whatnot, but I don't want to have any conversations with anybody about it or anything else.  If someone approaches me and wants to talk to me about it, I will give them a blank look and keep walking.  If they persist, I'll tell them to fark off.  You're more than welcome to take selfies in front of it if I'm not around, but I won't be in any, won't take any for you, and if you're farking around in front of it when I'm ready to drive away, I'm going to honk the horn and then run your ass over if you don't move.

Have we got a deal, Oscar Meyer?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Why do you need a college degree to drive a hot dog car?


It's not the hot dog car that is the problem. It's the hallway you have to drive it down.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: I'd do this, except for the "enthusiastic" part.  I'm happy to drive it around town on all my errands and whatnot, but I don't want to have any conversations with anybody about it or anything else.  If someone approaches me and wants to talk to me about it, I will give them a blank look and keep walking.  If they persist, I'll tell them to fark off.  You're more than welcome to take selfies in front of it if I'm not around, but I won't be in any, won't take any for you, and if you're farking around in front of it when I'm ready to drive away, I'm going to honk the horn and then run your ass over if you don't move.

Have we got a deal, Oscar Meyer?


Better yet, every interaction should be countered with "You KNOW those things are made from lips and assholes, right?  RIGHT??"
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: BoothbyTCD: Is 'dirt trail experience' like 'Hershey Highway certification'?

It's ass farking


Wow, way to kill the romance.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Husband, I will support the household and remain true if you would like to follow this dream of yours.

<3,
educated


I would totally do this. I already find it when it's in town. And my would support it, too, she knows how much I like it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is cool when it pulls up next to you in traffic.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Double up and use it for Uber driving.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A friend did this in college and had some fun doing it and it kept us in hot dogs for a long time, for broke ass college kids him and our friend that worked at the beer distributor kept us fed and drunk for a while.
 
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why hasn't the Wienermobile ever been in a Fast and Furious movie?
 
2KanZam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just saw the weinermobile on the road last week.

Didn't know the poor schlub was losing his job, otherwise I wouldn't have tried to make him stop crying to honk the horn at me.
 
