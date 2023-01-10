 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   If you work at a deli, be sure to know what a decimal point is   (dailydot.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair to Walmart, also on the same order were 6 boxes of Imodium A-D, and a mop.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen a Walmart customer? I don't think 30lbs of cheese is enough
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair to Walmart (and other retailers, Instacart for example...), online ordering for deli meats, cheeses, veggies; etc. is a pain in the ass because some things are ordered by the item, and others by the pound, with no rhyme or reason for which is which.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Have you seen a Walmart customer? I don't think 30lbs of cheese is enough


Id' imagine most of them go for Velveeta.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it at least 'murican cheese?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The employees aren't mad. The manager who has to explain where all the cheese went is mad. The employees who package this shiat up don't care. Obviously.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Walmart, that explains it.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The worst part is having to go to customer service?  What?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: To be fair to Walmart (and other retailers, Instacart for example...), online ordering for deli meats, cheeses, veggies; etc. is a pain in the ass because some things are ordered by the item, and others by the pound, with no rhyme or reason for which is which.


I've ordered veggies online before, there it clearly tells if it's by the pound or unit, at least with my grocery store.

Ordering from a Deli online just seems ridiculous to me.  I think I'd just order a sandwich.
 
Fliegan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Deli workers sure have changed over the years. There was a time when they held themselves accountable for mistakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The employees aren't mad. The manager who has to explain where all the cheese went is mad. The employees who package this shiat up don't care. Obviously.


She would have been charged for it.

Since food and produce is often sold by weight, but doesn't have a fixed weight, they put a guideline weight and when you put your order through it's soft. Then they adjust it to reality after it is weighed and packed.

So the manager wouldn't have been involved at all since there was no problem as such. It wasn't 14KG of extra free cheese, but a 14.5KG sale.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She probably did order 25 pounds of cheese, but once she realized that she screwed up by not entering the decimal point she figured she could get attention on Tiktok because of her own incompetance.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also reading this reminded me of all the mistakes people were talking about when everyone was ordering groceries often for the first time during the beginning of the pandemic.  Some of those mistakes sounded gotdang delicious.  Others were friggin' hilarious.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to a deli once and asked for 150g of Genoa salami. I love that shiat.
Lady behind the counter puts it on the scale and goes "aw jeez, the scale is in kilograms."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"How far into that [slicing] process was someone like 'hey, this seems like a lot. Should we call and check this one?'" questioned another.

This guy makes a really good point.  I mean if you get an order for a couple tomatoes, quarter pound of ham, quarter pound of turkey, 1 loaf of French bread and 30 pounds of sliced cheese you should probably know something went wrong.

I bet he was stoned.
 
Thingster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And this is why in engineering school, we'd lose points for leading a number with a decimal absent a zero.

1/4 pound in decimal is 0.25lbs, not .25lbs - the leading decimal is easy to miss when going back through your work or when someone else needs to interpret your results.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Order a quarter pound of cheese and get 30 pounds instead? I don't see what the problem is.

/yes, I live in Wisconsin
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Smelly Pirate Hooker: The employees aren't mad. The manager who has to explain where all the cheese went is mad. The employees who package this shiat up don't care. Obviously.

She would have been charged for it. Since food and produce is often sold by weight, but doesn't have a fixed weight, they put a guideline weight and when you put your order through it's soft. Then they adjust it to reality after it is weighed and packed. So the manager wouldn't have been involved at all since there was no problem as such. It wasn't 14KG of extra free cheese, but a 14.5KG sale.


Maybe. But if the manager (or whoever) is expecting to have cheese to fulfill another order and it's not there because somebody sent out 25 lbs. of cheese to one person, they were probably a little mad. "WTF? I just ordered 30 lbs. of cheddar, how the fark is it gone already?"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Order a quarter pound of cheese and get 30 pounds instead? I don't see what the problem is.

/yes, I live in Wisconsin


Fark user imageView Full Size


This u?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Maybe. But if the manager (or whoever) is expecting to have cheese to fulfill another order and it's not there because somebody sent out 25 lbs. of cheese to one person, they were probably a little mad. "WTF? I just ordered 30 lbs. of cheddar, how the fark is it gone already?"


The pandemic has made Americans used to making substitutions at the grocery store.  "Sorry sir, we're out of Cheddar"... "Fine, what about Colby?".
 
electricjebus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Pfighting Polish: Order a quarter pound of cheese and get 30 pounds instead? I don't see what the problem is.

/yes, I live in Wisconsin

[Fark user image 444x338]

This u?


My favorite part of that picture is the bag of Cheez It's in the grocery bag.  You can tell that woman really loves her cheese.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: To be fair to Walmart (and other retailers, Instacart for example...), online ordering for deli meats, cheeses, veggies; etc. is a pain in the ass because some things are ordered by the item, and others by the pound, with no rhyme or reason for which is which.


Also, why wasn't it 25 pounds of cheese? Also, who orders a quarter pound of cheese?
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many cans is thirty pounds
 
basscomm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

electricjebus: "How far into that [slicing] process was someone like 'hey, this seems like a lot. Should we call and check this one?'" questioned another.

This guy makes a really good point.  I mean if you get an order for a couple tomatoes, quarter pound of ham, quarter pound of turkey, 1 loaf of French bread and 30 pounds of sliced cheese you should probably know something went wrong.

I bet he was stoned.


Have you ever been to a Walmart? People buy weird quantities of stuff all the time. I went to my local Walmart a few days ago and saw someone who had a cart that was loaded up with an unremarkable quantity of items that I would expect for someone feeding 2-4 people, except that they also had 8 gallons of milk (and no cereal that I could see). It might have actually been more, but while I was counting I was staring and they saw me staring, so I shuffled down to a different aisle.
 
sandi_fish [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I go to a grocery store weekly. It's called Winco and I get small amounts of deli meat each week.

There is one guy there that does not understand fractions/decimals.

If I order 1/4 lb of turkey, he'll say is .45 OK?  Now this has happened more than once, so I know he's not just upselling.  He's really nice so I never say anything but I would imagine that this is something he should know.

I guess I will order in decimals from now on.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: buckeyebrain: To be fair to Walmart (and other retailers, Instacart for example...), online ordering for deli meats, cheeses, veggies; etc. is a pain in the ass because some things are ordered by the item, and others by the pound, with no rhyme or reason for which is which.

Also, why wasn't it 25 pounds of cheese? Also, who orders a quarter pound of cheese?


Nobody from France.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: dyhchong: Smelly Pirate Hooker: The employees aren't mad. The manager who has to explain where all the cheese went is mad. The employees who package this shiat up don't care. Obviously.

She would have been charged for it. Since food and produce is often sold by weight, but doesn't have a fixed weight, they put a guideline weight and when you put your order through it's soft. Then they adjust it to reality after it is weighed and packed. So the manager wouldn't have been involved at all since there was no problem as such. It wasn't 14KG of extra free cheese, but a 14.5KG sale.

Maybe. But if the manager (or whoever) is expecting to have cheese to fulfill another order and it's not there because somebody sent out 25 lbs. of cheese to one person, they were probably a little mad. "WTF? I just ordered 30 lbs. of cheddar, how the fark is it gone already?"


Uhhh, okay, I mean, selling product is their job, and the systems usually have quantities preloaded so if they were out then it would have automatically prevented that second order but sure.

15KG of cheese isn't very much cheese for a supermarket, if they're all out after that sale they probably aren't going to be in business long.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: To be fair to Walmart (and other retailers, Instacart for example...), online ordering for deli meats, cheeses, veggies; etc. is a pain in the ass because some things are ordered by the item, and others by the pound, with no rhyme or reason for which is which.


It's crazy, you have to read the unit of measure on what you're ordering!  Impossible!
 
trasnform
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Baby Cheeses for Christmas. :)
Youtube 91tYJxhZYIA
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: I go to a grocery store weekly. It's called Winco and I get small amounts of deli meat each week.

There is one guy there that does not understand fractions/decimals.

If I order 1/4 lb of turkey, he'll say is .45 OK?  Now this has happened more than once, so I know he's not just upselling.  He's really nice so I never say anything but I would imagine that this is something he should know.

I guess I will order in decimals from now on.


Should give the old socket fractions a go. "Can I please have 9/32 lb of turkey?"
 
Muso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
dosedosedose.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
didnt.... think that sounded off?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Order a quarter pound of cheese and get 30 pounds instead? I don't see what the problem is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lookatme-im-on-tiktock.jpg
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Pfighting Polish: Order a quarter pound of cheese and get 30 pounds instead? I don't see what the problem is.

/yes, I live in Wisconsin

[Fark user image 444x338]

This u?


Nah, I'm bigger than that. That lady's an amateur. Where's the cheese in the other hand?

/not really, but admire her commitment
//we own our coronaries because we spend our 45 years before them enjoying way better food than all of you
 
sefert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The Daily Dot".

Man, that is a very specific news focus.

But they nailed it in this article, I guess, so what do I know.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I once went to a barber in Texas and asked for a third off.  So he jarheaded me with a number 3 clipper head.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: The worst part is having to go to customer service?  What?


You ordered groceries for quick pickup or home delivery to save time and aggravation in your life. My cousin orders delivery because it's far easier and quicker than schlepping to/around/from the store with two kids in tow.

Biggest benefit of that is you don't have the GIMMIES from kids in the store!

So now your farked up order means you have to find unplanned time in your day to go un-fark it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Order a quarter pound of cheese and get 30 pounds instead? I don't see what the problem is.

/yes, I live in Wisconsin


1 Month. Maybe 2.  That is how long it would last between the 4 of us. As long as it isn't American 'cheese'.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thingster: And this is why in engineering school, we'd lose points for leading a number with a decimal absent a zero.

1/4 pound in decimal is 0.25lbs, not .25lbs - the leading decimal is easy to miss when going back through your work or when someone else needs to interpret your results.


Was going to say this - always include the leading zero.
 
Muso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Lookatme-im-on-tiktock.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

basscomm: Have you ever been to a Walmart? People buy weird quantities of stuff all the time. I went to my local Walmart a few days ago and saw someone who had a cart that was loaded up with an unremarkable quantity of items that I would expect for someone feeding 2-4 people, except that they also had 8 gallons of milk (and no cereal that I could see). It might have actually been more, but while I was counting I was staring and they saw me staring, so I shuffled down to a different aisle.


I haven't been to a Walmart in quite a while, but 8 gallons of milk I can kind of understand.  I once knew a 6'6" tall guy who had a son that was rapidly approaching his height and still growing, he said his son put down a gallon of milk a day.  When your bones are growing like that you're going to crave a lot of calcium.

Also, I know people that would get all of their cereal from Big Lots, they basically give it away there because it's stuff with old promotions on it.  Then there's food pantries to consider.  They might have picked up a bunch of cereal for free from the food pantry and didn't have any milk.

But 30 pounds of sliced cheese?  If somebody is going through cheese at that rate, why don't they have their own slicer and just buy it by the block?
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Deli/Deci....what's the difference anyway?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: buckeyebrain: To be fair to Walmart (and other retailers, Instacart for example...), online ordering for deli meats, cheeses, veggies; etc. is a pain in the ass because some things are ordered by the item, and others by the pound, with no rhyme or reason for which is which.

It's crazy, you have to read the unit of measure on what you're ordering!  Impossible!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay.  So what's a package of jalapenos?  Am I getting one or a pack of them?  In this example, it's pretty self-explanatory, but Instacart does this often enough that I add notes to make it clear to my shopper what I'm looking for.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Nah, I'm bigger than that. That lady's an amateur. Where's the cheese in the other hand?

/not really, but admire her commitment
//we own our coronaries because we spend our 45 years before them enjoying way better food than all of you


Pfft, I've been to Wisconsin, the cheese is fine.  If you want really delicious coronary clogging food go to KC.  Best steak and best ribs I've ever had in my life were in that city and I've only been there a few times.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: I go to a grocery store weekly. It's called Winco and I get small amounts of deli meat each week.

There is one guy there that does not understand fractions/decimals.

If I order 1/4 lb of turkey, he'll say is .45 OK?  Now this has happened more than once, so I know he's not just upselling.  He's really nice so I never say anything but I would imagine that this is something he should know.

I guess I will order in decimals from now on.


Must have been the type guy that thought a 1/3 pound burger was smaller than a 1/4 pounder.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too high for the Supermarket
Youtube CUjhbeiJddo
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: To be fair to Walmart, also on the same order were 6 boxes of Imodium A-D, and a mop.


I'm on the opposite end of that spectrum. I'd need 6 boxes of Ex-lax and a drain snake
 
