(Daily Mail)   Good news, everybody Homer's makeup shot gun is now a reality, get yours now and surprise your wife. Take care of her morning routine in a second by blasting her in the face before she even wakes up   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You no longer need to wonder what your dog says with FluentPets new $250 system.

Your dog wants steak.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 380x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


welp.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh, phrasing?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blasting your wife in the face while she's asleep only works in internet videos. If you try it on your wife for real, let's just say neither of you will be pleased with the results.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: You no longer need to wonder what your dog says with FluentPets new $250 system.

Your dog wants steak.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 380x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would love to get in a time machine and observe the audience reaction to that cartoon when it was first shown.
 
egomann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It prints text. But the compliments on my handwriting as I write "c*** *****r" across my drunk and passed out friend will be great. The ASCII dicks will give it away tho
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


These days there needs to be an "Influencer" setting.

/works like a stucco sprayer
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: [Fark user image 400x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think I missed that one on broadcast TV.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 380x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


Alright everyone, let's just turn off the internet for the day and resume FARKing tomorrow.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 380x284]


The Peter North model. AKA The Decorator.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shinji3i: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 380x284] [View Full Size image _x_]

Alright everyone, let's just turn off the internet for the day and resume FARKing tomorrow.
[media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Turn it off?

It just reminds me of what the internet is FOR.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I love new technology"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
