50
posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Jan 2023 at 12:42 PM



50 Comments
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Computer < ---- > Internet
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goats <-----> computers <-----> internet of goats
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Computer < ----< tubes >---- > Internet


Updated. Simplified diagrams are fine, but I feel like enough people here can appreciate a more technical treatment.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, it's this or clean up vomit. I'll get my mop bucket and saw dust ready.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and Disney issues a take down order of their website in 3...2...
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


That's how Synergy is made.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


very usable soft
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog wants synergy and bacon bytes
 
Zasteva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll are oversimplifying the internet side of the diagram. The correct diagram is:

computers <---> cats, porn
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pesky_Humans: [Fark user image 258x253]

very usable soft


jfc, I clicked the 'read more' to see if his entire review was like that.  Their stupid website keeps auto-cycling the reviews slider every couple seconds so you're trying to read a moving review and then it disappears in like 4 seconds.  They should map their own IT system and discover that their UX person apparently does not exist.

Anyways, for your reading pleasure:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


You sell millions of copies to clueless managers all over the world?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they say: "Eliminate shadow IT"
What they mean: "Spend millions to provide your low-skill hall monitors another easy button to make life more difficult for the engineers struggling to keep your dysfunctional-af org afloat despite the best efforts of management"
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know how I had set up my cloud infrastructure.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


By incentivizing disruptive technologies such as agentless IT mapping solutions across flexibly-integrated information and revenue centers, modern, competitive companies can focus on prevolutionary minimonetization of their staffing and infrastructural resources.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it auto google http and program exceptions for devs, paste it in their tickets, and then close the tickets? That would be a killer feature.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I created a GUI interface in visual basic that does the same thing, only faster.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


We need a visionary outlook towards maximizing growth while minimizing costs and risks. We will do this by using our existing assets to leverage cloud technology, next-gen data storage, and cyberencabulators.

This message brought to you by VarmitCo, where our motto is "our greatest asset is our money".
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: logieal: Computer < ----< tubes >---- > Internet

Updated. Simplified diagrams are fine, but I feel like enough people here can appreciate a more technical treatment.


Yes, sorry, updated...

Computer < --- > [tubes] <---->
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't faddom who selected the clip art.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: New Rising Sun: logieal: Computer < ----< tubes >---- > Internet

Updated. Simplified diagrams are fine, but I feel like enough people here can appreciate a more technical treatment.

Yes, sorry, updated...

Computer < --- > [tubes] <---->[Fark user image image 206x166]


It's wireless.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ran the tool in our shop:

Entire IT Infrastructure ---> Bob (*)

(*) Bob is 67, he's been with us for over 4 decades. We think he works on the third floor, but nobody has seen him since we sent everybody home in 2020. I don't think management has considered hiring someone to replace or shadow him.

Raise your hand if this is more or less what you get.

On second thought, don't.  I want to sleep tonight.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it show the tubes?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: logieal: New Rising Sun: logieal: Computer < ----< tubes >---- > Internet

Updated. Simplified diagrams are fine, but I feel like enough people here can appreciate a more technical treatment.

Yes, sorry, updated...

Computer < --- > [tubes] <---->[Fark user image image 206x166]

It's wireless.


Yes, note the tubes, decidedly not wires.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it mounted on a base plate of pre-famulated amulite surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two spurving bearings are in a direct line with the panametric fan?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is my ad-blocker broken?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically it creates an infographic (read; pretty pictures) for clueless executives?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Pesky_Humans: [Fark user image 258x253]

very usable soft
[...]
Anyways, for your reading pleasure:



ChatGPT> Write a plausible review from someone who's English is like their third or fourth language. Disregard most grammar rules
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


You get enough VC money for the execs to put a few mil in the bank while the workers get free lunches and stock options that will vest next year.
 
akallen404
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


You get a scalable, agile solution that consistently produces deliverables, raises efficiency, and promotes inter-departmental synergy?
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: logieal: Computer < ----< tubes >---- > Internet

Updated. Simplified diagrams are fine, but I feel like enough people here can appreciate a more technical treatment.


Clarified; Computer <----> series of tubes <----> Internet

Ain't no parallelism there, it's a series...


//needs bigger tubes
/// 3 for the whee
 
abbarach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?


But can this product synergize my cloud optimized hybridization WFH workforce while enhancing shareholder value?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So someone got a cold email about this product and thought, hell, I'll just throw this on Fark and let the referral credits roll in? Pretty sweet plan.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

akallen404: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

You get a scalable, agile solution that consistently produces deliverables, raises efficiency, and promotes inter-departmental synergy?


Are we not doing 'stakeholders' anymore?
 
abbarach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: So someone got a cold email about this product and thought, hell, I'll just throw this on Fark and let the referral credits roll in? Pretty sweet plan.


Apparently spam is fine on Fark, as long as you cut Drew in on the proceeds.
 
aremmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can it map the dependency injections in the securitized emulation on the aggregated bandwidth monitors for the up-scaled context-based dynamic capacity distributor that underpins the virtual serverless hardware cluster stack? No? Then I don't care. Either they make their product web-scale or they don't get a dime from me.

Episode 1 - Mongo DB Is Web Scale
Youtube b2F-DItXtZs
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

By incentivizing disruptive technologies such as agentless IT mapping solutions across flexibly-integrated information and revenue centers, modern, competitive companies can focus on prevolutionary minimonetization of their staffing and infrastructural resources.


BINGO
 
pd2001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stavr0: Ran the tool in our shop:

Entire IT Infrastructure ---> Bob (*)

(*) Bob is 67, he's been with us for over 4 decades. We think he works on the third floor, but nobody has seen him since we sent everybody home in 2020. I don't think management has considered hiring someone to replace or shadow him.

Raise your hand if this is more or less what you get.

On second thought, don't.  I want to sleep tonight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abbarach: WhackingDay: So someone got a cold email about this product and thought, hell, I'll just throw this on Fark and let the referral credits roll in? Pretty sweet plan.

Apparently spam is fine on Fark, as long as you cut Drew in on the proceeds.


Fark

Squirrel [nuts] <---> Booze <---> ID-10-T
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They just cut funding for a CMDB project I was PM for for over a year (It, uh, got nowhere anyway), so I'm getting a kick out of this
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abbarach: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

But can this product synergize my cloud optimized hybridization WFH workforce while enhancing shareholder value?


Bonus points for mentioning shareholders!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: akallen404: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

You get a scalable, agile solution that consistently produces deliverables, raises efficiency, and promotes inter-departmental synergy?

Are we not doing 'stakeholders' anymore?


Where I volunteer a new person recently joined that has been sincerely talking a lot about stakeholders.

Your comment made me bust out laughing. Thank you for that!!

/ The new guy is a great guy
// Just never heard anyone use so many buzzwords unironically
/// I should make a buzzword bingo card for meetings with him.
 
akallen404
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: akallen404: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

You get a scalable, agile solution that consistently produces deliverables, raises efficiency, and promotes inter-departmental synergy?

Are we not doing 'stakeholders' anymore?


Not in a full-stack environment with a properly actualized devops architecture. It's 2023, man!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Is it mounted on a base plate of pre-famulated amulite surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two spurving bearings are in a direct line with the panametric fan?


Only if you upgrade to the integrated 5G encabulator.
 
akallen404
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: I just lurk here: Is it mounted on a base plate of pre-famulated amulite surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two spurving bearings are in a direct line with the panametric fan?

Only if you upgrade to the integrated 5G encabulator.


That's what SHE said.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

That's how Synergy is made.


As long as we can monetize the resources allocated to Web2.0 cyberverse, we will maximize our investment in human capital for agile dev-ops productivity.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 460x306]

and Disney issues a take down order of their website in 3...2...


I always told my employees to work smarter AND harder... the bums.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Products like this are fantastic.

Getting them to work, getting security to open what you need, maintaining credentials on systems, chasing down obscure mib's or api functions to get the data you need for greybox stuff, not pissing off security tools that are running in the environment, supplementing relationship and dependency information, etc, not so much.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sliding Carp: akallen404: covfefe: Do you not understand what happens when you base your entire product on meaningless buzzwords?

You get a scalable, agile solution that consistently produces deliverables, raises efficiency, and promotes inter-departmental synergy?

Are we not doing 'stakeholders' anymore?


There wasn't enough buy-in
 
