(CBS News)   If you see my reflection in a snow-covered hill on highway nine near Santa Cruz, well   (cbsnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 9:04 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I swear the ad before the video had a guy somersaulting into a wheelchair. Anyone else see that?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The October, 1989 World Series earthquake -- which was right under the Chaminade-Whitney Resort -- also closed the highway.  A coworker's sister was working at a bookstore in Santa Cruz, which caught fire.  She took it as a message from god to move to someplace with fewer earthquakes.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Idk, I'm still afraid of changing.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Deja vu all over again.
 
Underdogma
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That highway was scary as fark for me as a kid.  There were memorials for crash victims on pretty much every turn all along the route from the valley to the beach, not to mention government signage that had dire warnings with scary skull graphics and shiat.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Landslide trifecta in play.
 
H0W13
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On one hand, holy fark. On the other, I don't know if I'd classify that as "massive".
 
ISO15693
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just take Bear Creek instead :D
 
capngroovy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My mom lives in Boulder Creek and, despite lamenting the main artery in and out of her community is shut down, is calling PG&E DAILY demanding they get up there and fix her power. I pointed out this logical fallacy when she tried to recruit me to yell at PG&E as well. Now I'm on her daily "People to yell at" list.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Highway 17 isn't fun either; and has a few slides and downed trees shutting it down in its history also!

Even worse; there's a policy from either the two counties or the state which says they won't widen it/ straighten it in order to make it safer for the thousands of cars a day which drive it as a commute route; as that would increase average speeds, increase traffic accidents and lead to increased traffic numbers/ cars per hour!

So, fark you:  Drive and Die is the motto!
 
pirviii
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yup, grew up in Santa Cruz and my grandparents lived in Sunnyvale. Rode/drove it many times, sometimes out and back in the same day. Definitely a white knuckle ride.
 
