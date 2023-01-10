 Skip to content
(CNN)   New Yorker sets the most first-world Guinness world record ever, dining in 18 Michelin starred restaurants in a single day   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Guinness World Records, Tennis, Twin Galaxies, World record, Table tennis, Eating, Eric Finkelstein, world record  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe we have a tie between
more.libertytreeguns.comView Full Size


and
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And because of the portions...had to go out for pizza afterward.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/I got to see this
https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.1167933
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Again?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I only eat at Goodrich restaurants
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aaaaaaaaand he has no money to live on now. Forever.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And because of the portions...had to go out for pizza afterward.


Done in two.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sources say their credit card is expected to recover from the sudden onslaught, however they have a long road ahead....
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Approves:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 297x171]


Wait. Isn't this kind of stunt why the chef holds that dinner?
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lifestyles of the Rich and Who dat?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Finkelstein initially contacted more than 80 restaurants, but only heard back from 10. Unfortunately, four of those lost their star when the Michelin Guide announced its 2022 picks -- just 20 days before his official attempt."

No surprise that 40% of the restaurants who were open to this shiat lost their star.  A Michelin star is about the complete dining experience, not blasting through in 30 minutes.  What's next, a record for the guy who does the most shots from a $1k bottle of Pappy?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I dunno, seems like fun. But I really like eating.

The overall bill came to $494, excluding tax and tips

That's really not that bad.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I only eat at Goodrich restaurants


"But Goodrich doesn't even HAVE a dessert bar!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Later, he was hospitalized with a severe case of bibendum.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reads headline: "What kind of pretentious d-bag would..."

*clicks*

"Oh. He seems like an amusing dude and he would probably be fun to hang out with, clearly had passion for this and planned it well, and it only cost him $500. Well played."
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember a time decades ago when reading about a new Guinness Record being set or broken was quite interesting.

Now they have the most stupid, irrelevant and ridiculous categories being tracked and reported.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I dunno, seems like fun. But I really like eating.

The overall bill came to $494, excluding tax and tips

That's really not that bad.


What was that? A glass of water at each restaurant?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never understood why a restaurant would want such a coveted award from a tire company.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An still had to go to Grays Papaya for a dog to satisfy his hunger afterwords.

/its because of the small portions
//that's the joke
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And because of the portions...had to go out for pizza afterward.


shiat.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Guinness, got another record for your book....
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I remember a time decades ago when reading about a new Guinness Record being set or broken was quite interesting.

Now they have the most stupid, irrelevant and ridiculous categories being tracked and reported.


The radio show I listen to in the morning always has a segment about the latest world records being broken.

I think they only have that segment just so they can make fun of the world records.
 
