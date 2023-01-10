 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Who knew runaway development in a dry desert would lead to not having enough water for the next 100 years?   (abc15.com) divider line
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The area is the Hassayampa sub-basin which sits underneath much of the Buckeye city planning area about 50 miles west of Phoenix. It's also where the city gets all of its water."

Sounds like the new development has plenty of water. The problem is that once they start drinking it, Phoenix won't have any water.

/That's probably the logic Douchey used.
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... but that's a tomorrow problem. Today, people are still buying news homes here soo let's keep doing our thing. Besides, if we run out of water we can just drink Pepsi.

Also, can someone get off their ass and make one of those sonic showers from Star Trek, we won't have water to bath... we'll at least you peasants won't.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about instead we get rid of big government interference about where we can and can't build homes?

Then we will wait a few years, and demand the government spend millions on ensuring a dependable water supply.

That sounds like the American way.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply."

😂🤣
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GUys, I guess this means the climate emergency is fake news. Agaaaaaain. Guys.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: GUys, I guess this means the climate emergency is fake news. Agaaaaaain. Guys.


I don't know about you, but I had to put on a pair of fuzzy socks today because it's cold out. That's all the evidence I need that the climate emergency is just a hoax.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Yeah... but that's a tomorrow problem. Today, people are still buying news homes here soo let's keep doing our thing. Besides, if we run out of water we can just drink Pepsi. Brawndo


FTFY
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone, everywhere that gave a damn about anything other than money.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough water in Arizona = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a desert! Duh!
Wildfires in California = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a forest! Duh!
Hurricanes in Florida = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the lowlands! Duh!
Flooding on the coast = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes near a tidal zone! Duh!
Tornadoes in the midwest = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in tornado alley! Duh!
Ice storms around the great lakes = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the arctic! Duh!

Whats left? Tennessee & Kentucky?
No thanks!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Not enough water in Arizona = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a desert! Duh!
Wildfires in California = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a forest! Duh!
Hurricanes in Florida = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the lowlands! Duh!
Flooding on the coast = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes near a tidal zone! Duh!
Tornadoes in the midwest = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in tornado alley! Duh!
Ice storms around the great lakes = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the arctic! Duh!

Whats left? Tennessee & Kentucky?
No thanks!


Off the top of my head?

Any place within 20 miles of the Great Lakes.

There's already 80 million people that live along the shores.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Not enough water in Arizona = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a desert! Duh!
Wildfires in California = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a forest! Duh!
Hurricanes in Florida = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the lowlands! Duh!
Flooding on the coast = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes near a tidal zone! Duh!
Tornadoes in the midwest = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in tornado alley! Duh!
Ice storms around the great lakes = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the arctic! Duh!

Whats left? Tennessee & Kentucky?
No thanks!


Among all the options ice storms might be the best one, when considering long term stability.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Not enough water in Arizona = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a desert! Duh!
Wildfires in California = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a forest! Duh!
Hurricanes in Florida = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the lowlands! Duh!
Flooding on the coast = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes near a tidal zone! Duh!
Tornadoes in the midwest = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in tornado alley! Duh!
Ice storms around the great lakes = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the arctic! Duh!

Whats left? Tennessee & Kentucky?
No thanks!


Ohio... but yes point taken
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just tap Keri Lake?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: "We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.


I suspect what developers will end up doing is some fuzzy, hand-waving "water-accounting" that makes it technically true in some sort of convoluted way but not in a way that's reflective at all of reality.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: keldaria: Yeah... but that's a tomorrow problem. Today, people are still buying news homes here soo let's keep doing our thing. Besides, if we run out of water we can just drink Pepsi. Brawndo

FTFY


Nah, it's a plot to sell more cheap piss water Bud Light.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Not enough water in Arizona = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a desert! Duh!
Wildfires in California = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a forest! Duh!
Hurricanes in Florida = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the lowlands! Duh!
Flooding on the coast = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes near a tidal zone! Duh!
Tornadoes in the midwest = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in tornado alley! Duh!
Ice storms around the great lakes = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the arctic! Duh!

Whats left? Tennessee & Kentucky?
No thanks!


I'm not telling until I have already moved there.

Problem is Mrs Function and I get paid a lot more money here.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Flushing It All Away: "We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.

I suspect what developers will end up doing is some fuzzy, hand-waving "water-accounting" that makes it technically true in some sort of convoluted way but not in a way that's reflective at all of reality.


Or they'll create a derivative market for groundwater, and "let the free market decide"

//cough ercot cough
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing with development in Texas, where there are more or less no zoning laws and very little oversight to any construction.  Which is absolutely great to short-sighted goals, and rapid cheap growth...but then leaves entire areas with no infrastructure.  And then they will still post about how California is anti-business.  No, California is pro-business-(and homes)-lasting-a-long-time.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, you can't predict curve balls like this!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fooshards: New Rising Sun: Flushing It All Away: "We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.

I suspect what developers will end up doing is some fuzzy, hand-waving "water-accounting" that makes it technically true in some sort of convoluted way but not in a way that's reflective at all of reality.

Or they'll create a derivative market for groundwater, and "let the free market decide"

//cough ercot cough


Or they'll just sell homes to rich people who can afford new ultra-deep community wells for their developments.

The rich will always get what they want because they can afford $4 million homes in the West Valley. The snow birds and poor people in Sun City are gonna get farking farked.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: "We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.


I bet poor people will be able to buy property there for what it's actually worth, once the water is all gone!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: Flushing It All Away: "We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.

I bet poor people will be able to buy property there for what it's actually worth, once the water is all gone!


I mean, they can already in Detroit, Flint, Gary, Cleveland, Youngstown, Erie, Toledo, Buffalo, and Utica!

Lots of houses for the price of used VCRs for them to live in and afford very comfortably on even red state minimum wages.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: "The area is the Hassayampa sub-basin which sits underneath much of the Buckeye city planning area about 50 miles west of Phoenix. It's also where the city gets all of its water."

Sounds like the new development has plenty of water. The problem is that once they start drinking it, Phoenix won't have any water.

/That's probably the logic Douchey used.


The city of Buckeye gets its water from there. Phoenix uses CO river water via the CAP, SRP water, and it's own groundwater sources. Many of the latter have been filled with excess CAP water over the past 35 years. 

It's the difference between sound water management and phoney-baloney-libertarian-market-force-garbage water management.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losing the election might be the best thing that ever happened to Kari Lake.

/ can't imagine being in charge of that farking disaster
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ybishop: [Fark user image 720x490]


I miss that man. He was a prophet and a genius
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Losing the election might be the best thing that ever happened to Kari Lake.

/ can't imagine being in charge of that farking disaster


If she was gonna care about it and the people, yeah, maybe, but she wouldn't care about anything besides ensuring a continuous supply of fresh, clean cash to rich developers.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Guess people never saw Mad Max.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I for one, am shocked it is arid in the desert
 
melfunction
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bill Gates money went into 25,000 acres out there for about 80 million dollars. The state has been selling the land to some tech billionaires. Without water it is worthless. But you have to store your money somewhere.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewd: Not enough water in Arizona = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a desert! Duh!
Wildfires in California = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in a forest! Duh!
Hurricanes in Florida = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the lowlands! Duh!
Flooding on the coast = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes near a tidal zone! Duh!
Tornadoes in the midwest = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in tornado alley! Duh!
Ice storms around the great lakes = Why would you stupid dum-dums build your homes in the arctic! Duh!

Whats left? Tennessee & Kentucky?
No thanks!


You could always join us in Missouri. We've got meth, obesity, and sister-farking, which is nice.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Republicans (I assume some of them are in charge of this) just pretend reality doesn't exist. It's worked, kinda, for them so far.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Republicans (I assume some of them are in charge of this) just pretend reality doesn't exist. It's worked, kinda, for them so far.


The majority of the west valley is liberal and Democratic dumbass.
 
oldfool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Actions have consequences? Why is life so unfair? It's like God set us up to fail.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Scooby-Do tried to warn us: real estate developers are the worst
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love living in a place where I can waste as much water as I'm willing to pay for.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they have Prophets out there
How did they miss this
 
jerryskid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know what would solve their problem? More golf courses, lower taxes and giving builders subsidies to build more houses. They could become even more republican than they are right now.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guys, they will just buy out all the rights to Paloma farms just west of Gila Bend for the rights.

Ag will be first to go in desert.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Fooshards: New Rising Sun: Flushing It All Away: "We need affordable housing."

Every new home built by a developer in Arizona must be able to show that it has 100 years of assured water supply.

Hahahahaha ... get farking rekt poor people.

I suspect what developers will end up doing is some fuzzy, hand-waving "water-accounting" that makes it technically true in some sort of convoluted way but not in a way that's reflective at all of reality.

Or they'll create a derivative market for groundwater, and "let the free market decide"

//cough ercot cough

Or they'll just sell homes to rich people who can afford new ultra-deep community wells for their developments.

The rich will always get what they want because they can afford $4 million homes in the West Valley. The snow birds and poor people in Sun City are gonna get farking farked.


Except that the West Valley is within an active groundwater management area, so they can't simply enter an arms race with their neighbors over well water like farms out in the middle of nowhere can.  That shiat is both monitored and regulated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Me! Me! I knew. But I am a Quixote, and the windmill was this leviathan of wishful thinking, denial, vested interests, politics, money, ignorance, etc.

Now, all anyone can do is hope it gets worse. That is the only way it will get better. As far as I can see, the only way to preserve the resources that are left... the only way to find alternatives and policies and technologies... is to make the status quo so expensive that people will have to find a way out. There are other ways things COULD work out. But they all seem vanishingly unlikely.
 
