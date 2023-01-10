 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hr dose of alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #027. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sneaking in early
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a cloakroom to hang my coat up?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'ello
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hiya, kids.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pista: Is there a cloakroom to hang my coat up?


Just throw them on the bed with the others

patch.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This isn't as penguiny as their previous stuff.
Still pretty darn good though
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: Is there a cloakroom to hang my coat up?

Just throw them on the bed with the others

[patch.com image 500x365]


Ah that brings back memories
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Pista: Is there a cloakroom to hang my coat up?

Just throw them on the bed with the others

[patch.com image 500x365]

Ah that brings back memories


Exactly what I thought... That was pretty normal in the (very, very, very) old days.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wish iat back.
Just checking...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I wish iat back.
Just checking...


TRIFECTA accomplished
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some pretty sounds today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7: I wish iat back.
Just checking...

TRIFECTA accomplished


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Some pretty sounds today.


I'm making notes.
Over the course of a week I usually fill a page of a note pad with stuff I need to revisit
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Some pretty sounds today.

I'm making notes.
Over the course of a week I usually fill a page of a note pad with stuff I need to revisit


I'll jot names down on the pages of the notebook I use for work. Good thing I work from home, otherwise I'd have to deal with curious coworkers asking things like, "What's Cheekface?"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This reminds me a lot of Bat For Lashes
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Some pretty sounds today.

I'm making notes.
Over the course of a week I usually fill a page of a note pad with stuff I need to revisit

otherwise I'd have to deal with curious coworkers asking things like, "What's Cheekface?"


I've just added Virgins to my list.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The intense distortion by Virgins was great, but I also appreciate the follow up as a palate cleanser
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Morose, dark and brooding penguin is morose, dark and brooding
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I came to see what is that dark beauty. So stylish. Like a penguin in tuxedo.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have to head out into the cold grey afternoon, but first I'm gonna soak up these sunny guitar riffs.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really heart this song
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.