 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, Icehouse,The Psychedelic Furs, and The Motels. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #420. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
14
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 10 Jan 2023 at 12:30 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I freakin' love Icehouse.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope to be able to tune in today.

I always enjoy your show if I can fit it in around work.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: I freakin' love Icehouse.


then you have excellent taste
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting set for gloriousness
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Getting set for gloriousness


set gloriousness to eleven, yo.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
first of the 3-day pF weeks of '23! Huzzah!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The wrong rona says hi.
Do not underestimate how serious this still is - holy crap it is bad.
Was in denial.
Had I not been vaccinated and had I not had good help maneuvering access to treatment, I'd not be looking at ways to enjoy this, one of the remaining great radio programs, right now.

Anyways, present.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tebow and Aria, standing by...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: one of the remaining great radio programs, right now.


fact
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Work should be slightly less bonkers this week, so I plan to tune in.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: atomic-age: I freakin' love Icehouse.

then you have excellent taste


Farkied in Electric Blue.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.