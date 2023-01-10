 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Up North Live)   "Cheboygan man charged with meth possession, OWI, after crashing into tree" - with pictures of meth, car, tree, and Cheboygan man   (upnorthlive.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 12:29 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as Chernobyl Man and whistled...
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing that occurred to me was yep I bet he got an owie from crashing into a tree
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We rip journalists all the time for not including details, facts, pictures.... at least this news organization is thorough with their coverage
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And a facial tattoo. This man is going places!

Well, was going places. He's wrecked his car now.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"One count of possession of analogues."
Wha?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He looked exactly as I expected he would.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the greatest little town in the world. Just tell them you're an old friend of mine and every door in town will have a big welcome sign.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "One count of possession of analogues."
Wha?


It's a digital only county.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cheboygan Man > Sheboygan Man
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Battle of the Boygans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Person, Man, Meth, Car, tree.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: And a facial tattoo. This man is going places!

Well, was going places. He's wrecked his car now.


37 years old, full neck tattoo, partial face tattoo.

He crashed a long time ago.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.