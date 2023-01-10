 Skip to content
(WRAL)   9-year-old boy thought he opened a packet of Pop Rocks to eat its content. Instead, he opened a packet of Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames, a chemical designed to change the color of fire   (wral.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why children need to be taught to read. Labels don't get any safer than having words. If the kid were two, then she would have a point.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
webapi.wral.comView Full Size


That sure as hell looks edible and fun to me and a kid isn't going to take the time to read all the fine print.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: This is why children need to be taught to read. Labels don't get any safer than having words. If the kid were two, then she would have a point.


Yeah, f*ck that kid for not reading the whole label, amirite?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to use the restroom. I wonder what color it will be this time.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all focus on the mother, who kept dangerous items within reach of a 9yr old.  At some level, you have to take personal responsibility for your failures as a parent.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]


While I won't go so far to say that kid isn't a dumbass there's no way in hell most 9 year old's are going to be reading any fine print.

And that packaging sure as hell looks like a food product.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, a product was clearly labeled, including a warning to not eat. . .but some idiotic kid thought that it was a package of Pop Rocks. . .despite the words "Pop Rocks" appearing nowhere on the label, and it being clearly labeled as "Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames" with a "Do Not Eat" disclaimer?

. . .so the mother is screaming saying that it's the maker's fault for making the package too similar in size to pop rocks, a completely unrelated product in a totally different field.

Sounds more like the parents were negligent for not supervising their kid more closely in what they were eating.  Try actually supervising your kid, and teaching your kid to actually look at the labels of everything he tries to shove into his mouth and that not everything out there is candy.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/fun-toy-banned-because-of-three-stupid-dead-kids-1819565691
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...the adult who accidentally bought the Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames told Taylor that it was in a bin with the Pop Rocks candy at the store, and she never realized it was any different.

In other words, throwing the Dragon Flames in with the Pop Rocks was someone's sick idea of a joke. Far easier to get away with than the razor-blade apples of Hallowe'en urban legend.

An area delinquent has probably been Googling "Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames" in joyful expectation of lulz for days.
 
IronJelly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

While I won't go so far to say that kid isn't a dumbass there's no way in hell most 9 year old's are going to be reading any fine print.

And that packaging sure as hell looks like a food product.



The smirk on the kid's face in the article says he knew what he was doing, and wanted an extra week of vacation from school.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That looks like a package of candy.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like the store is going to get sued for putting them in the candy aisle.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]

While I won't go so far to say that kid isn't a dumbass there's no way in hell most 9 year old's are going to be reading any fine print.

And that packaging sure as hell looks like a food product.


Because you never require them too. Treating 9 year-olds like they're 2 isn't doing anyone any favours.

By 9 you should know not to put random things in your mouth. By 9 you should be able to read and answer the question 'Is this food?'

The kid is indeed a dumbass. This is also a pretty significant parenting fail.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember that kinda thing from the '70s.  But in my day, they packaged it in a cardboard tube, like parmesan cheese.  You'd sprinkle it in the fire, and the flames would change color for about two seconds.  But still, nobody was stupid enough to eat it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cupric sulfate, the stuff that gives fire a green color,  is some nasty shiat. It smells like licking a copper penny while sniffing a rhino's ass.

If you eat it, you must be insufferably farking stupid.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know it probably started with Trix then he started dabbling in Pop-Rocks. Then when that just doesn't do it, they move on to Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames.

Poor kid never had a chance.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must taste pretty good.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to change the color of fire?
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do kids still learn about Mr ick in schools??
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also, for everyone in here claiming it's the kid's fault or bad parenting... I see you've never babysat a rambunctious 9 year old.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the kid got some metal / mineral dust in his mouth. Either he spit it out, or he now has more copper and aluminum in his system.

/and probably some sulfides.
//toxicology 101 applies.
///sulfides give me hangovers.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]


That is a truely weak-ass warning. It's in white comic-farking-sans.

It really does look like some candy packaging I've seen, it wouldn't register to kid that it might be dangerous, unless they stopped to read it. Yeah, he might be a stupid kid, but half of all kids are below average intelligence, so  redesign the damn packaging, and put a proper warning label (red on white background, clearly distinct from the packaging marketing) if there's a fair chance it can be misidentified.
 
passive
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

olorin604: [Fark user image 425x425]
Do kids still learn about Mr ick in schools??


Maybe, but that's Mr. Yuk.  Yes I'm old.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So mom wants society to protect her son because she's too stupid to keep dangerous things away from her kids?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
it says "DO NOT OPEN DO NOT EAT" on the front
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]

While I won't go so far to say that kid isn't a dumbass there's no way in hell most 9 year old's are going to be reading any fine print.

And that packaging sure as hell looks like a food product.


I'm guessing that's where the "Parental Supervision" is supposed to kick in.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Let's all focus on the mother, who kept dangerous items within reach of a 9yr old.  At some level, you have to take personal responsibility for your failures as a parent.


Everywhere is within reach of a 9 year old.

Parent should be teaching the kid to be a little more cautious/questioning about what he eats.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Judge Darwin.
Paging Judge Darwin.
 
T.rex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Invisible Obama: So, a product was clearly labeled, including a warning to not eat. . .but some idiotic kid thought that it was a package of Pop Rocks. . .despite the words "Pop Rocks" appearing nowhere on the label, and it being clearly labeled as "Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames" with a "Do Not Eat" disclaimer?

. . .so the mother is screaming saying that it's the maker's fault for making the package too similar in size to pop rocks, a completely unrelated product in a totally different field.

Sounds more like the parents were negligent for not supervising their kid more closely in what they were eating.  Try actually supervising your kid, and teaching your kid to actually look at the labels of everything he tries to shove into his mouth and that not everything out there is candy.


I find it doubtful kids of this generation even have heard of pop-rocks.  Do they even make them?
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]

That is a truely weak-ass warning. It's in white comic-farking-sans.

It really does look like some candy packaging I've seen, it wouldn't register to kid that it might be dangerous, unless they stopped to read it. Yeah, he might be a stupid kid, but half of all kids are below average intelligence, so  redesign the damn packaging, and put a proper warning label (red on white background, clearly distinct from the packaging marketing) if there's a fair chance it can be misidentified.


No, half of all kids are below MEDIAN intelligence.
Someone bought this from a store, and it was not in the candy section. It doesn't say pop rocks. Someone who can't farking read bought it. They are the person at fault here.

The mother is also at fault here. The NINE year old who also can't read is at fault.

And No, that's not comic sans. That's a standard sans-serif font, bold, italic, and outlined in black. And look what else it says:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


https://www.amazon.com/Mystical-Fire-Colorant-Long-Lasting-Pulsating/dp/B079NN6GVD
It comes in packages of six. Someone OPENED the big bag and distributed the contents to children.
The individual packages were probably a biatch to get open too.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Natural selection
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'No, I'll look first,' she said, 'and see whether it's marked "poison" or not'; for she had read several nice little histories about children who had got burnt, and eaten up by wild beasts and other unpleasant things, all because they would not remember the simple rules their friends had taught them: such as, that a red-hot poker will burn you if you hold it too long; and that if you cut your finger very deeply with a knife, it usually bleeds; and she had never forgotten that, if you drink much from a bottle marked 'poison,' it is almost certain to disagree with you, sooner or later.

Label does not say "Poison"
It should probably be more clearly marked
Moms a dumbass for leaving it near a child
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

T.rex: Invisible Obama: So, a product was clearly labeled, including a warning to not eat. . .but some idiotic kid thought that it was a package of Pop Rocks. . .despite the words "Pop Rocks" appearing nowhere on the label, and it being clearly labeled as "Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames" with a "Do Not Eat" disclaimer?

. . .so the mother is screaming saying that it's the maker's fault for making the package too similar in size to pop rocks, a completely unrelated product in a totally different field.

Sounds more like the parents were negligent for not supervising their kid more closely in what they were eating.  Try actually supervising your kid, and teaching your kid to actually look at the labels of everything he tries to shove into his mouth and that not everything out there is candy.

I find it doubtful kids of this generation even have heard of pop-rocks.  Do they even make them?


They have been banned since this kid my cousin knew had some with soda and blew his head clean off.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe that mom should teach her 9 year old how to farking read.

I don't know about you guys but I saw a "DO NOT EAT" in big block letters there.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
   Mikey Jr?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In other news, there's apparently a market for powdered chemicals to briefly change the color of your fire.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In this thread, people who think death or severe illness is an appropriate consequence for a child not paying really close attention to small words.

The polyvinyl chloride isn't that dangerous, but the copper compounds both are.  LD50 for Copper II Sulphate is 300mg/kg, so let's say 10 - 15 g for a kid that size.  Same goes for Copper II Chloride.  In a lab setting the Copper II Chloride would have a toxic symbol and the sulfate would have an irritant symbol. I'm honestly surprised that the package doesn't have to have the HHPS symbol for poison, as it's basically a pouch of toxic or irritating metal compounds.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

T.rex: I find it doubtful kids of this generation even have heard of pop-rocks.  Do they even make them?


Yeah they still make pop rocks. Every variant of pop rocks has the word candy on the bag, too.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: maddermaxx: Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]

That is a truely weak-ass warning. It's in white comic-farking-sans.

It really does look like some candy packaging I've seen, it wouldn't register to kid that it might be dangerous, unless they stopped to read it. Yeah, he might be a stupid kid, but half of all kids are below average intelligence, so  redesign the damn packaging, and put a proper warning label (red on white background, clearly distinct from the packaging marketing) if there's a fair chance it can be misidentified.

No, half of all kids are below MEDIAN intelligence.
Someone bought this from a store, and it was not in the candy section. It doesn't say pop rocks. Someone who can't farking read bought it. They are the person at fault here.

The mother is also at fault here. The NINE year old who also can't read is at fault.

And No, that's not comic sans. That's a standard sans-serif font, bold, italic, and outlined in black. And look what else it says:

[media-amazon.com image 850x531]

https://www.amazon.com/Mystical-Fire-Colorant-Long-Lasting-Pulsating/dp/B079NN6GVD
It comes in packages of six. Someone OPENED the big bag and distributed the contents to children.
The individual packages were probably a biatch to get open too.


You're making a lot of random assumptions. Also, you should probably calm down, and it goes without saying that you should never be allowed to supervise children
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Stephen_Falken: Haha that's awesome. Stupid little greedy punk ate fire coloring. Well I bet he'll read the f*cking labels from now on. You can't legislate against stupid. Darwin will take care of it, always does.

[Fark user image 600x369]

While I won't go so far to say that kid isn't a dumbass there's no way in hell most 9 year old's are going to be reading any fine print.

And that packaging sure as hell looks like a food product.


You eat a lot of flaming dragons?

I have these at home amd it clearly says do not eat, do not open and toxic.

Ok, kid didn't read it and just tosses anything in his mouth like he did with the tide pod.... once there was no flavor or popping he put MORE in his mouth.

So ya, stupid kid does stupid things.

Stupid adult who bought it can't read either.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: ...the adult who accidentally bought the Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames told Taylor that it was in a bin with the Pop Rocks candy at the store, and she never realized it was any different.

In other words, throwing the Dragon Flames in with the Pop Rocks was someone's sick idea of a joke. Far easier to get away with than the razor-blade apples of Hallowe'en urban legend.

An area delinquent has probably been Googling "Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames" in joyful expectation of lulz for days.


Or stupid adult trying to cover up how stupid they actually are.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: In this thread, people who think death or severe illness is an appropriate consequence for a child not paying really close attention to small words.

The polyvinyl chloride isn't that dangerous, but the copper compounds both are.  LD50 for Copper II Sulphate is 300mg/kg, so let's say 10 - 15 g for a kid that size.  Same goes for Copper II Chloride.  In a lab setting the Copper II Chloride would have a toxic symbol and the sulfate would have an irritant symbol. I'm honestly surprised that the package doesn't have to have the HHPS symbol for poison, as it's basically a pouch of toxic or irritating metal compounds.


We need safer labels for cigarettes and vape pens. We need calorie labels that don't lie to us. We need a lot of farking regulation of the food industry.

We do not need more labels than CAUTION IRRITANT - HARMFUL IF SWALLOWED on something illiterate old Uncle Cash picks up next to the lumber at home depot
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the adult who accidentally bought the Lucky's Mystical Dragon Flames told Taylor that it was in a bin with the Pop Rocks candy at the store

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would anyone want to change the color of fire?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i have said this for years and it still stands...

BLAME THE MOTHER !


/and i used it for many things.
 
