 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBN Youngstown)   Now that's an oddly specific kink; aren't you worried about papercuts?   (wkbn.com) divider line
18
    More: News, Medicine, bill of information, U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Illness, Jeffrey Sutton, Health care, extended periods of time, bill  
•       •       •

1355 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 1:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paperwork? I don't even know 'er.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
//ba dmm tsssh
 
Dwedit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know you want to.

Paper Cuts | Jackass Movie
Youtube 2M1ibmZY--M
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd have sex with someone for a month of insulin.  🤷‍♂ $500!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I presume the accused's sordid activities were not covered by the Bill of Rights.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I presume the accused's sordid activities were not covered by the Bill of Rights.


Only if you mean the Bill Clinton of Rights. . .
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd have sex with someone for a month of insulin.  🤷‍♂ $500!


Come here, sugar.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dwedit: [Fark user image 474x296]


"Hi, I'm Clippy, your office assistant.  It looks like you're about to take your dick out...please don't take your dick out."
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Who do I have to blow to get a Vicodin around here?", exclaimed the strung-out doctor...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Who do I have to blow to get a Vicodin around here?", exclaimed the strung-out doctor...


Maybe he had lupus
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: FormlessOne: "Who do I have to blow to get a Vicodin around here?", exclaimed the strung-out doctor...

Maybe he had lupus


It's never lupus.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: Dwedit: [Fark user image 474x296]

"Hi, I'm Clippy, your office assistant.  It looks like you're about to take your dick out...please don't take your dick out."


What? CK Louis uses M$Word? You'd think he'd Have an apple pos.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The most awesome lost time work incident that I have ever known was one of my company's quality engineers getting a papercut on his eye. He had a piece of paper and his safety glasses in the same hand, and when he went to put in his safety glasses, the paper led the way and cut his eyeball before his safety glasses could do their job.

/you can't make this stuff up
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd have sex with someone for a month of insulin.  🤷‍♂ $500!

A doctor who had a practice in Niles is accused in federal court of trading sex with patients for drugs.


I could have had a respectable retirement fund if I knew this was an option over the past 2 decades.

/and probably a handful of STDs.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The bill also accuses him of ignoring signs that patients were abusing or selling the drugs they were given and that he would give drugs to certain patients he had sex with without a prescription."

So you need a prescription to have sex nowadays? That explains a lot of things...

I should schedule a checkup.

/and somebody needs to hire a proofreader
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.