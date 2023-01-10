 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   The Noblesville FD would like you to know it was a herd of yaks roaming the roads, not bison. We repeat, YAKS not BISON. We apologize to any bison offended by our tweet   (fox59.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, local fire department, Security, Police, The Help, roads of central Indiana Monday afternoon, Hamilton County, Indiana, Twitter, The Animals  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apology accepted.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We apologise for the fault in the tweet. Those responsible have been sacked.

/Yak-ity sacks, mynd you
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arnold schwarzenegger Yakety Yak
Youtube 99kssHaD_yY
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We apologize to any bison offended by our tweet

Don't buffalo buffalo, especially don't buffalo Buffalo buffalo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-Yakety Sax- Music
Youtube ZnHmskwqCCQ
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sherpa18, please report to the thread.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did the buffalo say to his son when he dropped him off at school?

Bison!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. It's ALWAYS yaks.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake gnus!
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theforce.netView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that time of year again already?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was given this home, I was assured that only the buffalo roamed!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Apology accepted.


Besides, it's a Tuesday.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From a state where they call green bell peppers "mangoes", I'm frankly surprised they didn't call them chickens.
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Yakson Five.

Ok I see there are six yaks - five adults and one youngster, the Yak Five's Son.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Very noble of them to set the record straight ..
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No bison. Tatonka.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Demetrius: We apologise for the fault in the tweet. Those responsible have been sacked.

/Yak-ity sacks, mynd you


Clearly, the guy that posted the tweet didn't know yak.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yak is just as delicious as bison.  Been buying it for a few years from a farmer here in Virginia who raises them.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YAKs you say...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games, till a musk ox come and punch you in the face
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Noblesville FD also telling people not to talk back.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.