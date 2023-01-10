 Skip to content
(AP News)   Mpox no longer ravaging the US. MMMBop infections still on the rise   (apnews.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing science did more to mitigate it than praying...
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hanson - MMMBop (Official Music Video)
Youtube NHozn0YXAeE
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The damage was already done before they decided to rename it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I'm guessing science did more to mitigate it than praying...


God works in mysterious ways.  We'll truly never know.

/s
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for MxPx

MxPx - Chick Magnet
Youtube SPcDyl6tCV8
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, what new epidemic can we handwring about? Eric Ding needs to pay his bills.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cure for the Mac.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe people woke up and started applying experience from a recent actual Pandemic for a bit to decrease infections?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I'm guessing science did more to mitigate it than praying...


Nature. It burns itself out rather than mutating and infecting you again like covid. Past research has suggested there may be limits in how many times monkeypox virus will spread from person to person, noted Stephen Morse, a Columbia University virologist.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Maybe people woke up and started applying experience from a recent actual Pandemic for a bit to decrease infections?


This. The agency where I work was a vaccination center for both COVID and Mpox. We had staff members calling relatives to come in and get the COVID shot because slots were open. The Mpox sessions were jam packed.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I'm guessing science did more to mitigate it than praying...


FTA: Nick Diamond, a leader of the effort, said government response improved only after gay activists pressured officials and did a lot of the outreach and education themselves.

"A lot of HIV activists knew that it would be up to us to start a response to monkeypox," he said.

The hard learned lessons of HIV/AIDS and the healthcare support system gay men built for themselves in the face of establishment antipathy did more to mitigate mpox than science. Not to suggest that science didn't play an important role but science without effective implementation is useless.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: Breaker Moran: Maybe people woke up and started applying experience from a recent actual Pandemic for a bit to decrease infections?

This. The agency where I work was a vaccination center for both COVID and Mpox. We had staff members calling relatives to come in and get the COVID shot because slots were open. The Mpox sessions were jam packed.


The LGBT+ community typically doesn't fark around with stuff like this.

Here in Orlando our local Center was hosting vaccination events. Hell, even the local bathhouse/sauna had at least one event if memory serves. Apps like Grindr had quick links to resources to get vaccinated.

I will say, I'm not generally squeamish about needles, but the delivery method for that vaccine farking hurt.

Also got my Meningococcal vaccine and Hep A #1 while doing all of it. 2022 was the year of the pin cushion for me.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: FlashHarry: I'm guessing science did more to mitigate it than praying...

FTA: Nick Diamond, a leader of the effort, said government response improved only after gay activists pressured officials and did a lot of the outreach and education themselves.

"A lot of HIV activists knew that it would be up to us to start a response to monkeypox," he said.

The hard learned lessons of HIV/AIDS and the healthcare support system gay men built for themselves in the face of establishment antipathy did more to mitigate mpox than science. Not to suggest that science didn't play an important role but science without effective implementation is useless.


Considering we used an already established Smallpox vaccine for MPox, one could potentially say that science really had little to do with the recent outbreak.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mmmbop was highly infectious when it came out.  That shiat was everywhere.

My daughter caught it.  I found myself showing symptoms.  I even used instruments to try to decipher the code and construction of it.  Was actually quite a simple formulation.  The most ubiquitous ones usually are.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mangoose: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NHozn0YXAeE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That song is still catchy as all get-out....It's right up there with "Never Gonna Give You Up"...
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: The hard learned lessons of HIV/AIDS and the healthcare support system gay men built for themselves in the face of establishment antipathy did more to mitigate mpox than science. Not to suggest that science didn't play an important role but science without effective implementation is useless.


Really into implementing science:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If Vulfpeck wrote MMMBop by Hanson
Youtube fiShsfvbFUA

This version isn't terrible.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fiShsfvbFUA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
This version isn't terrible.


No... No it is not.
 
peterquince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jclaggett: The Why Not Guy: Breaker Moran: Maybe people woke up and started applying experience from a recent actual Pandemic for a bit to decrease infections?

This. The agency where I work was a vaccination center for both COVID and Mpox. We had staff members calling relatives to come in and get the COVID shot because slots were open. The Mpox sessions were jam packed.

The LGBT+ community typically doesn't fark around with stuff like this.

Here in Orlando our local Center was hosting vaccination events. Hell, even the local bathhouse/sauna had at least one event if memory serves. Apps like Grindr had quick links to resources to get vaccinated.

I will say, I'm not generally squeamish about needles, but the delivery method for that vaccine farking hurt.

Also got my Meningococcal vaccine and Hep A #1 while doing all of it. 2022 was the year of the pin cushion for me.


This. The gays don't mess around when it comes to plague. Friend of mine is a sex worker in NYC. When he couldn't get the vaccine locally, he flew to another state to get it because his client base dried up in an instant. And my social media was FILLED with fire island gays encouraging each other to take precautions and get vaccinated.

Also I just googled and it's worth noting that 85% of gay folks got at least one COVID shot vs 76% of Americans at large.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jclaggett: 2022 was the year of the pin cushion for me.


Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
