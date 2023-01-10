 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Nashville Cop fired after having inappropriate sexual relations with 6 other on-duty cops. In a row   (nypost.com) divider line
87
    More: Giggity, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Officer Maegan Hall, married female officer, Oral sex, Patrick Magliocco, Lewis Powell  
•       •       •

2097 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 11:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
PTP_Professor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only difference between this and working in a restaurant is that they were fired.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sex positive is something republicans don't understand.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"wild sex romps"

Wait, when did the NYP become British? Are they trying to emulate The Sun now?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Parade Ever
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "wild sex romps"

Wait, when did the NYP become British? Are they trying to emulate The Sun now?



Which kind of makes me wonder what "mild sex romps" would be like. Maybe like British sex?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We finally found out what it takes to get police fired. Bang seshes are apparently worse than murder?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WILD SEX ROMPS
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's an internet 6 at best. Does that qualify as a Tennesse 8?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROMP ROMP ROMP
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems fun..

/I've seen this pron
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



at least we know why he's smiling
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer a tamed sex romp
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 850x566]


at least we know why he's smiling


Is that her?

Tennessee hot, i suppose
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we know it was wild sex romps?  Not just mediocre missionary sex romps.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "wild sex romps"

Wait, when did the NYP become British? Are they trying to emulate The Sun now?


Murdoch is saving money by having one computer monkey on a typewriter journalist write the same crap the world over and just changing the names/locations depending on which rag it prints.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "wild sex romps"

Wait, when did the NYP become British? Are they trying to emulate The Sun now?


Murdoch owns both. It's not hard to imagine a transfer of journalists between them, since they both cover the same sort of sh*t.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse.  The cops could be farking prisoners.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody forgot they weren't wearing the sexy police girl uniform?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: She's an internet 6 at best. Does that qualify as a Tennesse 8?


A 6 that is in decent shape and puts out easily rounds up to a 10.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abusing citizens? Killing citizens? Infringing on their rights? No problem. Enjoy these series of decisions over and over again which will protect you, and more money in your budgets. These are the kind of officers our system incentivizes.

Offend the religious sensibilities of "christians" engaging in sex with each other ass adults in a way they don't approve of? That's a firing! No place on the police force for you!

What a farked up country this is. Fark this place, seriously.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather them fark each other than fark others over.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was that anybody's business? they are consenting adults. Very consenting.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: The only difference between this and working in a restaurant is that they were fired.


Really, the firings were for lying about everything. Had they confined their activities to off the clock and then, if questioned about it, stated that their private life is not open for discussion at work, they probably would have been fine.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: How do we know it was wild sex romps?  Not just mediocre missionary sex romps.


Cop orgies have long been a thing. Better to blow off steam blowing a load than blowing a head off.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads story.....its like a writer's 1st attempt at a porno. JFC
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why fire them?   For sex on the clock?  It's not like they are doing anything useful anyway.  It's better than them out harassing the citizenry.

/mostly serious.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: stuhayes2010: How do we know it was wild sex romps?  Not just mediocre missionary sex romps.

Cop orgies have long been a thing. Better to blow off steam blowing a load than blowing a head off.


But it just isnt the same
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The badge bunny is inside the station...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I hope this goes to trial and she gets a hung jury, might help her get off with time spent.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure the body-cam footage will be thoroughly reviewed!
/fap fap
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's certainly a good thing that we never do this in fire and EMS.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How was that anybody's business? they are consenting adults. Very consenting.


It's the public's business when it happens on the clock and at the site of their public employment. It's also the public's business when acting officers engage in dishonest conduct ... because they are cops.
 
dywed88
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fat Joe Ska: Why fire them?   For sex on the clock?  It's not like they are doing anything useful anyway.  It's better than them out harassing the citizenry.

/mostly serious.


The ones who got fired were for lying about it and the ones who didn't lie were only suspended.
 
anfrind
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised to hear about a cop engaging in consensual sex.
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: The only difference between this and working in a restaurant is that they were fired.


No, there are big differences between this and working in a restaurant.  Restaurant workers don't get away with gunning down people for the flimsiest excuses.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hear that train a'comin,,,,,,
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Martian_Astronomer: "wild sex romps"

Wait, when did the NYP become British? Are they trying to emulate The Sun now?


Which kind of makes me wonder what "mild sex romps" would be like. Maybe like British sex?


Charles and Camilla
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PTP_Professor: The only difference between this and working in a restaurant is that they were fired.

Really, the firings were for lying about everything. Had they confined their activities to off the clock and then, if questioned about it, stated that their private life is not open for discussion at work, they probably would have been fine.


The firings were because a white female was having sex with black males and bragging to the other cops about the size of the black cops' junk.   "Once you go black..."   Really.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anfrind: I'm more surprised to hear about a cop engaging in consensual sex.


for the budget conscious submissive, slugging a cop at a protest can give you all the power exchange and bondage play you're looking for
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 540x228]


You don't mind a bit of manpower, do you Doris?
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: She's an internet 6 at best. Does that qualify as a Tennesse 8?


I've been to La Vergne, TN. She seems to have a relatively complete set of teeth that aren't yellow rotting. She had a job. That red mark on her face is probably a pimple and not a herpes lesion. Cops get drug tested, so she's probably not on meth. In La Vergne, she's a solid 9, 10 if she doesn't live in the trailer park.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: anfrind: I'm more surprised to hear about a cop engaging in consensual sex.

for the budget conscious submissive, slugging a cop at a protest can give you all the power exchange and bondage play you're looking for


Only if you're looking for the Trevor Bauer treatment
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I take it there's no trains in Tennessee?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure, but just let me finish my breakfast first
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I prefer a tamed sex romp


Not to be confused with a domesticated sex romp, which usually involves the maid or the butler, but could also involve any of a number of other household staff.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll leave the comments on the sex to others and focus on the cutlery.  She never learned how to eat with a fork?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He told investigators that Hall had told him about Powell's "big black d-k,"

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Want a breath mint?"
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.