Need to be at the gym in 26 minutes, but too intimidated to go? NPR's got your spot
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a chain here called the Gym Group.  They're cheap & cheerful type- it's 20 quid a mth or something, and you don't have a contract, it's as many or few mths as you want. 

and their marketing centres around, this is not an intimidating place.  and they've done some pretty good ads!  the latest one has a girl arriving and saying anxiously, everyone looks so good!  and a staff member says, oh don't worry, everyone's got their gym face.  and then it breaks into a catchy little dance tune (which of course has been remixed, I've just discovered on t'internets!), something like...

veiny face, sweaty face, red face face, I think I might be dying face, wedgie face, just broke up with Brian face ... let me see your gym face... face... face... face... face... 

with accompanying characters.  it's cute!

they did similar one a few years ago with people's different reasons for, why they are going to the gym.  again, really quite cute.  

link is the full length version, which isn't quite as good as the tv ad, but I still like it.

The Gym: So I can
Youtube Vuw85gKjcOc


/I don't know why I tell you these meandering, unimportant things.  cos no one's told me to stop, I suppose.  hehe
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. Loved the hell out of going to planet fitness.  It was fun. I don't know why I didn't do it 3 times a day. Year round.  A rain storm or pain would always throw me off one day. And fml it was two weeks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not intimidated, just don't want to deal with other people
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My workout of choice is swimming and water aerobics. I was very intimidated about going to the Fitness Center and putting on a bathing suit until someone told me "don't worry, nobody is looking at you. Remember, all of them are running around in shiny spandex wearing condoms on their heads"

Yup, nobody cared.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article works well if you're not agoraphobic, not introverted, and not intimidated by asking for help.

Otherwise, a pretty good article that says nothing at all at the end of the day.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep switching the machine at my house.. had a bike, then a treadmill, and now a rower. I also picked up a bench with weights and a few bars for free on Craigslist as long as I picked it up.

I used to go to gyms but they were always gross and people are kinda annoying.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not intimidated, just don't want to deal with other people


If you actually want to lift but don't like people, I've been using a Rogue lifting rack in my garage for about eight years now with no issues. Not sure if they've sold the company or changed at all in that time but I assume they still make quality stuff.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My favorite exercise at Planet was "Where the fark are all the dumbbells? WHY ARE THEY PILED OVER HERE? Jesus christ these people are savages. farkers could add 1 more circuit of 'put shiat back where it came from' but that's not bro enough I guess."  Always gets the heart-rate up.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gyms are nice, but the weights and bike at home are invaluable for those 15 below 0 days.  Which eventually become every day...
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have not gone since the pandemic started, still paying for my gym membership.

/ but due to bad ventilation it's a place I would reliably catch respiratory illnesses so home exercise it is.

Sigh
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

My favorite exercise at Planet was "Where the fark are all the dumbbells? WHY ARE THEY PILED OVER HERE? Jesus christ these people are savages. farkers could add 1 more circuit of 'put shiat back where it came from' but that's not bro enough I guess."  Always gets the heart-rate up.


I used to love putting all the dumbbells back for the whole gym. It added an a bit of change.  Was more fun than just doing laps with plates.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

My workout of choice is swimming and water aerobics. I was very intimidated about going to the Fitness Center and putting on a bathing suit until someone told me "don't worry, nobody is looking at you. Remember, all of them are running around in shiny spandex wearing condoms on their heads"

Yup, nobody cared.

Yup, nobody cared.


Its all about finding the right gym. Planet Fitness may look like they have  their heart in the right place, but really its about grinding people on contracts and people acting like they think they should by not judging you.

There is nothing wrong with someone telling you you are doing something wrong, and most gyms will have folks happy to share their knowledge and give advice. I tried planet fitness for a few months because it was super convenient to me and i go in for just cardio when the weather sucks, and basic weights (I'm not an athlete, just don't want to be fat and have a routine i can stick with).

The routine thing seemed completely lost on them and most of their clients. Its great people are getting something accessible and out there, but nothing seemed sustainable for most of the folks there from a health perspective.

A good gym should call you out or ask what you have been up to since you were last in if its once every other week.

At the same time you don't decide powerlifting is now your thing and is where you go and expect to be healthy doing it with 200lbs of flab.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The G spot
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyms are nice, but the weights and bike at home are invaluable for those 15 below 0 days.  Which eventually become every day...


People knock on it, but my Peleton is easily the best fitness dough i have spent in years beyond a cheap weight set or the like.

If you want to be buff, sure, go for it. Your cardio is what will be more likely to take you down, and also give you a great mental boost.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

My workout of choice is swimming and water aerobics. I was very intimidated about going to the Fitness Center and putting on a bathing suit until someone told me "don't worry, nobody is looking at you. Remember, all of them are running around in shiny spandex wearing condoms on their heads"

Yup, nobody cared.

Yup, nobody cared.

Its all about finding the right gym. Planet Fitness may look like they have  their heart in the right place, but really its about grinding people on contracts and people acting like they think they should by not judging you.

There is nothing wrong with someone telling you you are doing something wrong, and most gyms will have folks happy to share their knowledge and give advice. I tried planet fitness for a few months because it was super convenient to me and i go in for just cardio when the weather sucks, and basic weights (I'm not an athlete, just don't want to be fat and have a routine i can stick with).

The routine thing seemed completely lost on them and most of their clients. Its great people are getting something accessible and out there, but nothing seemed sustainable for most of the folks there from a health perspective.

A good gym should call you out or ask what you have been up to since you were last in if its once every other week.

At the same time you don't decide powerlifting is now your thing and is where you go and expect to be healthy doing it with 200lbs of flab.


I am rehabbing a new knee right now and just got the clearance from my Dr. to get back in the water and have been discharged from physical therapy. A nice thing about my fitness center is that they have a lot of aquatics but also are full service with equipment and a track. I can continue some of the things my PT showed me as well as work on increasing my walking miles without worrying about ice on the sidewalks. They aren't as cheap as PF but I can get what I need.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

not intimidated, just don't want to deal with other people


Especially the old guy sitting on the machine for 5 minutes,
does one set of 3 reps, sits for another 5 minutes before doing another set.

Or the person wearing thick makeup who gets it smeared all over the padding on the machine.

The guy talking on his phone sitting on a piece of equipment who refuses to move because he's using it.

I don't like weight lifting very much, when I did it I got in did what I needed and got the hell out of there.
The nearby gym was hell.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 467x800]


the bukowski 12 ounce curl workout
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

not intimidated, just don't want to deal with other people

Especially the old guy sitting on the machine for 5 minutes,
does one set of 3 reps, sits for another 5 minutes before doing another set.

Or the person wearing thick makeup who gets it smeared all over the padding on the machine.

The guy talking on his phone sitting on a piece of equipment who refuses to move because he's using it.

I don't like weight lifting very much, when I did it I got in did what I needed and got the hell out of there.
The nearby gym was hell.


? But 3 sets /rest is ideal. 🤷‍♂
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

not intimidated, just don't want to deal with other people

Especially the old guy sitting on the machine for 5 minutes,
does one set of 3 reps, sits for another 5 minutes before doing another set.

Or the person wearing thick makeup who gets it smeared all over the padding on the machine.

The guy talking on his phone sitting on a piece of equipment who refuses to move because he's using it.

I don't like weight lifting very much, when I did it I got in did what I needed and got the hell out of there.
The nearby gym was hell.

? But 3 sets /rest is ideal. 🤷‍♂


Sample Exercise Plan
Barbell Overhead Press: 50 pounds, 3 X 10 RM, 60 seconds
This means you do three sets of up to 10 presses, using a weight of 50 pounds, with 60-second rests between sets.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I keep switching the machine at my house.. had a bike, then a treadmill, and now a rower. I also picked up a bench with weights and a few bars for free on Craigslist as long as I picked it up.

I used to go to gyms but they were always gross and people are kinda annoying.

I used to go to gyms but they were always gross and people are kinda annoying.


Kinda?
 
