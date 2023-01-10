 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Yet another Florida man fails to understand the concept of "don't stand on the tracks when the train is coming"   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Biscayne Boulevard, Strike action, high speeds, South Florida metropolitan area, Brightline train, South Florida  
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oooooolong johnson!!!
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Investigators could be seen gathering evidence following the fatal strike

"Hey, bring the bucket over here"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What is it about Florida that causes mental defects?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: oooooolong johnson!!!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trains are a menace. Something that big that moves that fast should have to stay on designated paths where they can be easily avoided, rather than just randomly roaming the countryside.
 
janzee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't stand on tracks when train is not coming, either. Because inevitably, it will still come.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, Adventure found him in Aventura.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Officials are working to discover exactly what led to the pedestrian being on the tracks as the train was passing by.

Feet.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey subby, not everyone is a rocket scientist!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are organizations that track railroad crossing injuries & deaths by state.  Florida has 6.5% of the total US population, and 4.4% of railroad crossing accidents.  So substantially less than average.

So yeah, this is another case of people jumping on anything that they think reinforces their bigotry.  Even when it actually does the exact opposite, but they are too ignorant to know that.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"No.  YOU move,"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I always thought I would never understand how someone gets hiat by a a farking train unless they do it on purpose then I met my ex-wife.  She's so oblivious to what's going on around her it's amazing.  The lights and bells could be going off at the crossing, the train could be on fire and blowing its horn, and she wouldn't even notice and step in front of it.

You know that asshole at the grocery store that blocks the whole aisle with their cart so no one can get by them? That's her. But she doesn't do it on purpose just to be an ass, She's really just that farking oblivious to what is happening around her. It's farking weird.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Idiot wind keeps blowing in Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
