(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 10 is teleological, as in Actor Aristotelis Savalas made a lot of sense, making him seem teleological   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who loves ya, Subby?  Not me after that attempted punning.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've got an argument for you...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have known at some point and simply forgotten but I was unaware that was his first name.  I just thought it actually was just Telly.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids, let me tell you about this 70s cop show so you can get the reference...
AND GET THE HELL OFF MY LAWN!!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Who loves ya, Subby?  Not me after that attempted punning.


You're not fooling me.  TFH was entirely an accident of nature.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Ha! I've got a lollipop!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Who loves ya, Subby?  Not me after that attempted punning.


I disagree.  This one is so bad it's good.

Have some Belly Savalas, Subs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Subby,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They also maintain relationships and settle conflicts through sex.
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Dear Subby,

[Fark user image 330x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is my favorite cat gif ever.
 
strutin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just saw a picture of Telly Savalas with hair and I am shook

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Sure I'll share
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

