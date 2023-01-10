 Skip to content
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Vermont one is just silly. Now if it said "grade b" syrup...
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Colorado here. The article's meme is accurate, but there's also 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#36 is Oklahoma, where I live. The state's nickname is the Sooner State. So, a better meme would be this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big fail for Wisconsin. Should be this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky can't decide if it's a southern or northern state, and the evidence is right here in this tweet. From thunderstorms to snow, then rain and shine, four days for four seasons sound about right.

This was like the third state to have "haha, weather amirite?" as its thing.

At any rate, Maryland laughs at your "four seasons in four days" - biatch, we can do all four before sunset! It'll be low-30s at sunrise, getting up to the upper 60s by lunch, and back down through the 50s as you're sprinkling the Magic Orange Dust* on your dinner Jimmies.

// and yes: there was Old Bay on my lunch today (salmon), in case my bonas need fidin'
* Old Bay, not that stuff in a baggie you got in Baltimore from someone whose middle name is "the"
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Colorado here. The article's meme is accurate, but there's also [Fark user image 850x736]


Also Coloradans be like "No I don't live on a farking mountaintop."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mud? Really? How about "Mississippi politicians just hate you"?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, California has traffic: that's funny! I've never heard that one before! Tell me more about how long it took you to get to work this morning.

Anyway here's a better one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MA (really all of New England):

coffeelevels.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Bojangles.

/North Carolinian
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania:  one side of the state has most of the people, the other has most of the trophies.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like how TFA has to explain away the PBR price.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perfect for NJ.

Article says Bruce was born at the same hospital I was.  That's neat.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dodo David: #36 is Oklahoma, where I live. The state's nickname is the Sooner State. So, a better meme would be this:

[Fark user image 800x397]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


All because Okmulgee has a wedding venue and couldn't say no to that sweet sweet nazifur money 🤦🏼‍♂
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [upload.wikimedia.org image 500x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


If someone is driving along I-5 in the left lane, 5 MPH under the speed limit, and with their blinker on during light traffic, chances are likely that someone has Oregon plates.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
