(CNN)   Davos Seaworthy, at your service   (cnn.com) divider line
14
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And poof! Onion belts are again high fashion.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staple foodstuffs are being severely impacted by global climate change... expect shortages like this to become more and more common as climate change continues.

Or we can just make game of thrones jokes and pretend everything is going to be fine.

🤷‍♀
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*Seaworth
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It's because the country has less onions than it needs." - Davos
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*Seaward
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
" What are you in for?"
" Smuggling."
"Smuggling what, cocaine, heroin, diamonds?"
" I don't wanna talk about it."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Typhoon damaged crops, general inflation, and it appears that the Philippines doesn't import onions, so yeah sky high prices will result

/let them eat shallots
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are worse things than to be known for your skill sailing.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally, all those months of grinding to get an onion knight has paid off!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't want to suck dick for onions, but I would do what I had to do.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "It's because the country has less onions than it needs." - Davos


Just because you asked so discreetly:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, why don't you cry about it?
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When smuggling drugs becomes too dangerous, other avenues are explored.  Remember the stores here in the States getting stripped of Tide detergent that would get sold on the black market?
 
