 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Russia wants to buy its old Soviet-era aircraft carrier from China - the one it sold to them so they could turn it into a floating casino. No word on if it's coal powered also   (19fortyfive.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 9:04 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Soviet aircraft carrier trifecta now in play!

paradoxically, this would actually make both the Chinese and Russian navies  The Chinese would lose a issuable training carrier that, in the event of war, could have some value in a lesser theater of war while the Russians would have yet another expensive ship that they lack the ability to maintain and keep active.

Naming it after Zhirinovsky, roughly Russia's Lyndon LaRouche, would be the icing on the cake.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know, I'm beginning to suspect that the US government might have been exaggerating Soviet military capabilities throughout the Cold War in order to keep us scared, compliant, and funding the military.

I'm just relieved that now the Cold War is over, they are being completely transparent with us about China's military threat.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Why can't we use the starboard launch tube?!"

"It's a gift shop now."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Send a covert top secret seal team over there now and put some explosive mines on that ship and sink it now.

enough of this Russian BS for invading Ukraine. It's time for them to pay the piper.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Send a covert top secret seal team over there now and put some explosive mines on that ship and sink it now.

enough of this Russian BS for invading Ukraine. It's time for them to pay the piper.


I think that would start a war with China since they own it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they use a sepia filter, or is it just that old?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TFA says it's not a casino, China is using it in a combat role in the South China Sea.

So no, Russia isn't getting that one back.
 
Zenith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russia could just stop pretending it's a great power and boom not need one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I think that would start a war with China since they own it.


I've seen enough spy movies...

here's what to do.

Set up a fake Russian sub, dress our seal team in Russian navy uniforms, do the deed, and have TMZ release footage to China.

China will think Russia did it and we can wipe our hands of this.

Also. My Nobel Peace prize should be arriving any day now. I solved the Middle Eastern crisis.

Just keep putting ecstasy pills into their water supply.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: You know, I'm beginning to suspect that the US government might have been exaggerating Soviet military capabilities throughout the Cold War in order to keep us scared, compliant, and funding the military.

I'm just relieved that now the Cold War is over, they are being completely transparent with us about China's military threat.


While their offensive capabilities were overrated, the Soviet military was a very real threat, especially their submarine force.

In the 30 years since the collapse of the USSR, the Russians have struck the perfect balance of neglect and corruption to throughly corrode their capabilities.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they are gas fired but you've got to wonder how bad is it in Russia if they are willing to buy back this dog.  Maybe they can get China to throw in a tug for free.

from wiki
Admiral Kuznetsov has been plagued by years of technical problems. The vessel's steam turbines and turbo-pressurised boilers have been reported to be so unreliable that the carrier is accompanied by a large ocean-going tug whenever it deploys, in case it breaks down. There are also flaws in the water piping system, which causes it to freeze during winter. To prevent pipes from bursting, the water is turned off in most of the cabins, and half the latrines do not work.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice roll Vlad...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Soon
 
miscreant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While China and Russia have no formal alliance, the two countries do have an informal agreement to coordinate diplomatic and economic movies.

They're making propaganda films together?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: HugeMistake: You know, I'm beginning to suspect that the US government might have been exaggerating Soviet military capabilities throughout the Cold War in order to keep us scared, compliant, and funding the military.

I'm just relieved that now the Cold War is over, they are being completely transparent with us about China's military threat.

While their offensive capabilities were overrated, the Soviet military was a very real threat, especially their submarine force.

In the 30 years since the collapse of the USSR, the Russians have struck the perfect balance of neglect and corruption to throughly corrode their capabilities.


russia had no ability to invade the US, or nearly any other country but their nuke missile force was a concern because they don't all need to fly and they don't need to be that accurate to cause irreparable harm.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: You know, I'm beginning to suspect that the US government might have been exaggerating Soviet military capabilities throughout the Cold War in order to keep us scared, compliant, and funding the military.

I'm just relieved that now the Cold War is over, they are being completely transparent with us about China's military threat.


My favorite example is the Mig-25 and the F-15.

In 1967 the Mig-25 was shown to the world and the US nearly pooped its pants. They looked at the known specs and filled in the blanks from other information they had from Soviet and US aircraft designs. They believed the Mig-25 was a highly manueverable, high speed fighter. In response the US adjusted the goals of the F-X program to match what they believed the capabilities of the Mig-25 were. The F-X program eventually became the F-15 and it first flew in 1972.

In 1976 a Mig-25 pilot defected to Japan with his aircraft. At that point the US realized the plane was at least 10,000 pounds heavier than anticipated because the Soviets couldn't afford the lightweight materials the US was building fighters from. The plane was very high speed, but it was not highly manuverable as believed in the US. The Mig-29 was an interceptor, not an air superiority fighter as believed by the US.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikoyan-Gurevich_MiG-25#Western_intelligence_and_the_MiG-25

There are countless other examples.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigMax: Soviet aircraft carrier trifecta now in play!

paradoxically, this would actually make both the Chinese and Russian navies  The Chinese would lose a issuable training carrier that, in the event of war, could have some value in a lesser theater of war while the Russians would have yet another expensive ship that they lack the ability to maintain and keep active.

Naming it after Zhirinovsky, roughly Russia's Lyndon LaRouche, would be the icing on the cake.


Ever look back at an early morning message and realize that you accidentally omitted a key word?

Paradoxically, this would make both the Chinese and Russian navies weaker.

Thank you to anyone who understood my self-mutilated prior message.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: UNC_Samurai: HugeMistake: You know, I'm beginning to suspect that the US government might have been exaggerating Soviet military capabilities throughout the Cold War in order to keep us scared, compliant, and funding the military.

I'm just relieved that now the Cold War is over, they are being completely transparent with us about China's military threat.

While their offensive capabilities were overrated, the Soviet military was a very real threat, especially their submarine force.

In the 30 years since the collapse of the USSR, the Russians have struck the perfect balance of neglect and corruption to throughly corrode their capabilities.

russia had no ability to invade the US, or nearly any other country but their nuke missile force was a concern because they don't all need to fly and they don't need to be that accurate to cause irreparable harm.


Also as fun as it is to joke about Russia's missiles turning around and hitting their own launchers the fallout problem could still spread out around the world from Russia blowing itself up.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: You know, I'm beginning to suspect that the US government might have been exaggerating Soviet military capabilities throughout the Cold War in order to keep us scared, compliant, and funding the military.

I'm just relieved that now the Cold War is over, they are being completely transparent with us about China's military threat.


Keep in mind that during the Soviet era, a fair number of their military were Ukrainian.  More importantly, the majority of their shipyards were in Ukraine.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Idk how much cash Russia is offering. But China doesn't need money. They spent a lot of time rebuilding it (or building, since it was incomplete when they got it). It is probably a mess, even though they say it is combat ready. In a few years though, they'll probably get more from using it for a target practice exercise than from selling it to Russia.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [preview.redd.it image 498x373]
Soon


I love that aircraft carrier on the bottom of a fish tank. It's cute, and a great business model. Maybe 25 cents a pop to mass produce, and Navy members might pay 25 bucks for it.

(I'm not a vet and don't have a fish tank. But if I did, I'd spend money like that to decorate it with such items. A Bermuda Triangle of wreckage could be a fun theme--with mobiles of UFOs hanging over the top.)
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Did they use a sepia filter, or is it just that old?

[Fark user image 850x478]


I think that's its exhaust.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the Russians have been fighting a psychological war with us this whole time using this motto:

quotehd.comView Full Size


...and it worked!

Instead of us spending money on education, infrastructure repair, healthcare, etc. We spent our whole allowance on a cannon to fight the playground bully that had a slingshot and no ammo.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: they are gas fired but you've got to wonder how bad is it in Russia if they are willing to buy back this dog.  Maybe they can get China to throw in a tug for free.

from wiki
Admiral Kuznetsov has been plagued by years of technical problems. The vessel's steam turbines and turbo-pressurised boilers have been reported to be so unreliable that the carrier is accompanied by a large ocean-going tug whenever it deploys, in case it breaks down. There are also flaws in the water piping system, which causes it to freeze during winter. To prevent pipes from bursting, the water is turned off in most of the cabins, and half the latrines do not work.


The Russians.

Built an aircraft carrier.

Where the water system freezes in winter.

The Russians.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I propose to buy the ship from China, give it the name of the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky and make it the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet"

Good luck getting that thing back through the Bosporus without the Turks noticing - they tend to be very sensitive about that.

/also, I remember Zhirinovsky as the guy who wanted to take Alaska back and ship all the Ukrainians there
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Did they use a sepia filter, or is it just that old?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


It's 34 years old and was abandoned 68% complete. It just looks that bad.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.