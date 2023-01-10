 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Owner of Sanford soul food restaurant claims they're being treated unfairly by city, still calls son 'Big Dummy'   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you know when you write a comment and then think 'ffs what is this rubbish no one cares', and delete the lot?

if I can do it, you can.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grady!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: you know when you write a comment and then think 'ffs what is this rubbish no one cares', and delete the lot?

if I can do it, you can.


Easy, there. Else Subby might stick your face in some dough and make some gorilla cookies. ;)
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! My home town!  Oh, wait - it's the other Sanford... the one in Florida.   *sigh*
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been fining her $100 a day since 2020 for using a tent because she is using a tent to safely serve guests? Mark me as provisionally on her side.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Just fake a heart attack for attention
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If their building is getting foreclosed on, there is a whole lot more to the story than what is in the article.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanford is the town that gave us George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin. She's probably not wrong. That said, with the exception of a couple of blocks on First around Hollerbach's, Sanford is just depressing as shiat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanford's Development Services Director said the violations against the restaurant were opened in the post-COVID environment

We all know Florida was "Post-COVID" by July 2020.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: you know when you write a comment and then think 'ffs what is this rubbish no one cares', and delete the lot?

if I can do it, you can.


Honestly from what I've seen, I could wish more of us exercised that option a bit more regularly

/and no - I am not oblivious to my own faults
//about 1/4 of mine end up not posted or changed from the initial idea to the point they've nothing to do with my original idea
///sometimes you've* just written crap
////general you, not you you J
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
storefrontier.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lady J: you know when you write a comment and then think 'ffs what is this rubbish no one cares', and delete the lot?

if I can do it, you can.

Honestly from what I've seen, I could wish more of us exercised that option a bit more regularly

/and no - I am not oblivious to my own faults
//about 1/4 of mine end up not posted or changed from the initial idea to the point they've nothing to do with my original idea
///sometimes you've* just written crap
////general you, not you you J


don't give me too much credit... inwardly downvote less than 10% of the nonsense I embark on.
 
Cailin Tinn [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some of the best cheese grits around. I'm on her side.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember this was where Trayvon Martin was murdered. Systemic racism is on the table or at least table adjacent.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indylaw: Sanford is the town that gave us George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin. She's probably not wrong. That said, with the exception of a couple of blocks on First around Hollerbach's, Sanford is just depressing as shiat.


Someone hasn't been in a while. Goldsboro is still depressing though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lady J: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lady J: you know when you write a comment and then think 'ffs what is this rubbish no one cares', and delete the lot?

if I can do it, you can.

Honestly from what I've seen, I could wish more of us exercised that option a bit more regularly

/and no - I am not oblivious to my own faults
//about 1/4 of mine end up not posted or changed from the initial idea to the point they've nothing to do with my original idea
///sometimes you've* just written crap
////general you, not you you J

don't give me too much credit... inwardly downvote less than 10% of the nonsense I embark on.


Maybe I just suck worse at coming up with decent posts?  (Hush, I heard you people frantically nodding, stop that!)  Who knows?  (I said who knows!)  But some people seem to just post any damn thing

/yes this is me talking, shaddup ;p
//I mean seriously if *I* see the problem
///it's gotta be pretty bad
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cailin Tinn: Some of the best cheese grits around. I'm on her side.


I got a feeling she's going to lose because the city has a point and she's going to be riding off on her Harley into the sunset.

However, the business at S French and 8th street is 100% guilty too and has even created safety hazards over public sidewalks leaving trucks on jacks for over a week over it poorly wheel blocked. So are they getting the same treatment? I don't think they are because they still have a truck sitting making a hazard there on the road for months.
 
