(CNN)   Russian artillery fire is down as much as 75 percent from its highest point during the war, but that's totally not because they're running out of ammo or anything. They're just taking more time to savor each round   (cnn.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
General Ian Faith was quoted as saying "Their targeting of maternity hospitals has become more selective."
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the saying? "Vlad doesn't care!"

😂😂🤣
 
MLWS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Artisanal bombardmant.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well just wait til they start getting that best Korea ammo in and they will rain hell down on them.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Ukraine is getting trained on using Patriot missiles and we might be giving them more armored vehicles.

And that's just the stuff from us...
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin has no penis and he prefers to be anally penetrated by artillery shells
 
sillydragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been assured by many many Firstname McBunchanumbers accounts that the Russians aren't losing, everything western media says is fake news, and Russia's glorious victory will soon be at hand. They wouldn't lie, would they?

Oh, and Putin has never been healthier, and nobody has had any accidents recently.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was once an artilleryman. Artillery ammunition is heavy, hard to transport, dangerous as fark if mishandled (obviously) and if you want to sustain bombardment, you need a LOT of infrastructure making more of it.

I was reading weeks ago about the rates of ammunition expenditure from this war, and thought then that there was no way Russia could sustain that kind of rate of fire- they're totally unable to replenish their stocks, let alone even effectively transport it to the units firing it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MLWS: Artisanal bombardmant.


Is it ethically sourced?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hopefully the real reason is that Ukrainian counterbattery strikes have become much more effective. Russia can always make or obtain more shells, but if it's too dangerous to fire them, that's a different story altogether.
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I was once an artilleryman. Artillery ammunition is heavy, hard to transport, dangerous as fark if mishandled (obviously) and if you want to sustain bombardment, you need a LOT of infrastructure making more of it.

I was reading weeks ago about the rates of ammunition expenditure from this war, and thought then that there was no way Russia could sustain that kind of rate of fire- they're totally unable to replenish their stocks, let alone even effectively transport it to the units firing it.


I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When you import most of your ammonia nitrate from the country you're invading, it might make the supply chain a little tricky.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russian artillery shells aren't even palletized. They don't have forklifts, anyway. It's all packed in crates and loaded/unloaded by hand. This is not a professional army.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I saw that Russia's highest shelling month was May with 65,000 per day.  That was down to 20,000 per day in November.  Is it even lower now?

For comparison, I read that the highest daily ever was Iraq in the Iran-Iraq war.  Some reports claim that during the phase where Iraq was on the defensive, they were firing 1 million shells per day.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about a 100% reduction? Sound good?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MLWS: Artisanal bombardmant.



Very salvory indeed.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia's probably got one pimply-faced 19 y/o conscript trying to run 4 arty systems simultaneously.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: MLWS: Artisanal bombardmant.

Is it ethically sourced?


Any bombardment that kills a bunch of invading imperialist vatnik orcs is in fact ethical.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

guestguy: MLWS: Artisanal bombardmant.

Is it ethically sourced?


Dolphin safe.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could Russia just give up already?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not really accurate to think of the Russians running out of artillery shells... a better way to think of it is that their rate of fire will eventually have to reduce to match their rate of production.

I was reading some analysis that linked shells fired per day to Russian advances.  They seem to need about 50k+ shells a day to move forward.  Last time I checked, they were down to 20k shells per day.

Their production rate appears to be 10k per day, so that's what they'll eventually drop down to in 2023, barring increases in production.  That's not enough for their way of fighting, which is to just blast everything randomly.

They'll need to either get far, far smarter about how they use artillery - which will be challenging for them - or they'll have to narrow their front.  But they won't run out, the guns will still be firing.  But fewer guns, slower.

Same goes for missiles for that matter... they won't run out, but they won't be able to fire as many.  They can only make one to two hundred cruise missiles a year.  They can't keep launching them in the thousands.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ixnay on the ottenray:

I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.


Ukraine seems to be using standard 155mm shells mostly- probably a good bit of 105mm in there.

I don't think there's really any WWII leftover rounds, although there may be some- a lot of what you'd find would be Korea/Vietnam era. But the ammo and the propellant both degrade over time, so I doubt there's much left even of that era.

I don't know if there's a lot of more advanced rounds that you can get for the types of weapon systems Ukraine can field. I mean, you have your standard HE rounds, white phosphorous, flare, HEP-T and beehive rounds, and probably a variety of fuzes- point detonating, variable time, timed fuzes, etc.

But anything more advanced would either require different launch systems, extensive training, additional equipment, or all of the above- like copperhead rounds need someone with a laser designator.

Anything newer than standard 105, 155 and 203mm shells with propellant and the standard assortment of fuzes would (usually) not be fireable without a specific platform for it, although I could be wildly misguided.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?


HARDBASS!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something-something low sperm ARTILLERY count means nothing - it's the size of the barrel not the quantity of the BOOM.

/Vague "gun is penis" but military phallic Putin compensation blurb.

IDK, I need more caffeine... and/or some alcohol.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?


Wagner prisoner conscripts charging at Ukrainian positions with small arms at best, lemming cannon fodder style.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: Cyclometh: I was once an artilleryman. Artillery ammunition is heavy, hard to transport, dangerous as fark if mishandled (obviously) and if you want to sustain bombardment, you need a LOT of infrastructure making more of it.

I was reading weeks ago about the rates of ammunition expenditure from this war, and thought then that there was no way Russia could sustain that kind of rate of fire- they're totally unable to replenish their stocks, let alone even effectively transport it to the units firing it.

I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.


I guess it makes sense to dump all the stockpiles of old stuff now, in possibly the last major war in which they'll still be effective.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Ixnay on the ottenray:

I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.

Ukraine seems to be using standard 155mm shells mostly- probably a good bit of 105mm in there.


I think Ukraine is still using a lot of 152s still as well.  They are trying to get local production of that ramped up too.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I personally think that their artillery barrels are wearing out and they are unable to build any replacements due to sanctions.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?


It said they're running low on artillery shells.

Presumably they have enough rifle ammunition to keep their troops firing, at least as long as they don't waste ammo.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Cyclometh: Ixnay on the ottenray:

I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.

Ukraine seems to be using standard 155mm shells mostly- probably a good bit of 105mm in there.

I think Ukraine is still using a lot of 152s still as well.  They are trying to get local production of that ramped up too.


Ukraine is using both Soviet-style and NATO equipment and therefore ammo for both.  IE, 152 mm is Soviet; 155 is NATO.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Cyclometh: Ixnay on the ottenray:

I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.

Ukraine seems to be using standard 155mm shells mostly- probably a good bit of 105mm in there.

I think Ukraine is still using a lot of 152s still as well.  They are trying to get local production of that ramped up too.


I also was just reading about some more advanced systems, so I have to walk back what I said above- there's some very interesting stuff that could be bolted on to existing weapon systems- the M1156 PGK that replaces a standard fuze and provides terminal guidance for 155mm projectiles, and some other new systems that can allow for highly precise fires using existing standard ammunition.

So yeah, there's some 21st century innovation that might come into play, and I stand (self) corrected.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I personally think that their artillery barrels are wearing out and they are unable to build any replacements due to sanctions.


Artillery barrels wearing out means they no longer shoot straight. How could they tell the difference?
 
gremlin79
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: Well just wait til they start getting that best Korea ammo in and they will rain hell down on them.


Primarily because they won't have to wait for the HIMARs to get to them before they blow up.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It's not really accurate to think of the Russians running out of artillery shells... a better way to think of it is that their rate of fire will eventually have to reduce to match their rate of production.

I was reading some analysis that linked shells fired per day to Russian advances.  They seem to need about 50k+ shells a day to move forward.  Last time I checked, they were down to 20k shells per day.

Their production rate appears to be 10k per day, so that's what they'll eventually drop down to in 2023, barring increases in production.  That's not enough for their way of fighting, which is to just blast everything randomly.

They'll need to either get far, far smarter about how they use artillery - which will be challenging for them - or they'll have to narrow their front.  But they won't run out, the guns will still be firing.  But fewer guns, slower.

Same goes for missiles for that matter... they won't run out, but they won't be able to fire as many.  They can only make one to two hundred cruise missiles a year.  They can't keep launching them in the thousands.


I once read years ago that Russian artillery doctrine was "Fire a lot at the enemy until they stop firing back or everything is destroyed."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, there's your problem. You're supposed to fire artillery up.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?


Anything organic can become vodka if you're desperate enough.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What Ukraine needs to do is get on the Russian frequencies and assign target coordinates - get them to start shooting themselves.

Bonus points if the first set of false coordinates takes away the Russians' ability to communicate with their forward units.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?


Prisoners. You don't need artillery, you just use prisoners to fight for you. I'm serious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ISO15693: guestguy: MLWS: Artisanal bombardmant.

Is it ethically sourced?

Dolphin safe.


It's also free range, vegan, and made with recycled products.

The only thing It's not is cruelty free.

The cruelty remains the point.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Geotpf: I personally think that their artillery barrels are wearing out and they are unable to build any replacements due to sanctions.

Artillery barrels wearing out means they no longer shoot straight. How could they tell the difference?


When they land outside the kindergarten instead of on it.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't the Russian answer always to throw more people at the problem?

/ humancannonball.gif
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?

Prisoners. You don't need artillery, you just use prisoners to fight for you. I'm serious.


The Russian must have a lot of prisoners and they seem to be good fighters.  I mean, the BBC is reporting that the Russians have seized the town of Soledar.   https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64219979
 
DHT3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: MLWS: Artisanal bombardmant.

Is it ethically sourced?


Fair-Trade
 
gremlin79
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It's not really accurate to think of the Russians running out of artillery shells... a better way to think of it is that their rate of fire will eventually have to reduce to match their rate of production.

I was reading some analysis that linked shells fired per day to Russian advances.  They seem to need about 50k+ shells a day to move forward.  Last time I checked, they were down to 20k shells per day.

Their production rate appears to be 10k per day, so that's what they'll eventually drop down to in 2023, barring increases in production.  That's not enough for their way of fighting, which is to just blast everything randomly.

They'll need to either get far, far smarter about how they use artillery - which will be challenging for them - or they'll have to narrow their front.  But they won't run out, the guns will still be firing.  But fewer guns, slower.

Same goes for missiles for that matter... they won't run out, but they won't be able to fire as many.  They can only make one to two hundred cruise missiles a year.  They can't keep launching them in the thousands.


Screw the shells.  At 65k a day, you're burning through multiple batteries worth of gun barrels.  Why be Texas or Warspite in that particular pissing contest when you can be both?
 
DHT3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: Wessoman: Fissile: Other news reports claim fighting is 'raging' in Bakhmut and Soledar.  If the Russians are out of ammo, how are they getting their rage on?

Prisoners. You don't need artillery, you just use prisoners to fight for you. I'm serious.

The Russian must have a lot of prisoners and they seem to be good fighters.  I mean, the BBC is reporting that the Russians have seized the town of Soledar.   https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64219979


The article says that the Wagner group is on-site for Russia, which makes sense because these mercenaries are likely the best that Russia can field.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sillydragon: I've been assured by many many Firstname McBunchanumbers accounts that the Russians aren't losing, everything western media says is fake news, and Russia's glorious victory will soon be at hand. They wouldn't lie, would they?

Oh, and Putin has never been healthier, and nobody has had any accidents recently.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cyclometh: Ixnay on the ottenray:

I'm paraphrasing another Farker from months ago who mentioned that Russia was going to be farked once NATO stops sending Ukraine the WW2 leftovers, and starts sending the super cool 21st Century stuff.


Ukraine seems to be using standard 155mm shells mostly- probably a good bit of 105mm in there.

I don't think there's really any WWII leftover rounds, although there may be some- a lot of what you'd find would be Korea/Vietnam era. But the ammo and the propellant both degrade over time, so I doubt there's much left even of that era.

I don't know if there's a lot of more advanced rounds that you can get for the types of weapon systems Ukraine can field. I mean, you have your standard HE rounds, white phosphorous, flare, HEP-T and beehive rounds, and probably a variety of fuzes- point detonating, variable time, timed fuzes, etc.

But anything more advanced would either require different launch systems, extensive training, additional equipment, or all of the above- like copperhead rounds need someone with a laser designator.

Anything newer than standard 105, 155 and 203mm shells with propellant and the standard assortment of fuzes would (usually) not be fireable without a specific platform for it, although I could be wildly misguided.


We, the US, have had to increase artillery rounds manufacturing to keep up with demand from Ukraine without depleting our stocks, which we had been doing. They have no upcoming shortage, and they will continue to get the smart rounds from us as well.
 
