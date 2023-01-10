 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Florida man charged with assault on a ski resort chairlift. It knows what it did   (ksl.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what skiing in Florida is probably like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lutzer lutzed him with a ELBOW TO THE FACEEEE!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got on this chairlift with this guy I didn't know. We went halfway up the mountain without saying a word. Then he turned to me and said, "You know, this is the first time I've gone skiing in ten years."

I said, "Why did you take such a long time off?"

He said, "I was in prison. Want to know why?"

I said, "Not really...Well, okay, you better tell me why."

He said, "I pushed a total stranger off a Ferris wheel."

I said, "I remember you."
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great article about a video that doesn't have the video.  Someone got paid for this.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video in case you're curious:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdMYBVLVCkA
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So  ... where is the link to the farking video ?????
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: So  ... where is the link to the farking video ?????


 look up !


 also
ski.com.auView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, everyone knows there's only one way to settle a ski resort dispute

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have just challenged him to a Chinese downhill.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, I was with friends in an odd number on new years day so we took turns riding a double to the top. I was heading up with some rando and we just making small talk when I pulled out a big joint

/ mind if I smoke? Him, can I hit that?
// Of course
/// Got lit, he then told me his wife was in the lodge being all mad.....lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they didn't get stuck up there like that movie Frozen.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Kyle Butler: So  ... where is the link to the farking video ?????

look up !


also
[ski.com.au image 252x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ah yes  ... wasn't there yet when I hit [ADD COMMENT]
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkinlovit: Ha, I was with friends in an odd number on new years day so we took turns riding a double to the top. I was heading up with some rando and we just making small talk when I pulled out a big joint

/ mind if I smoke? Him, can I hit that?
// Of course
/// Got lit, he then told me his wife was in the lodge being all mad.....lol
[Fark user image 850x637]


You I like!   :)
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Video in case you're curious:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdMYBVLVCkA


Snowboarder. Figures.

/just stirring the pot.
 
Froman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
During my tenure working at ski resorts I can verify all skiers and snowboarders coming from Florida are jerks.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

oi veigh
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Froman: During my tenure working at ski resorts I can verify all skiers and snowboarders coming from Florida are jerks.


What's the old saying? "Never trust someone with a tan at a ski resort."
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was detained by the ski patrol? I admit it's been a long time since I was on a ski patrol, but never was the patrol staffed by anyone capable of detaining someone. Most of the time folks on the ski patrol were so high it was amazing they could ski.
 
