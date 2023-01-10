 Skip to content
(NPR)   Good news, everybody. The ozone layer is on track to be fully recovered in 40 years. So after the oceans have swallowed the coastal cities and extreme weather has laid waste to everything else, we'll have that going for us, which is nice   (npr.org) divider line
    Ozone depletion, Earth's ozone layer, ozone-damaging chemicals, ozone layer, Ozone layer, panel of international experts, Montreal Protocol, climate change mitigation  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And not a damn thing has been done to fight climate change. Total global GHG emissions are the highest they have ever been.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And not a damn thing has been done to fight climate change. Total global GHG emissions are the highest they have ever been.


The success with limiting HCFCs is proof against those who say "THere'S NOThing wE CAN Do to sTOP GLobaL CLImatE CHAnge!!"

Small comfort, yes, I know.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: And not a damn thing has been done to fight climate change. Total global GHG emissions are the highest they have ever been.


Fossil fuel execs need to be put on trial for crimes against humanity. The sheer scale of the damage they've done is hard to fathom, and they KNOW they're doing it. They've known for half a century that global warming is a massive threat, but not only have they only doubled down, but they've actively fought against anything to curb their damage.

They could have started investing in greener energy, and they'd still have gotten unimaginably wealthy. But it wouldn't have been AS much money, AS fast, and that's not good enough for their infinite greed.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys let's get rid of R12 because ozone layer. Good idea! Cash for Clunkers! Brilliant. Crush millions of cars with R12 still in the system. Shhhh.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must have gotten rid of styrofoam boxes.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just yesterday some troll was telling me we'll adapt and we're nowhere near needing to take any action on climate change.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like there's a lesson here that no one online will ever get.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awn.comView Full Size

We should be breaking ground on the Sepulveda Sea Wall about that time...
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: I feel like there's a lesson here that no one online will ever get.


Never try.
 
Smurfnazi420 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually talking about this a couple days ago.
I'm glad it happened then and not now.
There would be ALOT of people saying that it's fake.
I truly hate this world.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: I feel like there's a lesson here that no one online will ever get.

Never try.


I'm old enough to remember TV ads about how in X years there wouldn't be any forests left on Earth, Bloom County strips about acid rain, and Neil Young singing about holes in the ozone layer.

And now, here I am twenty two years past the turn of the century, and we still have forests, acid rain is a distant memory, and the ozone layer is repairing itself.  And if you asked me how, all I could do is wave my hands vaguely and guess something about the EPA.

It's okay to be concerned about climate change and push for and adopt greener solutions.  But there comes a point where you realize people smarter than you and with more resources than you are actually working on taking care of that problem, and you stop the doomscrolling and go outside to enjoy a Beyond Burger.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think for a lot of people its hard to make them care at the moment. In the UK I grew up in the 80's and the fear was of Acid Rain and tons of air pollution. Turns out the rain isn't going to melt my face off and the air is fairly clear. However It's also about 30 Celsius in Glasgow, Scotland in the Summer which isn't right at all normally 24 would be super hot. But people aren't freaking out about that as it's nice and sunny and feels like you're abroad. Not much of a deal is made about it other than to briefly mention how its hotter than has ever been recorded before, I guess that slides past people.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: people smarter than you and with more resources than you are actually working on taking care of that problem


They did that for the ozone hole.

But no one is actually doing that for climate change.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: I feel like there's a lesson here that no one online will ever get.

Never try.

I'm old enough to remember TV ads about how in X years there wouldn't be any forests left on Earth, Bloom County strips about acid rain, and Neil Young singing about holes in the ozone layer.

And now, here I am twenty two years past the turn of the century, and we still have forests, acid rain is a distant memory, and the ozone layer is repairing itself.  And if you asked me how, all I could do is wave my hands vaguely and guess something about the EPA.

It's okay to be concerned about climate change and push for and adopt greener solutions.  But there comes a point where you realize people smarter than you and with more resources than you are actually working on taking care of that problem, and you stop the doomscrolling and go outside to enjoy a Beyond Burger.


I was with you, right up to the last sentence. No matter what anyone has told you no one has ever enjoyed a beyond burger
 
oldfool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Big hig hitter, the Ozone. Magnificent.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: people smarter than you and with more resources than you are actually working on taking care of that problem

They did that for the ozone hole.

But no one is actually doing that for climate change.


Simply not using CFCs is not exactly hard.  It wasn't super expensive and there was super easy replacements.

Completely changing the energy generation for the entire planet is not exactly something that can happen quickly.

We're changing absurdly fast.  Your defeatist Greta-like attitude helps no one.

/Also, when I was a kid they said the ozone layer would be closed by 2030.  Then that got pushed to 2040... then 2050... now it's 2060.  Not exactly good news.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funny story (true story): CFCs were pioneered as a refrigerant by American inventor Thomas Midgley Jr, who is also notable for pioneering lead as a gasoline additive. He was strangled by a device he created to aid him after he contracted polio.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Read the headline in the voice of Dr. Nick Rivieva.

Kinda defines the problem.
 
rdyb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: bostonguy: Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: people smarter than you and with more resources than you are actually working on taking care of that problem

They did that for the ozone hole.

But no one is actually doing that for climate change.

Simply not using CFCs is not exactly hard.  It wasn't super expensive and there was super easy replacements.

Completely changing the energy generation for the entire planet is not exactly something that can happen quickly.

We're changing absurdly fast.  Your defeatist Greta-like attitude helps no one.

/Also, when I was a kid they said the ozone layer would be closed by 2030.  Then that got pushed to 2040... then 2050... now it's 2060.  Not exactly good news.


A defeatist attitude is realistic. Even if we magically go net negative CO2 tomorrow with sequestration and shutting down combustion, the ice is still gonna melt. We are too deep in the positive feedback cycles. The leading climate models ignore several major contributions.
Greenland Tipping Point
Youtube vunM3Z1BA8M
Without geongineering AND emissions reduction we are getting a warmer wetter planet and we have to deal with it.
 
