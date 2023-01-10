 Skip to content
(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: Edgelord Elon wasn't the first automaker to nearly tank his empire by needlessly sharing his supremely bad takes. Henry Ford led the way before him
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Point of order: Elmo isn't an automaker.  He's a megarich douchebro that happens to have bought an automaker.  For their part, the employees at said automaker do everything in their power to keep Elmo from farking things up.

But Elmo ... uh ... finds a way.
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but at the end of the day, Ford actually cared about his employees, his product, and his customers. Oak Stank is just a piece of shiat.

/except for those people
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker was another automotive innovator who went crazy and f**ked it all up. His story is fascinating.
Read it if you haven't.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't even give him that much credit. Musk is a blood diamond privileged wanker with way too much farking money.

That's it.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall Henery Ford shiat posting on Twitter.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: Yeah, but at the end of the day, Ford actually cared about his employees, his product, and his customers. Oak Stank is just a piece of shiat.

/except for those people


Yeeess...but the extent to which he did not care about Jews would arguably balance that out. He pushed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, provably false & likely written by Russian authorities alongside & to bolster support for their anti-semitic pogroms. Henry Ford caused generations of damage to Jewish communities everywhere out of his bigotry. The modern Ford family & company acknowledge this by not only giving a huge portion of land over to the Jewish Community Center use in West Bloomfield, Michigan, but by sponsoring the entirety of the first broadcast TV showing of Schindler's List.
A man is the sum of his life.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Point of order: Elmo isn't an automaker.  He's a megarich douchebro that happens to have bought an automaker.  For their part, the employees at said automaker do everything in their power to keep Elmo from farking things up.

But Elmo ... uh ... finds a way.
Isn't that every CEO?

It's not a defense of Melon, but unless we all reanimated the dead corpses of 150 year-old zombie founders, aren't all CEOs just the guy in charge of companies, taking all the money having never touched a wrench or circuit board in their life? The CEO of GM or Ford, I highly doubt they were welding frames in the 90s.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Lord Blood Emerald is NOT an automaker. He is a spoiled rich kid who used daddy's money to buy real-world toys to massage his ego.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Psychopusher: Point of order: Elmo isn't an automaker.  He's a megarich douchebro that happens to have bought an automaker.  For their part, the employees at said automaker do everything in their power to keep Elmo from farking things up.

But Elmo ... uh ... finds a way.
Isn't that every CEO?

It's not a defense of Melon, but unless we all reanimated the dead corpses of 150 year-old zombie founders, aren't all CEOs just the guy in charge of companies, taking all the money having never touched a wrench or circuit board in their life? The CEO of GM or Ford, I highly doubt they were welding frames in the 90s.


Larry Flynt was a CEO who wasn't afraid to get his hands sticky.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ford complexly lost his shiat when the unions started.  the thugs he hired as plant enforcers (AKA the Service Dept) have forever tarnished his name. My grandfather used to talk about how much everyone's mood improved once Henry II tossed Harry Bennett and his band of dipshiat out on their asses.

Also Henry Sr. should have given control over to Edsel far sooner.  Everyone who worked with Edsel talked about how smart and great to work with he was.  he was years ahead of Sr when it came to modernizing the company and car designs.  Henry Sr. just stayed to long for his good and the good of the company.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Ford complexly lost his shiat when the unions started.  the thugs he hired as plant enforcers (AKA the Service Dept) have forever tarnished his name. My grandfather used to talk about how much everyone's mood improved once Henry II tossed Harry Bennett and his band of dipshiat out on their asses.

Also Henry Sr. should have given control over to Edsel far sooner.  Everyone who worked with Edsel talked about how smart and great to work with he was.  he was years ahead of Sr when it came to modernizing the company and car designs.  Henry Sr. just stayed to long for his good and the good of the company.


Dude, he had a picture of Adolph farking Hitler on his desk. That should be all you need to know about the Fords.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon is certainly a model A.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: Little Lord Blood Emerald


Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Larry Flynt was a CEO who wasn't afraid to get his hands sticky.


I have a lot more respect for Larry Flynt than I do for Henry the Nazi or Elmo the Gobshiate.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThePea: newsvertisement: Yeah, but at the end of the day, Ford actually cared about his employees, his product, and his customers. Oak Stank is just a piece of shiat.

/except for those people

Yeeess...but the extent to which he did not care about Jews would arguably balance that out. He pushed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, provably false & likely written by Russian authorities alongside & to bolster support for their anti-semitic pogroms. Henry Ford caused generations of damage to Jewish communities everywhere out of his bigotry. The modern Ford family & company acknowledge this by not only giving a huge portion of land over to the Jewish Community Center use in West Bloomfield, Michigan, but by sponsoring the entirety of the first broadcast TV showing of Schindler's List.
A man is the sum of his life.


This is true, and seemed to be pretty well known. I have zero percent Jewish blood and yet Ford's prejudice offended all four of my grandparents so badly on their behalf that none of them ever bought a Ford vehicle.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 10 years, Ford will still be selling mass market electric cars that don't actively kill people.

Tesla will be a Jeopardy question.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100+ years later, and it's the same old bullshiat.  Success in industry does not mean your shiatty opinions on society/politics should be listened to any more than the homeless guy ranting about mole people while pissing his pants.  Just shut the fark up and enjoy your piles of money.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: tom baker's scarf: Ford complexly lost his shiat when the unions started.  the thugs he hired as plant enforcers (AKA the Service Dept) have forever tarnished his name. My grandfather used to talk about how much everyone's mood improved once Henry II tossed Harry Bennett and his band of dipshiat out on their asses.

Also Henry Sr. should have given control over to Edsel far sooner.  Everyone who worked with Edsel talked about how smart and great to work with he was.  he was years ahead of Sr when it came to modernizing the company and car designs.  Henry Sr. just stayed to long for his good and the good of the company.

Dude, he had a picture of Adolph farking Hitler on his desk. That should be all you need to know about the Fords.


I have questions....
he had a picture of some guy also named Adolph farking Hitler on his desk?  How the hell did he get that and how do you know the other guy's name? also was it Henry's, Hitler's or the other guy's desk?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: Yeah, but at the end of the day, Ford actually cared about his employees, his product, and his customers. Oak Stank is just a piece of shiat.

/except for those people


Ford was still a union-busting, company-town tyrant that personally oversaw the modernization Nazi war machine knowing damn well what their platform was.

/fark him
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't recall Henery Ford shiat posting on Twitter.


If Twitter had been around back then Ford would have gotten himself banned from it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't recall Henery Ford shiat posting on Twitter.


He did on the Twitter of his day:  In 1918, Henry Ford purchased his hometown newspaper, The Dearborn Independent. A year and a half later, he began publishing a series of articles that claimed a vast Jewish conspiracy was infecting America. The series ran in the following 91 issues. Ford bound the articles into four volumes titled "The International Jew," and distributed half a million copies to his vast network of dealerships and subscribers. The rhetoric was not unusual for its content, as much as its scope. As one of the most famous men in America, Henry Ford legitimized ideas that otherwise may have been given little authority.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/henryford-antisemitism/
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Psychopusher: Point of order: Elmo isn't an automaker.  He's a megarich douchebro that happens to have bought an automaker.  For their part, the employees at said automaker do everything in their power to keep Elmo from farking things up.

But Elmo ... uh ... finds a way.
[Fark user image image 180x180]

Isn't that every CEO?

It's not a defense of Melon, but unless we all reanimated the dead corpses of 150 year-old zombie founders, aren't all CEOs just the guy in charge of companies, taking all the money having never touched a wrench or circuit board in their life? The CEO of GM or Ford, I highly doubt they were welding frames in the 90s.


Most CEOs, while almost certainly assholes to some degree, generally have the good sense to keep their stupid mouths shut and keep it professional.  Elmo doesn't just speak before he thinks, he dispenses with the thinking part altogether and just curls off whatever feculence burbles noisily up from the depths of the cesspit between his ears and somehow thinks himself clever and just for doing so.

And then TSLA stock tanks.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: whidbey: tom baker's scarf: Ford complexly lost his shiat when the unions started.  the thugs he hired as plant enforcers (AKA the Service Dept) have forever tarnished his name. My grandfather used to talk about how much everyone's mood improved once Henry II tossed Harry Bennett and his band of dipshiat out on their asses.

Also Henry Sr. should have given control over to Edsel far sooner.  Everyone who worked with Edsel talked about how smart and great to work with he was.  he was years ahead of Sr when it came to modernizing the company and car designs.  Henry Sr. just stayed to long for his good and the good of the company.

Dude, he had a picture of Adolph farking Hitler on his desk. That should be all you need to know about the Fords.

I have questions....
he had a picture of some guy also named Adolph farking Hitler on his desk?  How the hell did he get that and how do you know the other guy's name? also was it Henry's, Hitler's or the other guy's desk?


You should get into Fark Law™ They need you in the trump CFO thread.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: Yeah, but at the end of the day, Ford actually cared about his employees, his product, and his customers


Ford cared right until he lost his market share.

...then the shady shiat He, DuPont, Durant, and Chrysler engaged in paved the way for things like the SEC and Unions and Labor Law. In that respect, they are exactly the same, all they care about is their own ego stroking and the almighty $ and they all will lie cheat and steal to make it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, Elon never had a real beef with white supremacy, beyond the inconvenient insistence by apartheid-era South Africa that privileged young white men like him put themselves in harm's way fighting "terrorists," forcing young Elon to flee to Canada.

Elon no longer has this problem, being too old to serve and too rich for anybody to seriously contemplate asking him to pay his share of the tab for the Redcaps' mad schemes.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The CEO of GM or Ford, I highly doubt they were welding frames in the 90s.


I can't speak for GM but Bill Ford, although he never work the line, had a half dozen cube jockey jobs I think for more than a decade.  It was to give him some understanding of how the company worked.

/ I know, Bill Ford is currently not Ford's CEO
// He gets called in as CEO when the outside hires FUBAR the company
/// It is inevitable that he will be CEO again.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: jso2897: Larry Flynt was a CEO who wasn't afraid to get his hands sticky.

I have a lot more respect for Larry Flynt than I do for Henry the Nazi or Elmo the Gobshiate.


That makes two of us.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThePea: newsvertisement: Yeah, but at the end of the day, Ford actually cared about his employees, his product, and his customers. Oak Stank is just a piece of shiat.

/except for those people

Yeeess...but the extent to which he did not care about Jews would arguably balance that out. He pushed the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, provably false & likely written by Russian authorities alongside & to bolster support for their anti-semitic pogroms. Henry Ford caused generations of damage to Jewish communities everywhere out of his bigotry. The modern Ford family & company acknowledge this by not only giving a huge portion of land over to the Jewish Community Center use in West Bloomfield, Michigan, but by sponsoring the entirety of the first broadcast TV showing of Schindler's List.
A man is the sum of his life.


So why are you distracting yourself with the past that's using Elon as a "Well he's not as bad as this guy was,"

Well ya know what? I don't care about what Ford did and that! I can't undo the past. Elon there has his chance to make a better future and he's blowing it like his cars blow up from a simple tap on the bumper.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: tom baker's scarf: Ford complexly lost his shiat when the unions started.  the thugs he hired as plant enforcers (AKA the Service Dept) have forever tarnished his name. My grandfather used to talk about how much everyone's mood improved once Henry II tossed Harry Bennett and his band of dipshiat out on their asses.

Also Henry Sr. should have given control over to Edsel far sooner.  Everyone who worked with Edsel talked about how smart and great to work with he was.  he was years ahead of Sr when it came to modernizing the company and car designs.  Henry Sr. just stayed to long for his good and the good of the company.

Dude, he had a picture of Adolph farking Hitler on his desk. That should be all you need to know about the Fords.


Henry was an early supporter of Adolph. Yeah, he backed away after the Putsch, but that early support was crucial.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Muta: I don't recall Henery Ford shiat posting on Twitter.


? Didn't he run a racist news letter?
 
hershy799
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Am I enriching (known) antisemites by buying a Ford? No.
Am I enriching a known all-around asshole by buying a Tesla? Yes.

/Won't buy VW, but that's from the emissions thing and not the Hitler thing.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RedVentrue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Then there was Howard Hughes. When you have enough money the world can't tell you no you tend to tangent off into insanity over time.
 
dracos31
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

someonelse: dracos31: Little Lord Blood Emerald

I'm a freegan when it comes to memes.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Psychopusher: Point of order: Elmo isn't an automaker.  He's a megarich douchebro that happens to have bought an automaker.  For their part, the employees at said automaker do everything in their power to keep Elmo from farking things up.

But Elmo ... uh ... finds a way.
[Fark user image image 180x180]

Isn't that every CEO?

It's not a defense of Melon, but unless we all reanimated the dead corpses of 150 year-old zombie founders, aren't all CEOs just the guy in charge of companies, taking all the money having never touched a wrench or circuit board in their life? The CEO of GM or Ford, I highly doubt they were welding frames in the 90s.


I have no idea if you mean it as MElon or not, but I am definitely using it that way from now on.
 
Karne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: I wouldn't even give him that much credit. Musk is a blood diamond privileged wanker with way too much farking money.

That's it.


Snopes.com
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [motortrend.com image 475x266]
In 10 years, Ford will still be selling mass market electric cars that don't actively kill people.

Tesla will be a Jeopardy question.


The electric SUV/Pickup will weigh even more than the ICE version and will have "greater" impacts in collisions. Sounds deadly.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Karne: whidbey: I wouldn't even give him that much credit. Musk is a blood diamond privileged wanker with way too much farking money.

That's it.

Snopes.com


"Is Elon Musk, in fact, a 'wanker'?"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Tucker was another automotive innovator who went crazy and f**ked it all up. His story is fascinating.
Read it if you haven't.


He didn't go crazy. He was a bullshiat artist. His demo model didn't have a reverse and the transmissions were reworked cord transmissions. I'm still not sure how he was exonerated of fraud.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: I wouldn't even give him that much credit. Musk is a blood diamond privileged wanker with way too much farking money.

That's it.


Point of order. Blood sapphire.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Muta: I don't recall Henery Ford shiat posting on Twitter.


He's usually on stormfront.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
whidbey:

Sorry, emerald.
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ford's antisemitism didn't hurt him.  In Ford's day antisemitism was as Murican as apple pie and baseball.  In addition to publishing books about the international Zionist conspiracy, Ford began to exhibit lots of other nutty behavior.   For example, the Model T was produced for 20 years.  Auto tech advanced so quickly in those early years the Model T was hopelessly obsolete by the time it finally went out of production.

There are other reasons why it's unfair to compare Musk to Ford.   Ford actually boot-strapped himself to fame and fortune while Musk was born on third base.  If you want to compare Musk to an old time 'industrialist' Howard Hughes would be a much better match.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: whidbey: tom baker's scarf: Ford complexly lost his shiat when the unions started.  the thugs he hired as plant enforcers (AKA the Service Dept) have forever tarnished his name. My grandfather used to talk about how much everyone's mood improved once Henry II tossed Harry Bennett and his band of dipshiat out on their asses.

Also Henry Sr. should have given control over to Edsel far sooner.  Everyone who worked with Edsel talked about how smart and great to work with he was.  he was years ahead of Sr when it came to modernizing the company and car designs.  Henry Sr. just stayed to long for his good and the good of the company.

Dude, he had a picture of Adolph farking Hitler on his desk. That should be all you need to know about the Fords.

I have questions....
he had a picture of some guy also named Adolph farking Hitler on his desk?  How the hell did he get that and how do you know the other guy's name? also was it Henry's, Hitler's or the other guy's desk?


Hitler had a portrait of Ford in his office.

Henry Ford had a phot of Hitler on his desk.

Hitler once called Henry Ford his inspiration, though, I believe he was talking about the modernization of German industry, not the holocaust. But then again, Henry Ford wrote some terrible stuff about Jews.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guestguy: Karne: whidbey: I wouldn't even give him that much credit. Musk is a blood diamond privileged wanker with way too much farking money.

That's it.

Snopes.com

"Is Elon Musk, in fact, a 'wanker'?"


fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
there's a gag in the 1930 sci-fi musical comedy "Just Imagine" where the hero, a Jew who's been in a Rip Van Winkle-like coma for 50 years, notices identical small vehicles everywhere. he asks his new friends what they are, and they say "they're Cohens." at which point our hero breaks out laughing and says "Ha! We finally got him!"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
henry ford was a goddamn nazi.  elon loves nazis.

match made in hell
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: Karne: whidbey: I wouldn't even give him that much credit. Musk is a blood diamond privileged wanker with way too much farking money.

That's it.

Snopes.com

"Is Elon Musk, in fact, a 'wanker'?"


