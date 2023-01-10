 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   China? Did we say 7,000 cases? We meant 88.5 million. In just one province   (abc.net.au) divider line
53
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we trust anything they say?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?


Depends on the "they" in question.  I'm inclined to believe the director of the health commission.  If you have a population that had what was largely thought to be a mediocre vaccine and no prior exposure to covid, combined with a strain that spreads very effectively, I can see 90% of the province being infected.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having read TFA, now I need to look up lunar new year and plan to get me some dim sum.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have no reason to brag about 88.5 million infections.

In before certain people say this is proof that the lockdowns worked.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's bad there
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?


Nope. Not even sure why this is a question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're lucky it's the new "more virulent, less deadly" strain but even lowballing the fatality rate that's still a horrific amount of deaths.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In China it's just called the flu.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[screaming_out_of_windows_intensifies.jpg]
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again. See you guys in April. If you don't see me by Arbor Day, send help.
 
vonzales [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?
No big deal
- Diamond of "Diamond & Silk"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?

Depends on the "they" in question.  I'm inclined to believe the director of the health commission.  If you have a population that had what was largely thought to be a mediocre vaccine and no prior exposure to covid, combined with a strain that spreads very effectively, I can see 90% of the province being infected.


They claim a 90 percent vaxx rate. But that is doubtful. They have vaxxed a lot of people but their rates are not that high. It is a big job due to population size. Rates are lower when you start to factor in the needed boosters. They have high rates of full vaxx on people they deem essential to various industries. Then, there's a huge drop. And their vaccines were not that great to start out.
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to carry the naught.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No amount of Chinese will satiate COVID's appetite.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many deaths?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys China is at zero Covid deaths we just need to lockdown for a few more years to bend the curve.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: They have no reason to brag about 88.5 million infections.

In before certain people say this is proof that the lockdowns worked.


The lockdowns did work, because now we have 88.5 million infections instead of over the last two years.

But such debates have no purpose, which is why I hate humanity.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lake Royale: They forgot to carry the naught.


[Fark user image 215x235]


A bunch of them!
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: How many deaths?


Lots, probably on the order of 2.2 million when this is over.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Here we go again. See you guys in April. If you don't see me by Arbor Day, send help.


There is nothing short of people dying in the streets and making roads inpassible that will lead to any significant lockdowns in the United States in 2023.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?


No, nor can we trust anything the media says about them.
Trust no one.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: In China it's just called the flu.


That's what we called his here before the 2nd failed impeachment of President Trump.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each viral replication is a new chance to mutate.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only COVID caused sterility in 10% of the population. That might have saved our species.  Monkey species, that is.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: olorin604: In China it's just called the flu.

That's what we called his ithere before the 2nd failed impeachment of President Trump.


/FTFM
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: olorin604: In China it's just called the flu.

That's what we called his here before the 2nd failed impeachment of President Trump.


lolwut
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: olorin604: In China it's just called the flu.

That's what we called his ithere before the 2nd failed impeachment of President Trump.

/FTFM


Still stupid.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jso2897: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: olorin604: In China it's just called the flu.

That's what we called his it here before the 2nd failed impeachment of President Trump.

lolwut


Good grief ... I have fat fingers this morning ...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm confused. What is worse Covid or Fentanyl?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live in a city with a very large Chinese community like almost 30% of our population are of Chinese descent. I wonder what our COVID numbers will look like after lunar new year. There's a huge spike from Christmas so I assume we'll see another from Lunar New Year. Especially since this is the first year in a long time that big parades are allowed here and travel to China is on the up. We have make shift ERs set up and ready, and all the hospital surge beds are already full. they're anticipating a big spike now and I'm guessing that won't let up until March.
Side note, lunar new year came early this year.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just in time for the moon festival and all the travel that goes with it.

PRC wondering why Canada doesn't want to let travelers visit eh?

Misery doesn't love company
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: meat0918: How many deaths?

Lots, probably on the order of 2.2 million when this is over.


That's just this one province right?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?


Typically all governments have a strong predilection for lying to their public when the truth would be embarrassing to those in power. They justify it as "protecting stability" but the truth is it's people protecting their own power, because they feel their personal positions will be threatened if the truth comes to light. The US is no exception to this, and China most certainly isn't either.

And many governments - yes, including ours - have been cooking the books and/or intentionally failing to try and collect accurate COVID stats since the start of the pandemic. The US efforts have always been scattershot and half-hearted at best, and clearly manipulated and intentionally incomplete at worst. We simply gave up collecting data in some areas a year and a half ago. There were systemic falsifications of records in some areas. There was government disinterest and active aversion to accurate study at first, and tired neglect after the change of admins.

China has probably been no better than we have, though not as bad as the usual racist suspects would like to claim. Racist cockbags have been barfing out their stupidity claiming that while under their severe "zero COVID" policies that Chinese people were secretly dying by the truckload and China was just lying about it - despite the fact that it would have been noticeable, and that expats in China would have been dying at the same rate - and clearly weren't.

China has probably just been doing what the US (and many other nations) have been doing - only being interested in making a half-assed attempt at data collection so their stats don't sound as bad as they actually are.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

havocmike: ChrisDe: Here we go again. See you guys in April. If you don't see me by Arbor Day, send help.

There is nothing short of people dying in the streets and making roads inpassible that will lead to any significant lockdowns in the United States in 2023.


My lockdown would be self-imposed. It's winter, and I've got a DVR full of stuff to catch up on. I'll be fine.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

Continuing to enjoy "Iago the Parrot" levels of surprise at this incredible revelation.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

havocmike: ChrisDe: Here we go again. See you guys in April. If you don't see me by Arbor Day, send help.

There is nothing short of people dying in the streets and making roads inpassible that will lead to any significant lockdowns in the United States in 2023.


My money's on August.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: No amount of Chinese will satiate COVID's appetite.


COVID consumed 88 million Chinese and was hungry an hour later.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indylaw: In before certain people say this is proof that the lockdowns worked.


Hard to compare when China doesn't have RNA vaccines or Paxlovid and similar treatments once you get it.

Now that we have those freely available, there's no reason to lock down again in the west unless things get considerably worse
 
Kar98
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: RodneyToady: kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?

Depends on the "they" in question.  I'm inclined to believe the director of the health commission.  If you have a population that had what was largely thought to be a mediocre vaccine and no prior exposure to covid, combined with a strain that spreads very effectively, I can see 90% of the province being infected.

They claim a 90 percent vaxx rate. But that is doubtful. They have vaxxed a lot of people but their rates are not that high. It is a big job due to population size. Rates are lower when you start to factor in the needed boosters. They have high rates of full vaxx on people they deem essential to various industries. Then, there's a huge drop. And their vaccines were not that great to start out.


The Vaxxing Chinese problem. You'll never get done.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

indylaw: They have no reason to brag about 88.5 million infections.

In before certain people say this is proof that the lockdowns worked.


What lockdowns? If you mean China lockdowns, they totally did until they didn't. Lockdowns and vaccinations are two sides of the same coin during an epidemic/pandemic; neither will really work without the other.

/And their vaccine clearly sucked.
//And there's a lot of lying going on.
///And a third point!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm confused. What is worse Covid or Fentanyl?


Taxes and immigrants are always worse than anything.
Except communism.
Or maybe Wokeism. Or political correctness.

I can't keep up either.

/Conservatives sure do frighten easily and often.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone probably just missed a decimal point. Happens to me all the time.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?

Typically all governments have a strong predilection for lying to their public when the truth would be embarrassing to those in power. They justify it as "protecting stability" but the truth is it's people protecting their own power, because they feel their personal positions will be threatened if the truth comes to light. The US is no exception to this, and China most certainly isn't either.

And many governments - yes, including ours - have been cooking the books and/or intentionally failing to try and collect accurate COVID stats since the start of the pandemic. The US efforts have always been scattershot and half-hearted at best, and clearly manipulated and intentionally incomplete at worst. We simply gave up collecting data in some areas a year and a half ago. There were systemic falsifications of records in some areas. There was government disinterest and active aversion to accurate study at first, and tired neglect after the change of admins.

China has probably been no better than we have, though not as bad as the usual racist suspects would like to claim. Racist cockbags have been barfing out their stupidity claiming that while under their severe "zero COVID" policies that Chinese people were secretly dying by the truckload and China was just lying about it - despite the fact that it would have been noticeable, and that expats in China would have been dying at the same rate - and clearly weren't.

China has probably just been doing what the US (and many other nations) have been doing - only being interested in making a half-assed attempt at data collection so their stats don't sound as bad as they actually are.


Here in Illinois, they have changed the reporting of the COVID statistics and there appears to be no updated info since 1/4/2023. Our fat-ass governor wants you to know everything is under control.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: jso2897: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: olorin604: In China it's just called the flu.

That's what we called his it here before the 2nd failed impeachment of President Trump.

lolwut

Good grief ... I have fat fingers this morning ...


I feel ya, Bro. I've never been a good typist, and now my eyes are failing........................oh well.
So it goes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almost no country reports COVID cases or even deaths accurately, but China's on the short list of countries that can't be believed no matter what they say.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet atomic fusion weapons work against covid.  Has any government health agency tried nuking the cities that won't lock down?  Asking people nicely to not spread disease has failed.  Time for governments to use ultra fear and the cleansing heat of atomic fusion power to stop the virus.

We are in unprecedented times.  We need to try all the options, to stop the disease.
 
Deeya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's just going to become a part of our everyday life.

Sucks, but, it's never going away because it's been politicized world wide, and we can't even find common ground of "Let's not die together."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fizpez: If they're lucky it's the new "more virulent, less deadly" strain but even lowballing the fatality rate that's still a horrific amount of deaths.


If you look you can find videos of families burning their dead love ones bodies in the streets and parking lots. Remember, this is only what has managed to leak out.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: kdawg7736: Can we trust anything they say?

Typically all governments have a strong predilection for lying to their public when the truth would be embarrassing to those in power. They justify it as "protecting stability" but the truth is it's people protecting their own power, because they feel their personal positions will be threatened if the truth comes to light. The US is no exception to this, and China most certainly isn't either.

And many governments - yes, including ours - have been cooking the books and/or intentionally failing to try and collect accurate COVID stats since the start of the pandemic. The US efforts have always been scattershot and half-hearted at best, and clearly manipulated and intentionally incomplete at worst. We simply gave up collecting data in some areas a year and a half ago. There were systemic falsifications of records in some areas. There was government disinterest and active aversion to accurate study at first, and tired neglect after the change of admins.

China has probably been no better than we have, though not as bad as the usual racist suspects would like to claim. Racist cockbags have been barfing out their stupidity claiming that while under their severe "zero COVID" policies that Chinese people were secretly dying by the truckload and China was just lying about it - despite the fact that it would have been noticeable, and that expats in China would have been dying at the same rate - and clearly weren't.

China has probably just been doing what the US (and many other nations) have been doing - only being interested in making a half-assed attempt at data collection so their stats don't sound as bad as they actually are.


USER NAME CHECKS OUT
 
