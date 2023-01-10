 Skip to content
(WKBN Youngstown)   "I am an international business man, on my way to an important business meating". Bonus: for the 70th time   (wkbn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You do not talk to me like that!! I work too hard to deal with this stuff!! I work too hard!! I'm a Division Manager in charge of 49 people!! I drive a Dodge Stratus!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bubs! Everything you say is coming through the store speakers!
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh! I came to make fun of subby only to find out the headline is accurate! Bravo!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I are serious Internet cat!
This is serious Internet thread!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The man had several warrants out for his arrest, including two with the South Euclid Police Department. He was arrested and booked for theft.
Investigators say this was the 70th time this man has been arrested.

There needs to be a cutoff point for theft arrests, meaning that after a certain number you cut off their hands.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meating?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Usual Suspects...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nothing like a little Islamofascism to titillate your typical American "conservative".
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

If that doesn't keep them from stealing it should at least slow them down.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a load of bologna...
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been to that wal mart. I hate it so much. It's the thunder dome. I also hate that they built it like a block away from the old wal mart and the old one is an eyesore.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Old is top left, new is bottom R.

It's the closest Walmart to the east side hood and to John Carroll, so it's always ransacked for one reason or another.

/we're an Aldi family
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Packin' meat is my stage name at the all octogenarian strip club.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Probably one of the funniest cold-opens they'd ever done.

NSFW language:
Trailer Park Boys - Bubbles + Meat Stealing Operation (HD)
Youtube 5PEjVWIHRkU
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When you combine no cash bail, no prosecution for theft under $1k and the inability of merchants to physically prevent theft without the real possibility of criminal and civil repercussions, many small retail businesses are in real trouble.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wouldn't have any effect on the largest form of larceny in America.
Bosses don't need hands to steal their employee's wages. Also. it's extremely rare for us to even investigate or prosecute wage theft.
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's got the ladies lined up because they heard he was packing a lot of meat.
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ol' Gil's gotta Samsonite full of Heavenly Ham and he's not leavin' till we got a deal!
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"No bread in Ohio"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
70th arrest? Guy needs to find a new career.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Before the cops grill him, I hope he retains a really good attorney. There is too much at steak.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DETHKLOK - Briefcase Full of Guts (HQ + lyrics)
Youtube 5sxaksQ6Fc0
 
