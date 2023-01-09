 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Videos show multi-colored streetlight flying over homes across the UK then burning up in the sky. Also shows streetlights that have already landed on the ground   (metro.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Color, Breaking news, Social network service, Sky, Blue, The Fireballs, A Story, Twitter  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but now I know it was a meteor."

I'm speechless.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigMax: FTFA:  "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but now I know it was a meteor."

I'm speechless.


Well now, I guess our schools aren't so bad after all... yeah, yeah they are.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigMax: FTFA:  "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but now I know it was a meteor."

I'm speechless.


Perhaps they were thinking of Bad Company.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigMax: FTFA:  "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but now I know it was a meteor."

I'm speechless.


🤦
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigMax: FTFA:  "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but now I know it was a meteor."

I'm speechless.


it's the same thing. not a real ufo. but ufo's are real. this just was not one of them
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could this have to do with how the drinking habits of the average Brit would be considered crisis intervention level in other countries?

*hic*
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Netrngr: BigMax: FTFA:  "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but now I know it was a meteor."

I'm speechless.

Well now, I guess our schools aren't so bad after all... yeah, yeah they are.


"Is our children learning?"

Answer:  maybe, some of them.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah that lands in your back yard you have quite a prize.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.