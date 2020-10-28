 Skip to content
(Pix11)   What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts? Maybe Batman had the night off and they're filling in?   (pix11.com) divider line
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size

/self-reported
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The lanterns keep away ghosts of the minorities they killed
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"A quaint and curious custom left over from centuries past, when citizens actually grouped together to keep other citizens safe from harm," said Officer Francisco Garcia to the desperate citizen trying to claw for air. "Wouldja believe they actually thought you scumbags were worth protecting?!" The citizen gave a single, long sigh, and then fell silent. "I love New York!", the cop said as the EMTs moved in to clean up.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're kryptonite emitters for when Supes needs a slap down from Bats
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It was a voluntary patrol composed of citizens appointed by the council. In addition to muskets, its members were equipped with the hand rattles that gave the fledgling police force its name," Kelly wrote.

So, a lynch mob.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Naturally, they're coppers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now do the red light district, and the red lanterns outside of brothels.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they're finally learning that The Punisher is a bad mascot for them?

// the GL Corps is space cops anyway, so it makes sense
// who'm I kidding - if cops could learn useful things, they probably wouldn't be cops for very long
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Prostitutes had already claimed red lights, and cops hate it when you confuse them with hookers.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Now do the red light district, and the red lanterns outside of brothels.

*shakes tiny, lust-filled, sarcastic fist*
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that's where The Green Lantern got his name.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Detroit, businesses often have a green light on visible from the street. I think it indicates that there's a police-monitored camera on inside the building.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ratmen in the undercity of New York? You must be mistaken, yes-yes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.liveauctiongroup.netView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

the real green lantern
 
