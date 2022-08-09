 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 321 of WW3: No walls are left standing in Soledar. Russia has stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar, in the Donbas region, forcing Ukrainian troops to repel waves of attacks by Wagner Group units. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And in other news, Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat. I have no current information on this. But moving on:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A side thread is like a road side attraction. It differs from a thread jack. There are side threads every day. That doesn't happen any more. This thread has become perverted by overgrown children that want to talk daily about the mechanical Barbies that they play with in their mom's basement, and the accompanying cartoons they watch. It is no longer an emotional support thread. It is an emotional abuse thread. Father Jack politely asked you to knock it off yesterday, and you laughed at him and continued to throw it in his face. This is B.S., and the thread is just annoying anymore. The recurring A-10 thing was annoying because there is little if any chance it will ever end up in the theater, but at least it is feasible, relevant, and exists. There is a fandom page if you want to make a thread talking about toys and cartoons. I'll get back on discord or something. I'm on strike. I'll lurk and see if people can get back on track. Every day is Mech Warrior day HaHaHaHaHa. You suck.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: A side thread is like a road side attraction. It differs from a thread jack. There are side threads every day. That doesn't happen any more. This thread has become perverted by overgrown children that want to talk daily about the mechanical Barbies that they play with in their mom's basement, and the accompanying cartoons they watch. It is no longer an emotional support thread. It is an emotional abuse thread. Father Jack politely asked you to knock it off yesterday, and you laughed at him and continued to throw it in his face. This is B.S., and the thread is just annoying anymore. The recurring A-10 thing was annoying because there is little if any chance it will ever end up in the theater, but at least it is feasible, relevant, and exists. There is a fandom page if you want to make a thread talking about toys and cartoons. I'll get back on discord or something. I'm on strike. I'll lurk and see if people can get back on track. Every day is Mech Warrior day HaHaHaHaHa. You suck.
[media-amazon.com image 415x261]


You know what. Fine.  I like battletech, and I find its inclusion in the megathread is a way to help me cope with this abomination of a situation. There has been lots of times other topics of sub-threads have come come up in the Ukraine thread that I found either annoying or downright distasteful but that's my problem and I didn't feel the need to insult the tastes of the other thread participants because dammit this is a coping thread for us all. It either stands for everything we bring to this or it stands for nothing. For my part, I'll keep my battletech references to the minimum, and to space them out. But I want you to know that I appreciate this thread and all of you knuckleheads that keep this place going. Yes that includes you fasahd.

Anyway that's my morning thoughts. Don't appreciate the shade, but I'll do better. Coffee's on, but I'm going for a Coke.

/good morning and slava Ukraini
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guess this wouldn't be an ideal time to once again biatch about Logitech and their shiatty mouse button switches.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Wagner "troops" are criminals Russia freed from the jails. They aren't real soldiers, they're armed killers who are sent in waves to soak up Ukrainian ammunition so the real Nazis of Wagner will have an easier time when they attack.
We've reached the phase of the war where Russia knows they can't win, so they want to inflict maximum pain, death, and damage because like every psycho, their operating principle is "if I can't have it, no one will."
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: And in other news, Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat. I have no current information on this. But moving on:[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


Ukraine had a very productive day. That's pleasing to me.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fasahd: A side thread is like a road side attraction. It differs from a thread jack. There are side threads every day. That doesn't happen any more. This thread has become perverted by overgrown children that want to talk daily about the mechanical Barbies that they play with in their mom's basement, and the accompanying cartoons they watch. It is no longer an emotional support thread. It is an emotional abuse thread. Father Jack politely asked you to knock it off yesterday, and you laughed at him and continued to throw it in his face. This is B.S., and the thread is just annoying anymore. The recurring A-10 thing was annoying because there is little if any chance it will ever end up in the theater, but at least it is feasible, relevant, and exists. There is a fandom page if you want to make a thread talking about toys and cartoons. I'll get back on discord or something. I'm on strike. I'll lurk and see if people can get back on track. Every day is Mech Warrior day HaHaHaHaHa. You suck.
[media-amazon.com image 415x261]


Tbis^
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider Valentine's Day at this point):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: And in other news, Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat. I have no current information on this. But moving on:[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x792]
[Fark user image 850x1422]


Slightly more detail, but not much.  The URL pretty much contains the whole story.
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3649768-ukrainian-forces-hiat-russian-boat-near-bilorudyi-island-in-the-dnieper.html
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What was the boat/cutter that they sunk yesterday?
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The Wagner "troops" are criminals Russia freed from the jails. They aren't real soldiers, they're armed killers who are sent in waves to soak up Ukrainian ammunition so the real Nazis of Wagner will have an easier time when they attack.
We've reached the phase of the war where Russia knows they can't win, so they want to inflict maximum pain, death, and damage because like every psycho, their operating principle is "if I can't have it, no one will."


and if they desert, retreat, or get captured they're murdered with a hammer.

Which they seem to think intimidates the west.   Have at it guys.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did someone sneak over to where Russia's only carrier was and sneeze on it causing it to sink in dry dock?
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: I'll get back on discord or something. I'm on strike. I'll lurk and see if people can get back on track. Every day is Mech Warrior day HaHaHaHaHa. You suck.
[media-amazon.com image 415x261]


I have an easier way of dealing with all that. If I read boring or irritating shiat (to me) in a post, I skip ahead to the next post. I repeat as necessary.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While some reports may claim that the majority of conscripted Russian soldiers are sent to the front with minimal training, this point of view ignores the grueling training program offered to new pilots of the still-in-development Giant Combat Robot program. Seen here in this never before released video from Ministry of Defense, two students practice piloting controlling huge battle machines in one on one combat which will teach them the skills they will need to overcome any enemy they may face in Toys'R'Us stores across the globe.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction television series Tsar Trek, titled 'The Corbomite maneuver' pits Captain Kirkovitch and the Tsar Ship Suvrovov against a pitiless enemy. The crew of the Suvrovov, blinded and driven mad by a bad batch of bathtub vodka must outwit and outplay a large rock that stands in their path before they crash into it and sink. Can Captain Kirkovitch resist the charms of the Ship's Goat? Can Chekov sober up in time to turn the wheel? Can Mr. Spockula unravel the secret of the doorknob to let him out of the distillery room? Find out tonight at nine O'clock Moscow Central Time!

* Reports that the Flagship of the Russian Navy, the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov has become so dilapidated that it risks sinking should it ever leave dry dock are false, according to the Navy High Command. While it is true that minor leaks have sprung due to careless maintenance, and while there may still be pterodactyls infesting the lower decks due to previous temporal displacement issues, the military-grade spackle and Bondo™ holding the hull together has been recently given an entirely new coat of Flex-Seal™ and is expected to be completely seaworthy and able to resume flight operations in the coming weeks. When the Admiral Kusnetsov once again puts to sea, he will strike fear into the hearts of our enemies whenever they see the giant plume of black smoke and circling vultures on the horizon!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Harlee: And in other news, Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat. I have no current information on this. But moving on:[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Ukraine had a very productive day. That's pleasing to me.


I still can't wrap my head around the Russian losses. Over 110,000 troops dead in less than a year. They're nearly at twice the number of killed or MIA that America suffered in Vietnam, and Russia has about half the population of the US.

How long until Russia breaks?

The sooner the better.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Did someone sneak over to where Russia's only carrier was and sneeze on it causing it to sink in dry dock?


Russians brought their only aircraft carrier to critical condition and looking for those responsible (yahoo.com)

Context for the interested
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Come on, Ukraine! F up those Orcs.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fasahd: A side thread is like a road side attraction. It differs from a thread jack. There are side threads every day. That doesn't happen any more. This thread has become perverted by overgrown children that want to talk daily about the mechanical Barbies that they play with in their mom's basement, and the accompanying cartoons they watch. It is no longer an emotional support thread. It is an emotional abuse thread. Father Jack politely asked you to knock it off yesterday, and you laughed at him and continued to throw it in his face. This is B.S., and the thread is just annoying anymore. The recurring A-10 thing was annoying because there is little if any chance it will ever end up in the theater, but at least it is feasible, relevant, and exists. There is a fandom page if you want to make a thread talking about toys and cartoons. I'll get back on discord or something. I'm on strike. I'll lurk and see if people can get back on track. Every day is Mech Warrior day HaHaHaHaHa. You suck.
[media-amazon.com image 415x261]


Are you OK? Is everything alright where you are? Because that's an awful amount of hate for such a small thing in these threads. Honestly the Team Missile/Truckbomb/Boat/Dolphin from weeks after the bridge hit was far more farking irritating, and it was on topic.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A year ago, Russia was talking about taking Kyiv in three days.

Three months ago, the Russians were talking about taking Bakhmut.

Now, after mobilization and conscripting of convicts, Russia has celebrated the victory of taking part of a suburban town outside of Bakhmut.

Seems like the standards for success are sinking on the Russian side.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTFDYW: Harlee: And in other news, Ukraine destroyed a Russian boat. I have no current information on this. But moving on:[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]

Ukraine had a very productive day. That's pleasing to me.


Agreed.  The numbers were low for a couple days.  My guess is that it had to do with Orthodox Christmas.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hitting a boat with artillery is a heck of a thing.. I'm starting to think these Ukrainians are some switched on operators.
 
