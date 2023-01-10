 Skip to content
Protip: Pre-gaming before going to your AA meeting is somewhat counterproductive
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drunk driver crashed van on way to AA meeting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

Hi, I'm Richard Juniper and I'm an [hic] alcholic.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have to drink to go to one of those meetings.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started Toastmasters once.

Then I went to.a bigger local event.

My wife told me " this sounds like AA for Business people " so yeah, I stopped going.

I filled up my Toastmasters time with drinking, now I have a reason to go hear People's stories over and over...
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well what else are you supposed to do? They're always stingy with the booze at those meetings.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a drink in over a year.  Never been to an AA meeting, but I was thinking of going, getting a chip, then farking off.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all need weed.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ideas Out Loud: The False Gospel of Alcoholics Anonymous / New York Ideas 2015
Youtube ZIo3Pr6dM6U
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting aside how bad of an idea that actually is,
The problem is how many drinkers are probably using alcohol as a crutch for social anxiety. You need actual medical intervention and medication for those folks or they'll just do this.....
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They actually discourage those under the influence of alcohol to abstain from the meeting, come back when you're not hammered.  So he did ONE thing right that day.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AA never did squat for me, but I did go to about 10-20 meetings when I first tried to get sober cause I thought that's what you do. It took me that long to figure out it wasn't for me. Been sober almost a year! But anyway, yeah, one of the problems with AA is lots of people attend because they are forced to, not because they want to. So it really wasn't uncommon to see someone sneak into the back, reeking of alcohol, just showing up to get his paper signed so they can say they were there. Everyone knew when someone was drunk, there is no hiding it from a room full of drunks. Everyone just ignored them. In fact you could always tell when someone was forced to be there, cause those people never join in, never share.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His job is Bedroom fitter. Is this British slang for helps out bored stay at home women?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: I started Toastmasters once.

Then I went to.a bigger local event.

My wife told me " this sounds like AA for Business people " so yeah, I stopped going.

I filled up my Toastmasters time with drinking, now I have a reason to go hear People's stories over and over...


Never go to a Six Sigma gathering. It's Toastmasters on cocaine and steroids.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, being the sort of drunk, who drinks on the way to AA, is one sign that you might need AA.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People aren't usually attending AA meetings because their life is on track.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The US Navy has an AA equivalent called DAPA (IIRC), don't remember what the acronym is for. So each command has a DAPA coordinator who is supposed to lead meetings, arrange non-drinking activities etc.

on one ship I was at the DAPA guy got in trouble for taking the group out drinking instead of holding meetings. Apparently his court marshal for dereliction of duty consisted mostly of YOU HAD ONE JOB type commentary.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heamer: Y'all need weed.


It's basically alcohol except better in every way. It's even (a lot) healthier.

/ except that you don't get yummy beverages out of it.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
£303

303

a a aah.

Narrator:  The meeting was a block away around the corner from Mr. J's flat
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fallingcow: / except that you don't get yummy beverages out of it.


A few dispensaries where I live have started selling Keef brand THC-infused sodas.
 
