 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Ken Ham must be kicking himself this week for not building his ark in Southern California   (apnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Santa Barbara County, California, California State Route 1, Ventura County, California, California, Santa Cruz, California, relentless string of storms, San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service  
•       •       •

915 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California would never have given him the tax breaks and funding he got to build it where he did.
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About that:  https://nationalpost.com/news/world/noahs-ark-theme-park-damaged-by-heavy-rain-and-the-lawyers-come-two-by-two
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot about the flooding issues the ark has had.

/no I'm not joking
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If Ken Ham married Ken Bone could they be called the Ken Ham-Bones?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

houginator: About that:  https://nationalpost.com/news/world/noahs-ark-theme-park-damaged-by-heavy-rain-and-the-lawyers-come-two-by-two


The only part of that article that actually matters...
The ACLU and other groups charged that Answers in Genesis should have not been eligible for state and local subsidies because of its discriminatory hiring practices.
As a condition of employment, the museum and ark staff of 900, including 350 seasonal workers, must sign a statement of faith rejecting evolution and declaring that they regularly attend church and view homosexuality as a sin.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ken Ham sued his insurance company when a road washed out leading to his "entertainment."  He argued that a flood was an act of ....
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's a cubit?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope that someday it proves cost-effective to capture a lot of that rain water before it goes out to sea. I mean, they've barely seen rain, so there's that to consider. Maybe it's a Gandalf w/staff "You Shall Not Pass" situation, but I don't know.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cwheelie: What's a cubit?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ken Ham must be kicking himself this week

Albert Hammond must be having second thoughts, too.

/but it pours, man it pours
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ken Ham should be kicked in the nuts!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: If Ken Ham married Ken Bone could they be called the Ken Ham-Bones?


Weekend Update: Randy Graves - Saturday Night Live
Youtube cXDGMkYkMeU
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: If Ken Ham married Ken Bone could they be called the Ken Ham-Bones?


According to the Bible, it would be Kens Bone n Ham.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I hope that someday it proves cost-effective to capture a lot of that rain water before it goes out to sea. I mean, they've barely seen rain, so there's that to consider. Maybe it's a Gandalf w/staff "You Shall Not Pass" situation, but I don't know.


Something like an aquifer pond?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure he thinks SoCal is where Satan lives. No good.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cwheelie: What's a cubit?


Elbow to tip of middle finger, fully extended. Other fingers folded in is optional.
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His "Ark" isn't even one. It' a mediocre office block with a boat-facade pasted over it.
And it took him entire working crews with modern power tools years to get it built, when he claims Noah did it in far less time with just him and his family and with hand tools.

Oh, and an engineer told him he had to add reinforcing braces in areas because the "ark" was too long and would snap in half without them.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be a good thing that it's raining in California?
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Shouldn't it be a good thing that it's raining in California?


In SoCal, it's way too much rain in too short of a time, in fire-scarred areas, many with little in the way of reservoir before it flows to the ocean, anyway.

It is filling the reservoirs quite nicely up north, though. Need more snow than rain now, to get through the summer months.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Albert Hammond and his stupid song can go suck a big one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Subby forgot about the flooding issues the ark has had.

/no I'm not joking


Yeah that thing would make some great reef material the moment it encountered any water
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
few tornado warnings means a frew tornados doesen't it?  Not just a few tonado watches?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cwheelie: What's a cubit?


Riiiiiight.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Shouldn't it be a good thing that it's raining in California?


This Spring they'll be crying bout drought. Like my EX never happy.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eyeq360: cwheelie: What's a cubit?

Elbow to tip of middle finger, fully extended. Other fingers folded in is optional.
[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 383x180]


No, a cubit is multidimensional - it's the length of an arm when fully extended minus the amount of time it takes to quickly but a roofie in a woman's drink, and then adjusted for the number of decades before you're prosecuted.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.