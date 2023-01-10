 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mexican authorities arrest cartel leader El Gato, which is Spanish for The Gato   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
    Jos Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, Mexican cartel leader  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Interesting these big busts are happening now. They really could do it anytime they wanted. And they appear to be doing it at the behest of the US.

Dark Brandon on the move.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mexican authorities arrest cartel leader El Gato, which is Spanish for The Gato

Thanks, dad.
 
goodncold
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Mexican authorities arrest cartel leader El Gato, which is Spanish for The Gato

Thanks, dad.


Gato is cat right?

Not sure if this is a term of endearment or an insult.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Al Stewart - Year of the Cat (Official Audio)
Youtube Ak_MTXQALa0
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I called this on Fark like last week, without even knowing El Gato was a real dude...

tenyearsago.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh come on. They can't even keep the guys they capture anyway.

about 100 dead soldiers for the last guy, and they're not going to extradite so he'll escape anyways.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What an "El Gato" might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whats with the black bar? The guy also a 70s porn actor?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok big deal. In a few days someone will take his place.

His name will be "El nueve gato"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
El Gato en Zapatos?
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Children's Song: Señor Don Gato
Youtube OaO4LCSf2Rc
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

goodncold: Churchy LaFemme: Mexican authorities arrest cartel leader El Gato, which is Spanish for The Gato

Thanks, dad.

Gato is cat right?

Not sure if this is a term of endearment or an insult.


It seems to be a thing with the narcos.  El Chapo isn't exactly a tough-guy nickname.  It's basically "shorty".  I vaguely remember thinking this a lot when they pop up in the news.  Their names are often kinda goofy and tongue-in-cheek.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In French gateaux is cake, so I'm going to jump to conclusions and say his name means "The Cake"
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did the Mexicans get their 15 silver points?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: In French gateaux is cake, so I'm going to jump to conclusions and say his name means "The Cake"


He's got layers, like an ogre...or an onion.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: Whats with the black bar? The guy also a 70s porn actor?


Del tuit:

Fark user image
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

El gato, el gato, el gato no es bueno...
(literally watching this episode as I read this thread)
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
El Gato got nipped
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'I am not El Gato'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Interesting these big busts are happening now. They really could do it anytime they wanted. And they appear to be doing it at the behest of the US.

Dark Brandon on the move.


Pretty much this. AMLO has basically given the cartels a pass and has stood by doing nothing as entire towns lived under siege in cartel turf wars and Federales live like fugitives on the run because the cartels started raiding their homes and wiping their entire families out

And despite this. AMLO is reportedly very popular in MX and expected to win another term. Seems Mexicans are ok with the cartels running rampant, which I suppose goes to show that people respect money and power above all else
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Erma Gerdd: [preview.redd.it image 640x480]
El gato, el gato, el gato no es bueno...
(literally watching this episode as I read this thread)


damn hombre, you can dance!

exactly what the headline made me think of.
excellent episode.

El perro, el perro, es mi corazón,
El gato, el gato, el gato no es bueno.
Cilantro es cantante,
Cilantro es muy famoso,
Cilantro es el hombre con el queso del diablo
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Mexican authorities arrest cartel leader El Gato, which is Spanish for The Gato

Thanks, dad.


Chris Farley, El Nino
Youtube H0-pHnykC9s
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm surprised they could find him with that big black bar over his eyes.
 
