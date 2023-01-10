 Skip to content
FurBabies Animal Rescue is trying to find a forever home for sweet senior pup Baby Girl after she was abandoned at an airport by her owner. Baby Girl is currently in a foster home, but would love a permanent one in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
46 Comments
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
Son and DIL came over on Sunday to bring some belated Christmas presents. The double-frame gift of Salem's paw print and my favorite photo of him was from both of them and my DIL made the quilt. She even inclded a black cat with a pink heart nose in the upper left panel.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size

Front of bookshelf quilt. DIL took the pics at their place, so that's why you can see Miss Lady Lulu in them

Fark user imageView Full Size


Back of quilt, made of very soft cotton flannel
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
It would have been nice if they warned us that they were testing the fire alarms and sprinkler systems today. The sound doesn't bother me that much, but the fire alarm's flashing lights by the elevators gives me a headache. I would have waited to take out the kitchen trash if I'd known. :/
 
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It has been a quiet day here.  I've prepped dinner (having chicken, veggie stir fried rice)....day 3 of this.  I'll have it again tomorrow as I want to use up the rice in the fridge.  Dyson has a gurgly tummy so hopefully he will eat his dinner which won't be that much.
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

It has been a quiet day here.  I've prepped dinner (having chicken, veggie stir fried rice)....day 3 of this.  I'll have it again tomorrow as I want to use up the rice in the fridge.  Dyson has a gurgly tummy so hopefully he will eat his dinner which won't be that much.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
16 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 512x640]


QFT!
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
13 hours ago  
Dyson has a yucky tummy tonight.   He didn't eat dinner or treats.  He did eat some of the cat grass.   Now he is under a blanket, sleeping.  He will be ok in the morning.  Every now and then he does this. Tootsie got to eat all the treats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Dyson has a yucky tummy tonight.   He didn't eat dinner or treats.  He did eat some of the cat grass.   Now he is under a blanket, sleeping.  He will be ok in the morning.  Every now and then he does this. Tootsie got to eat all the treats.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Poor baby!

((((((HUGS))))))
 
Fark that Pixel
13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Dyson has a yucky tummy tonight.   He didn't eat dinner or treats.  He did eat some of the cat grass.   Now he is under a blanket, sleeping.  He will be ok in the morning.  Every now and then he does this. Tootsie got to eat all the treats.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Feel better Dyson
 
Bathia_Mapes
12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
1 hour ago  
*furbaby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
50 minutes ago  
Zeek atop Muttley Mt.
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I could never abandon an animal
 
bobbel
19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane
19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x318]
I could never abandon an animal


Me either.  I've moved cross country on more than one occasion and never considered leaving anyone behind (when I moved from Connecticut to Montana I had 2 kitties; when I moved from Montana to Maine - and then back again - I had 5 kitties, 1 dog, 1 donkey and 1 horse).
How can anyone just walk away from their pup, especially an older one?  Person is a sociopath 😡
 
bobbel
12 minutes ago  
have to figure out how to add a comment to the image of me and our 10 year old GSD. Diagnosed with blood cancer last February, median survival time of 3 to 6 months. Eleventh month anniversary yesterday, Don't know if its karma, luck, a Chinese herbal medicine from Walmart.com, or the Blessed Mother's help, but Belle still is protecting the pack and running after tennis balls.
 
almostsane
5 minutes ago  

bobbel: have to figure out how to add a comment to the image of me and our 10 year old GSD. Diagnosed with blood cancer last February, median survival time of 3 to 6 months. Eleventh month anniversary yesterday, Don't know if its karma, luck, a Chinese herbal medicine from Walmart.com, or the Blessed Mother's help, but Belle still is protecting the pack and running after tennis balls.


Best wishes for (at least) another 11 happy and healthy months 💕
 
