(KRQE News)   Man arrested for leaving package of dog poop at office front door of New Mexico State Police, missing comedy gold achievement by not setting it afire   (krqe.com) divider line
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico trifecta in play...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think he made his point.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good one subby. Did the contents look like this?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Leaving a napkin of poop at the police station, especially given his previous statement at how he felt he was being treated by the police, seems to me an act of free speech.
 
