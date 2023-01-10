 Skip to content
Don't neglect your garden this January, here are some things you need to do now. It's a our Tuesday FARK gardening thread
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You had the prefect article for a "The Sun is there" joke, subby.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mistahtom: You had the prefect article for a "The Sun is there" joke, subby.


Mario's way a too busy rescuing the a princess to make a the dumb sun joke a!
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: mistahtom: You had the prefect article for a "The Sun is there" joke, subby.

Mario's way a too busy rescuing the a princess to make a the dumb sun joke a!


Will you play Nintendo wit me?
Youtube xo74Fa80m6w
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Skimmed the first couple paragraphs...

That is obviously written for people who live somewhere significantly warmer than where I live! There will be zero "digging over" of plots or working on anything outdoors for quite some time, as it's all VERY frozen and under quite a bit of snow.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's one way to convince me that gardening doesn't exist for the next few months.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not reading the article, but I garden every day here in zone 6b: I draw up plans for what veggies are going in what beds; I thumb through seed catalogs; I reorganize my seed library; I grow barley sprouts for the flock; I look out the window and curse the sun, the once glorious orb now sitting low in the sky, mocking me.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

August11: I'm not reading the article, but I garden every day here in zone 6b: I draw up plans for what veggies are going in what beds; I thumb through seed catalogs; I reorganize my seed library; I grow barley sprouts for the flock; I look out the window and curse the sun, the once glorious orb now sitting low in the sky, mocking me.


I need to find an evergreen shrub for my small front garden native to W. PA that will sit comfortably underneath a Sargent Crabapple and can deal with full Sun and shiatty clay soil.

I'm thinking some sort of holly, but a lot of them grow too big.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the next few months, gardening is limited to topping up the water in my Aerogarden

In April, I might start some seedlings under grow lights. Last year, I started too soon and needed to repot twice (without room or light to do so) before I could plant in late June
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: August11: I'm not reading the article, but I garden every day here in zone 6b: I draw up plans for what veggies are going in what beds; I thumb through seed catalogs; I reorganize my seed library; I grow barley sprouts for the flock; I look out the window and curse the sun, the once glorious orb now sitting low in the sky, mocking me.

I need to find an evergreen shrub for my small front garden native to W. PA that will sit comfortably underneath a Sargent Crabapple and can deal with full Sun and shiatty clay soil.

I'm thinking some sort of holly, but a lot of them grow too big.


My local nursery sells container Holly. Not sure about the clay soil, though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found out I can check out seeds at local libraries.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I found out I can check out seeds at local libraries.


Mine doesn't ask me to return them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show yesterday. It celebrated gardening of all types.
 
vonzales [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I found out I can check out seeds at local libraries.


Interesting
Veggies would be cool
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We planted some stuff in pots here in Tucson area. Have to watch out for freeze but the heat comes back soon enough.
 
