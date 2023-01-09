 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Private school suddenly closes over "family dispute" leaving working parents frustrated, angry, without adequate childcare. If only local governments provided educational services for kids at little to no cost   (local10.com) divider line
55
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Parents furious over sudden closing of Miami private school

Must be that darn CRT woking the crotchfruit again.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe all the teachers resigned and left Florida and we should be happy for them.
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but... indoctrination, CRT, grooming?!?

/won't someone think of the children?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigations by several agencies? That rarely if ever turns out well.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Investigations by several agencies? That rarely if ever turns out well.


It's either theft or a rape scandal. Maybe both.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, due to missing information and investigations being conducted by several different governmental agencies prompted by phone calls to said agencies, the school will be closing starting December 23, 2022 until further notice."
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Maybe all the teachers resigned and left Florida and we should be happy for them.


You should never cheer teachers leaving their jobs - you know damn well who they will be replaced with.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little to no cost?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow.zamimg.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HansoSparxx: WickerNipple: Maybe all the teachers resigned and left Florida and we should be happy for them.

You should never cheer teachers leaving their jobs - you know damn well who they will be replaced with.


No one?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HansoSparxx: WickerNipple: Maybe all the teachers resigned and left Florida and we should be happy for them.

You should never cheer teachers leaving their jobs - you know damn well who they will be replaced with.


superintelligent cyborgs?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.


Other countries have great government daycare. It's just Americans like you who ensure it can never happen here.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reading is for cucks anyway
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, parents. No consequences!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
family dispute was probably over a school mask policy.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach you to raise children in Florida
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.


Then why live there?

I have liberal friends who moved there and my only question to them has continued to me "why" because they complain so much about it. "Self-inflicted" is my usual response.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The letter goes on to say the school reorganization, school property and key information dealing with the school cannot be located,"

Kind of hard to open a school when you can't even find it!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's worse, these parents don't have many options as transferring to another private school at this point in the academic year is tough.

We can't have little Brampton rubbing elbows with all the ethnics at public school
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Little to no cost"

*multi-paragraph profanity laden rant about my property taxes and not having children and libertarian ideals*
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: azwethnkweiz: People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.

Other countries have great government daycare. It's just Americans like you who ensure it can never happen here.


What makes you think it's American?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.


No, this is what private daycare is right now. $10/hr and you can't get fired because no one else wants to wipe asses for those wages.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Parents furious over sudden closing of Miami private school

Must be that darn CRT woking the crotchfruit again.


I'm not sure what concussions have to do with this, other than the fact that so many of these people seem brain-damaged.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.


As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or even human?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"At little or no cost."

I guess subby doesn't realize that government doesn't earn a single dime. It's you and me - through our ever-increasing TAXES - who pay the price. Hey, if you want to have kids, fine. Then make some sacrifices (I know I have).

I have one friend who figured out it wasn't worth it to have both he and his wife working and sending the rugrat to daycare. They figured if she quit working and they get rid of the second car - and all the expenses and taxes that go along with it - they'd be just as well off. And they're both libby, libby AF.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.


So...the DMV?
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres said Monday the kids are welcomed to the public school system.

"Can you imagine how difficult this is for a parent?" said Dotres. "We want these children in school. Our school district welcomes all students."

And the local public school superintendent kicks them while they are down!!!!
 
blessedbean
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

Then why live there?

I have liberal friends who moved there and my only question to them has continued to me "why" because they complain so much about it. "Self-inflicted" is my usual response.


1. No snow
2. No state tax
3. Illusion of sexy people doing sexy stuff all day
4. No snow
5. Tree chickens
6. No snow
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: HansoSparxx: WickerNipple: Maybe all the teachers resigned and left Florida and we should be happy for them.

You should never cheer teachers leaving their jobs - you know damn well who they will be replaced with.

superintelligent cyborgs?


The cyborgs do well on standardized testing
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.


childless typing detected
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: HansoSparxx: WickerNipple: Maybe all the teachers resigned and left Florida and we should be happy for them.

You should never cheer teachers leaving their jobs - you know damn well who they will be replaced with.

superintelligent cyborgs?


Google
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When the shiat-filled pigeon of "privatiization" finally comes home to roost, Americans will cry, and try to blame somebody else.
Arrogant modern people who decide they don't need civilization any more never get far.
Y'all "conservatives" might want to crack a history book some time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.


You're saying the public school teachers are bringing in drugs to sell to the kids? The gay and trans kids are getting raped daily in the showers? Kids who misbehave spend months in 6x9 cell? The only educational material is bible classes?

//As someone who went to public school in the suburbs and has a kid in public school in a white enclave, it's not about public versus private. It's about money.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blessedbean: minnesotaboy: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

Then why live there?

I have liberal friends who moved there and my only question to them has continued to me "why" because they complain so much about it. "Self-inflicted" is my usual response.

1. No snow
2. No state tax
3. Illusion of sexy people doing sexy stuff all day
4. No snow
5. Tree chickens
6. No snow


I must say, went to the beach on Sunday and it was suns out buns out.  Not a bad way to spend the day in January.
 
Decorus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.


Having a friend who went to private school who never took even algebra at it I can say the actual quality of private school education varies wildly.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cartersdad: blessedbean: minnesotaboy: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

Then why live there?

I have liberal friends who moved there and my only question to them has continued to me "why" because they complain so much about it. "Self-inflicted" is my usual response.

1. No snow
2. No state tax
3. Illusion of sexy people doing sexy stuff all day
4. No snow
5. Tree chickens
6. No snow

I must say, went to the beach on Sunday and it was suns out buns out.  Not a bad way to spend the day in January.


It was the police that stopped you from going buns out in Minnesota, not the weather.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: It's about money.


Yup. It's a racket. The fake "private" schools give their kids "better" grades, and tell the parents they are educating their kids better. The racist, anti-government stupid parents will accept any excuse they are given.
It's just a cash grab to dismantle one of civilizations most valuable institutions, and pawn it for cash.
If  the "privatization of education" plot succeeds, it will leave us with a crippled society - and the rest of the world will eat us alive - like they already really are starting to.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My daughter went to a tiny private school in a red, red, community. The school was pre-K through 8th grade and was super libby-libby minded; most of the kids had at least one parent who was a professor at the local university. A lot of the kids were there because they couldn't fit in at the other schools in the area, where some of the teachers were creationists and some of the administrators were assholes; one little girl went to this school because she'd had half her face ripped off by a dog and it was the only place the other kids didn't make her feel like a freak. A really high percentage of the kids ended up being gay, and knew it even when they were really young. The local high school's valedictorian was frequently a graduate of this little place.

Education was STEM-oriented and individualized, something like a Waldorf or Montessori. The school was located on the edge of a forest, and the kids could go into the woods on recess as long as they didn't cross the fence line into the bordering arboretum. Every so often one of the parents would dump a truckload of planks that the kids would use to build forts; one of the kids was so good at engineering that he built a basket-woven two-story fort that the kids could pick up and move around the grounds.

Parents could do maintenance work or playground supervision to alleviate tuition fees.

The place somehow survived the pandemic, and is coming up on 50 years in operation.

/tl;dr: not all private schools are bad
 
TheYeti
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Decorus: asmodeus224: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.

Having a friend who went to private school who never took even algebra at it I can say the actual quality of private school education varies wildly.


Honestly, I think that it's less about the school itself and more about private schools concentrating people of shared (academic) values and parents with enough money to have the luxury of being heavily involved in their kids education. That involvement can be direct or through hiring tutors, whatever.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: azwethnkweiz: People actually want govt daycare?  Sounds like a nightmare.  I picture DMV workers sitting around talking while kids beat on each other.

No, this is what private daycare is right now. $10/hr and you can't get fired because no one else wants to wipe asses for those wages.


That sucks. My bride was sent home on hospice just before Christmas with a bum ticker. I have been looking for someone to sit with her while I work. Just be there, no housework is required, just the basics get her something to eat at lunch if she needs something from the store drive her vehicle to the store and grab it, that's it. Cheapest person I've found yet? $18.00/hr. $18.00/hr to sit around and watch TV, talk to her, and heat up already prepared meals i have made for her. That's insane on so many levels.
She's been on disability for years and i have looked at filing as her caregiver and just quitting my job to stay at home with her but nooooooo. For some reason that isn't allowed. It has to be outside assistance for some bizarre reason according the the drooling blob (my imagination going here) I got when i called in and asked.
For now, my daughter and I are splitting duties however, while I work for a friend of mine, I worry that me missing two days a week of work is going to get to be too much.
Life sucks sometimes.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Decorus: Having a friend who went to private school who never took even algebra at it I can say the actual quality of private school education varies wildly.


If you are a teacher at a private school, you are an at-will employee who does what he's told. or gets fired.
You've no rights, no union, no place to stand.
If your for-profit boss decides the kids need to be getting better grades, to promote the false impression that they are giving their victim's kids a better education, you do it, or you head for the unemployment line.
People who blindly swallow the narrative that the privatized school educate and socialize kids better are fools.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

Then why live there?

I have liberal friends who moved there and my only question to them has continued to me "why" because they complain so much about it. "Self-inflicted" is my usual response.


l0w tAxEz tHo
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blessedbean: minnesotaboy: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

Then why live there?

I have liberal friends who moved there and my only question to them has continued to me "why" because they complain so much about it. "Self-inflicted" is my usual response.

1. No snow
2. No state tax
3. Illusion of sexy people doing sexy stuff all day
4. No snow
5. Tree chickens
6. No snow


I used to be a spy until....."We've got a Burn Notice on you your blacklisted. (Whistles). When your burned you've got nothing. No cash, no credit, no job history. Your stuck in whatever city they decide to dump you in. "Where am I?"..."Miami".

This is how I assume everyone ends up in Florida.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Obryn: But, but... indoctrination, CRT, grooming?!?

/won't someone think of the children?


Fark user imageView Full Size

on it
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.


That might be because public schools are underfunded, primarily due to Republican asshattery.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.


this is hilarious,

i went to public school. By the time I was in HS my parents couldnt believe we were learning Calculus and Trig. So your they are learning college math is what happens as time progresses

I also went to an expensive boarding school. The time in boarding school was spent learning the same things I had learned in public school the year before so the idea that private is always superior is silly

Class size is the ONLY thing that really changes public vs private. but the quality varies greatly.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: dogdaze: Florida is third largest public school system in the USA consistently ranks in the lower third. The drop off of student achievement  from 4th to 8th grade is terrible. Add to that a Governor is is openly /hostile/ to minorities and LGBTQ+, and it's no wander that those with the money put their kids in the private schools, which really are not much better, but perception is reality.

As someone who went to public school and has a child in private school, let me say the difference between what i was up to in HS and what they are up to is astounding.  the level of mathmatics they are at is college level by 8th grade.

Public schools fail kids on the border line, ignore kids at the bottom, and take way too much credit for self starters who would do well anywhere.

perception is reality? hard truth: public schools are more like prisons than centers of learning.


Privilege. You can afford to send your kids there. Most people don't have that luxury.

The solution is to improve the schools by providing them adequate funding and adequate training. Not siphon off more dollars as the wealthier (whiter) population leaves.

I don't know how it is in your state but in mine private schools have zero standards for students or teachers. They exist primarily to indoctrinate church kids about Jesus's adventures with the dinosaurs and to ensure Karen's kids don't have to share with any brown or gay people.

Mrs. Cfreak worked in one for awhile (flexible hours when the spawn were younger) and they fired her, a certified math teacher, because a parent complained their crotch fruit made a B in her class.
 
