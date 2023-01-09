 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marine Corps Times)   Judge to marine who wanted his conviction for stealing ammo commuted: Semper F U   (marinecorpstimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Appeal, Gunnar Naughton, ammunition Naughton, Appellate court, former Marine sergeant, military appellate court, defense counsel, military judge  
•       •       •

612 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
semper fafo
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man had to find a way to support that Crayola habit
 
Bruscar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How sad is it that I am relieved these men weren't part of a plot to overthrow American democracy?
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perfect example of what i learned in the military.

Never EVER do anything shady, if it involves even 1 more person than yourself. Your greatest threat is the moron with you doing stupid stuff.

These guys had a solid plan to be able to have all the ammo they could want until some knucklehead got greedy and tried to sell it.

On the flip side, i wonder who is going to get in trouble for ditching the billions of dollars of equipment and weapons in A-stan for the taliban to get. Nice to see i get ripped for damaging a pair of NODS but the government can give a thousand sets of them away to terrorist and just call it an oopsie.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You don't steal from the Core.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I used to wake up every morning and go to bed every night thinking, 'I'm a Marine,'" Naughton said.
"Now I wake up in the morning and go to bed at night haunted by the word 'felon.'"

Yes. That's how that's supposed to work.
 
Greil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtle_Canary: Perfect example of what i learned in the military.

Never EVER do anything shady, if it involves even 1 more person than yourself. Your greatest threat is the moron with you doing stupid stuff.

These guys had a solid plan to be able to have all the ammo they could want until some knucklehead got greedy and tried to sell it.

On the flip side, i wonder who is going to get in trouble for ditching the billions of dollars of equipment and weapons in A-stan for the taliban to get. Nice to see i get ripped for damaging a pair of NODS but the government can give a thousand sets of them away to terrorist and just call it an oopsie.


Another good tip: subtract 2 from any age anyone gives you if alcohol is involved.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bruscar: How sad is it that I am relieved these men weren't part of a plot to overthrow American democracy?


Very sad. How do you manage to get through your day with that level of paranoia?

Take a deep breath, tell yourself "today will be ok." and switch to Sanka.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dafaq is he even looking for?  he got caught red handed and then didn't cooperate and flip on someone when given the chance

he should be thankful he only had to serve 1/3 of the time in the brig that he was sentenced to
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gunnar the Gunny...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.