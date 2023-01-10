 Skip to content
(KOB4)   In Alaska, hunters in helicopters shoot wolves. In New Mexico, hunters in helicopters shoot cows   (kob.com) divider line
4
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And the problem with feral cows in a forest is what?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heroic.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The most deadliest game
 
