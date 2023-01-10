 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Popular alarm sounds: Uplift, Sencha, Hail of Gunfire   (kdvr.com) divider line
4
    More: Murica, English-language films, The Streets, rain of bullets, Apartment, wild evening, Bullet, Popping, young man  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2023 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't keep up with these shootings. How many femtoseconds has it been since the last one?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only people would stop buying firearms.  But that's too much of an ask.
🤷‍♂
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was it a hail of gunfire or a rain of bullets?   I checked the forecast for that night and didn't see any signs of convective activity.   It could be a sleet of slaughter, but I'm betting rain was more likely.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thankful to be alive?  He hasn't told the Jeep rental company yet.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.