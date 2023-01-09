 Skip to content
(Zillow)   This octagon will soon be octa-gone   (zillow.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could not Photoshop the pool blue?
Not a motivated seller or agent
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like a really low price, or am I missing something? I don't know the area.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody is actually buying that?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sub Human: Seems like a really low price, or am I missing something? I don't know the area.


It's pretty close to a river that likes to flood, right near the town where many of the locals have a "boat ride down Main street" story to tell.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's have as many unnecessary elevation changes as possible in one room.  Make it the bathroom so you can fall into the tub or toilet.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This idea should have stayed scribbled on a stained bar napkin. While the place would be a fun labrynth for children to get lost in, the heating costs for 10,000 square feet with all that glass in the winter is gonna be real fun. The first floor is even more chaotic. 
I am always fascinated by these, none have been as good as the actual cave one so far though.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sub Human: Seems like a really low price, or am I missing something? I don't know the area.

It's pretty close to a river that likes to flood, right near the town where many of the locals have a "boat ride down Main street" story to tell.


I had a friend living by the Snoqualmie river. They had built their house on a rise in the middle of their property, so it became an island when it flooded. They had thought it would be cool to be high and dry when the floodwaters surrounded them. They still left after the third flood. They said the whole 'island' thing was a lot less fun when your power was out, your water was off, it was getting cold and you had no way to leave or get food. Cleaning up the property afterwards was hellacious, too.

It's a shame, I enjoyed hanging out at their place. Of course I was never there when it was flooding.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Could not Photoshop the pool blue?
Not a motivated seller or agent


It's like the pool cleaning scene in "Harry and the Hendersons".  Which is slightly amusing since some scenes from that movie were filmed in Index, WA....not too far from Sultan.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
octagon house was actually a thing for a little while.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
12/14/2022 Listed for sale $960,000
4/9/2009 Sold $800,000
3/4/2002 Sold $2,000,000
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On one hand, your new acquisition of random doors might be valuable, but on the other hand the number of ad hoc "supports" indicates a bigger problem.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Friend of mine and his son are both architects. The dad said his son lives in a house that "isn't architecturally interesting" and I said, "That's good. Architecturally interesting usually means crap to live in."

I think I may have insulted him.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

powhound: [Fark user image 425x308]

On one hand, your new acquisition of random doors might be valuable, but on the other hand the number of ad hoc "supports" indicates a bigger problem.


You mean it comes with its own Pancake House?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Based on the Zillow listings posted on here, I have a question. Does everyone in rural Washington state have a doomsday airplane hangar?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Based on the Zillow listings posted on here, I have a question. Does everyone in rural Washington state have a doomsday airplane hangar?


LOL no.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They all said I was daft to buy a bunch of irregular furniture with 67.5 degree corners.

Who's laughing now!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, that place will cost a fortune to furnish.

Hell, my place is 4 br, 3-1/2 baths, 2600 sqft, and we probably spent $10k -- yeah, some of the rooms are pretty small so we had custom furniture made.

Including three custom TV armoires for CRT monitors... right before flat screens became ubiquitous and SD tube TVs became hopelessly outdated.

/of course, we couldn't even give them away
//what a waste
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: vudukungfu: Could not Photoshop the pool blue?
Not a motivated seller or agent

It's like the pool cleaning scene in "Harry and the Hendersons".  Which is slightly amusing since some scenes from that movie were filmed in Index, WA....not too far from Sultan.


"Looks like a condor flew over and took a sh*t in it!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Finally a listing with decent garage space.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's like 8 miles from me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The_Sponge: vudukungfu: Could not Photoshop the pool blue?
Not a motivated seller or agent

It's like the pool cleaning scene in "Harry and the Hendersons".  Which is slightly amusing since some scenes from that movie were filmed in Index, WA....not too far from Sultan.

"Looks like a condor flew over and took a sh*t in it!"


*Fist Bump*
 
